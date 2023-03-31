NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from March 31 – April 6.

Albuquerque

Mar. 31 – Apr. 1 – Fool’s Fest – Head to Red Horse BnB for two days of celebrating music. The event will feature local vendors, artists and more. Artists like Evelyn K, Gato and Ghost Bird Jones will be performing. Tickets a $20 for a single-day pass and $35 for a two-day pass.

Mar. 31 – Candelaria Nature Preserve Guided Public Information Tour – Join a guided tour and learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place at the Candelaria Nature Preserve. The tour is free to attend and the tours run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Apr. 1 – “United in Health” Health & Wellness Fair – Visit Tiguex Park for a health and wellness fair. There will be a variety of free health activities for all ages to enjoy. Attendees can enjoy things like running, yoga and even a BootCamp. The event will start at 10:15 a.m.

Apr. 1 – Afternoon Western Music Concert – Visit the Wheels Museum for a concert by Doug Figgs. Figgs is an award-winning Western singer/songwriter. He will be performing from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Apr. 1 – Spring Shop Hop – Visit eight unique local shops to collect some free gifts, sales and more at each location. Guests can get a chance to meet local artists, makers and merchants. The event is free to attend and will start at the Juxtaposed Boutique. Shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Apr. 1 – Map of Enchantment scavenger hunt – Participate in the Albuquerque scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Maps can be picked up around a variety of locations, like a community center, libraries, museums and some coffee shops. Guests can get a chance to win different prizes and more. The event is welcome for all ages.

Apr. 1-2 – Southwest Chocolate and Coffee Fest – Head to the nation’s largest festival which features chocolate, coffee, and foods. Attendees can check out demonstrations, seminars, classes, tastings and more. Live music will also be in attendance. The event will be held at EXPO New Mexico from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Apr. 2 – Rabbit Run – Walk, Run, hop or sprint this 5K. Attendees can head to the Los Poblanos Open Space to participate in the race. There will also be a free egg hunt for kids to enjoy. Snacks, music and more will be provided to attendees. Packet pick-up kicks off at 8 a.m. and the other events will follow. The egg hunt is free for anyone and the run is $40 per participant.

Apr. 2-6 – Old Town Walking Tours – Head to historic Old Town for a guided tour. Attendees will get an informative docent who will offer history and more about the people and places that shaped our early community. The tour runs from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Apr. 5 – Bike Night – Sunday Service Motor Company invites bikers to join every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $1 off drinks. Individuals will also have access to a mechanic on-site to discuss motorcycles. There will also be a food truck available.

Apr. 6 – Native American Fashion Show – The Albuquerque Public Schools Native American Student Leadership Council is gearing up for the 15th Annual Native American Fashion Show. The show will be at the UNM Continuing Education Auditorium starting at 6 p.m. A variety of designers will be featured and it is free to attend.

New Mexico

Mar. 31 – Apr. 1 – World Pro Ski Tour World Championships – Taos, NM is gearing up for the World Pro Ski Tour events. Guests will be able to watch athletes compete side-by-side in a single-elimination format. There will be Olympians, World Cup athletes, and professional skiers from around the world in attendance.

Apr. 1 – Whitewater Mesa Fun Kite Flying Picnic – Gather up and head to Glenwood, NM to participate in the kite flying event of the year. Attendees can enjoy food, flying their kites and more. The event is free to attend and guests could enter in a raffle drawing, The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Apr. 1 – Create your Own Dream Boat – Make your own art in Silver City, NM at the Light Art Space. Attendees can view a class on making sailboats. There will also be an instructor on sight to help out guests. Materials will be provided and it is $150 to register for the class. The class runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Apr. 1 – SouthEast NM High Hoppers Custom Car Show – In Hobbs, NM individuals can enjoy a custom car show. The show will feature a variety of cars, ccompetitions, games, food trucks and more. Guests can enjoy the show from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Apr. 1 – Ruidoso Academy of Ballet and Dance Tutu Trot – Help out the Ruidoso Academy of Ballet and participate in a fun run/walk. Guests are encouraged to wear tutus at the event. The event starts at 9 a.m. and it is $35 to attend.

Apr. 1 – First Saturdays at the Zoo – Spring River Zoo is inviting Roswell, NM residents to check out all the animals for free. Roswell residents can get access to the zoo for free every first Saturday of the month.

Apr. 2 – Yoga Workshop: Tension & Trauma Release Exercises – Visit Ojo Caliente, NM for an afternoon of exercises to release deep muscular patterns of stress, tension and trauma. The class will be held by an instructor and within a safe and controlled environment. The class runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is $95 per person.

Apr. 2 – Easter Egg Hunt – Carlsbad, NM is gearing up for the 2nd Annual Small Business Community egg hunt. Guests can enjoy fun, games, food, music and more. The event is free to attend and the event starts at 12 p.m.

Apr. 2 – 2023 Kickoff Football Camp with Duke City Gladiators – Head to Rio Rancho, NM for a free youth football camp. The camp will be hosted by former NFL players and New Mexico’s Duke City Gladiators. Attendees will also receive a free t-shirt and lunch. Ages 5 to 15 are welcome.

Apr. 4 – Swing on the Plaza! – Get some dance lessons at the Plaza de Las Cruces in Las Cruces, NM. Guests can every a swing dance event every Tuesday. The event kicks off with lessons from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and open dance from 8 p.m. to when the night cools down. It is free to attend.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 New National Cemetery coming to Albuquerque area – There is a new National Cemetery planned for the western area of Albuquerque. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced in February 2023 that they purchased 230 acres of land near the Petroglyph National Monument. The cemetery will offer new burial grounds that will allow veterans to receive official burial sites once the Santa Fe National Cemetery runs out of land.

🔶 Spring & Summer events at the ABQ BioPark – The Albuquerque BioPark is gearing up for some activities. Starting in April they will be celebrating the great apes of the zoo, on April 8 chimpanzees will be highlighted, on April 15 orangutans and on April 22 gorillas. The NOAA Ocean Exploration will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden for a half-day development workshop on April 15. Run for the Zoo kicks off on May 7 and Garden Music will start on June 8.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title 1 schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

🔶 Mural coming to EXPO New Mexico – A 200-foot-long mural will be painted at EXPO New Mexico. The mural is part of a partnership among Albuquerque’s Public Art Program, artist Andrew Fearnside, Artful Life, and Vision Zero. The mural will be displayed on the eastern wall along Lousiana Boulevard and the painting will take place Mar. 15 through Apr. 15.

🔶 Submit artwork to be featured in Sugar Skull Fun Run – Bernalillo County is looking to feature original artwork for the ninth annual Sugar Skull Fun Run happening in October 2023. All New Mexico artists of all ages are welcome to submit artwork by Apr. 3 at 5 p.m. The winner will receive $250 and a booth to sell their artwork.

🔶 36th annual Run for the Zoo Program is back – Schools around Albuquerque are invited to participate in the Run for the Zoo School Program happening on May 7. The program offers a discounted rate for students, families, faculty and friends. The school with the most participants will receive a prize.

🔶 The 2023 Albuquerque Visitors Guide is available for free – Whether you’re new to the area or have lived in Albuquerque for decades, the annual Albuquerque Visitors Guide offers great ideas for events and to-do activities. The 2023 version has just been released, so here are some of the highlights. The 2023 Visitors Guide highlights a wide range of activities available in and near the city. Of course, big events like the Balloon Fiesta are mentioned, but some lesser-known activities are also included.

🔶 Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.

🔶 Albuquerque ups incentives for ‘Adopt-A-Stop’ bus stop clean-up program – Discounted advertising and a plaque honoring civic commitment are among the new perks the City of Albuquerque is handing out to volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves to keep bus stops clean. Albuquerque Transit officials made the announcement Wednesday, hoping in part to draw more participants into the six-year-old “Adopt-A-Stop” program.

New Mexico

🔶 Where are all the ‘horned toads’ in New Mexico? – Recent social media buzz has shown that there has been a lack of horned toads within the Albuquerque city limits. The horned toads actual name is “horned lizard. If anyone sees a horned lizard out and about, it’s important to leave them be because they are legally protected here in New Mexico.

🔶 Here is how to report potholes in New Mexico – Spring moisture and rain is coming in the air meaning more potholes are forming around New Mexico. The state’s Department of Transportation (NMDOT) say they’re constantly working to try to maintain more than 29,000 miles of highways around the state. If your vehicle ends up damaged from a pothole, you can submit a claim to NMDOT by filling out this form (click this link) and sending it to Aaron Peinado at aaron.peinado@dot.nm.gov. Forms must be submitted within 90 days of the damage.

🔶 Meow Wolf universe to be featured in digital golf game – Meow Wolf opened in Santa Fe, NM and has expanded to a variety of locations around New Mexico. Now, they will be featured in an upcoming new virtual reality mini-golf game. The Meow Wolf-themed course is expected to release by fall. Physical arcade versions are also in the works, according to Mighty Coconut.

🔶 Photos: ‘Luxury resort-style’ home for sale in Albuquerque – Looking for a private resort-type home? A Tuscan villa-style home is on the market in Albuquerque for $2,650,000. The 7,151-square-foot home was built in 2005 and includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a pool.

🔶 Unique Airbnb locations around New Mexico – There are a variety of unique locations to choose from around the world. New Mexico has no shortage of unique homes that individuals can rent through Airbnb.

🔶 Call for Art: PASEO 2023 – The Paseo Project is excited to announce the open call for artists for their annual outdoor art festival, The PASEO. Scheduled for September 15 and 16, 2023, The PASEO brings installation, projection, and performance art to the streets of Taos.

🔶 Photos: Old West era saloon for sale in New Mexico – Looking for a saloon? The historic Legal Tender Saloon & Eatery in Lamy, New Mexico is on the market for $1,750,000. The establishment has been around since the late 1800s and overlooks the Mission Revival-style depot that was built by the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway in 1909.

🔶 Submit your art for the 2023 burning of Zozobra – The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is looking for art entries for this year’s burning of Zozobra. The art will be featured on an official poster and on t-shirts for the event.

🔶 New laws that the New Mexico Governor has approved – New Mexico’s politicians made a lot of moves in the latest legislative session to try to get new laws on the books. In total, they passed more than 200 bills in 2023.

🔶 Mark your calendar: Solar eclipse will pass over New Mexico – NASA has released a map showing the paths for the 2023 annular eclipse and the 2024 total solar eclipse. New Mexicans will get a chance to see the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, since the eclipse path will span from Oregon to Texas.