NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from March 3 – March 9.

Albuquerque

Mar. 3-5 – National Fiery Foods and BBQ Show 2023 – Over 1,000 products from around the world will be at Sandia Resort & Casino. Attendees can enjoy cooking demonstrations, food samples and more. Friday the event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $15.50

Mar. 3 – ABQ Artwalk – Individuals can check out Downtown Albuquerque for the art walk from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free and individuals can check out art exhibitions, performances and markets.

Mar. 3 – Science on Tap – Directed Energy – Enjoy discussion series on science & technology along with conversations at the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History. Admission is $5 and will include a beer from Bombs Away Beer Company. Individuals must be 21 to attend and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Mar. 4 – Poetry of Delight and Devotion – Spend an afternoon writing poetry at the Off Center Arts. Individuals can attend a writing workshop. Attendees will participate in a variety of creative writing exercises and form different poetry. The workshop is open to all levels of writers and is recommended for ages 16 and older. Tickets range from free to $30.

Mar. 4 – Search and Rescue Talk – Head to the Placitas Community Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The New Mexico Search and Rescue team will be speaking on locating and rescuing people lost or injured while hiking mountainous areas of New Mexico. The event is free to attend.

Mar. 4-5 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – Head to EXPO New Mexico to see what trinkets and charms you need. The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can walk up for $2 per person or $7 admission fee per car for parking.

Mar. 5 – First Sunday Stroll in Nob Hill – Support local business around Nob Hill. Shop at a variety of pop-up vendors, specials, workshops and more. The event is free to attend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mar. 5 – ABQ Sandia Snowshoe Tour – Happening each Sunday through early March attend an easy-to-moderate snowshoe walk. Attendees will do a 5-mile round trip along Sandia Peak. Shoes are available for rent. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is $125 per person.

Mar. 5 – OCB Albuquerque Natural – Check out the men and women bodybuilding event. Revel will be showcasing an award event for local and national bodybuilders. The event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and tickets range between $50 to $80.

Mar. 8 – Latinos in the Media: An Evening with Maria Hinojosa – A reporter who was the first Latina in many newsrooms will be sharing experiences and discussion about the sharing of stories as Hispanics and Latinos. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to attend.

New Mexico

Mar. 3-4, 6-9 – Tyrannosaurs – Meet the Family – Head to Farmington to learn about the T.rex family. Experience this museum exhibit as it comes to life from Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy learning about dinosaurs, fossils and more. It is $10 to attend.

Mar. 3 – First Friday Musical – Head to the SITE Santa Fe to check out a unique musical performance by Pedro Reyes. The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Mar. 3 – Alchemy of Breath – Experience transformative breath and sound from a sound practitioner. Attendees will learn how to control their breathing, and listen to percussive rhythms like crystal bowls. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is $55 a person.

Mar. 3 – First Friday at the Galleries – Head to Silver City to visit the art walk. Attendees can purchase unique arts and crafts. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mar. 4 – Charlene Bell Dietz; author reading and book signing – Celebrate 100 years in Mountainair, NM with local author Charlene Bell Dietz for a reading and book signing event. The event is frr and runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mar. 4 – Cowboy Days – Head to Las Cruces to the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum to enjoy demonstrations, pony rides, horseshoeing, food and more. Admission is $10 per carload. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mar. 4 – NM Runners Arena Home Game – The New Mexico Runners Arena Soccer team will be playing 12 matches in the Midwest Division. The next home game will be against Colorado Inferno, doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the game starts at 5:05 p.m. It will be UnionNight. All Union groups will get special ticket pricing.

Mar. 4-5 – Weekend Tours – Head to the Sunspot Astronomy & Visitor’s Center in Sunspot to enjoy a presentation on the sun, telescope and take a day tour of the Dunn Solar Telescope observation room. The event is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is $5 per vehicle.

Mar. 6 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Mar. 9 – Pride After 5 – New Mexico Out Business Alliance invites individuals to network, discuss and get involved with the Santa Fe LGBTQ+. The event is free to attend and all are welcome. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the El Rey Court.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 The 2023 Albuquerque Visitors Guide is available for free – Whether you’re new to the area or have lived in Albuquerque for decades, the annual Albuquerque Visitors Guide offers great ideas for events and to-do activities. The 2023 version has just been released, so here are some of the highlights. The 2023 Visitors Guide highlights a wide range of activities available in and near the city. Of course, big events like the Balloon Fiesta are mentioned, but some lesser-known activities are also included.

🔶 Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.

🔶 Albuquerque ups incentives for ‘Adopt-A-Stop’ bus stop clean-up program – Discounted advertising and a plaque honoring civic commitment are among the new perks the City of Albuquerque is handing out to volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves to keep bus stops clean. Albuquerque Transit officials made the announcement Wednesday, hoping in part to draw more participants into the six-year-old “Adopt-A-Stop” program.

🔶 Albuquerque BioPark Botanic Garden featured in travel site’s top 12 – The Botanic Garden at the ABQ BioPark made Fodors list of 12 best botanical gardens in the nation. The garden was described as a place that showcases plants from arid climates. ABQ’s Botanic Garden was mentioned alongside gardens in Washington D.C., Hawaii, and New York.

🔶 Nusenda offers teacher grant program – Nusenda has recently announced that the application for the financial education innovation award is now open. The award was made to recognize educators who go above and beyond to improve financial well-being across New Mexico. Applications close on Feb. 28 and the winners will be announced in April to celebrate Financial Literacy Month.

🔶 Submit artwork to be featured in Sugar Skull Fun Run – Bernalillo County is looking to feature original artwork for the ninth annual Sugar Skull Fun Run happening in October 2023. All New Mexico artists of all ages are welcome to submit artwork by Apr. 3 at 5 p.m. The winner will receive $250 and a booth to sell their artwork.

🔶 36th annual Run for the Zoo Program is back – Schools around Albuquerque are invited to participate in the Run for the Zoo School Program happening on May 7. The program offers a discounted rate for students, families, faculty and friends. The school with the most participants will receive a prize.

🔶 Indigenous Art, Culture, and Community exhibition at Albuquerque Museum – The Albuquerque Museum has a unique exhibition on display until July 28, 2023. The exhibit features the work of many award-winning Native American artists along with ceramics, beadwork, prints, paintings, and more will be on view including over 50 works by over 35 artists.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 New Mexico Governor proposes $750, $1500 tax rebates for 2023 – A month after suggesting a new round of economic relief or “tax rebate” payments could go out to New Mexicans in 2023, Governor Michelle Lujan has finalized her support for a specific proposal. The Governor is endorsing Senate Bill 10, legislation that would send one-time rebates of $750 to single tax filers, or $1,500 to joint tax filers.

🔶 Where does New Mexico rank when it comes to best, worst states for retirees? – Retirement is one of life’s ultimate goals, for some. A recent WalletHub study has ranked the best and worst states to retire. New Mexico ranked No. 30.

🔶 Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country.

🔶 New Mexico debuts puppet-hosted YouTube series offering advice for new parents – It might be one of the most unexpected approaches toward helping new parents in New Mexico. But a state agency is turning to a puppet to help families with young children. Debuting on YouTube Thursday morning, “The Early Show with Alax” is a product of the state’s Early Childhood Education & Care Department (ECECD.) Hosted by a furry blue and green, bug-eyed alien puppet named Alax, the show is billed as “a playful, informative online series for families with young children.”