NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from March 24 – March 30.

Albuquerque

Mar. 24 – Design a Fabric Tote Bag Make and Take – Head to Color Wheel Toys to join a workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event is free to attendees, and guests can design their own tote bag. A tote bag and materials will be provided.

Mar. 24 – Virtual Event: Nuclear Risk and the Fukushima Daiichici Nuclear Disaster – Join the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a virtual event. Dr. Majia Nadesan will discuss some details of the Fukushima Daiichi Disaster. The event is $10 to attend and museum members will receive a discount. Attendees must register.

Mar. 24-26 – 2nd Annual NM Renaissance Celtic Festival – Head to Wildlife West Nature Park to enjoy live music, shows, jousting, and more. There will also be over 130 vendors selling a variety of items for guests. Free parking will be available. Day adult passes are $30, Senior/Military passes are $20 and individuals 17 and under are free.

Mar. 24-26 – PBR TY Murray Invitational – Head to a night of bull riding, cowboys, and more. Experience the thrill of a rodeo show for three nights. The show will be at The Pit, show times vary by day. Tickets are available for general, premium, elite, and group options.

Mar. 24-30 – Masterworks of New Mexico – Check out artwork featured at EXPO New Mexico. This is the 25th celebration of the Annual Fine Art Show. The gallery is free and open to anyone on Tuesdays and Sundays until April 16. Attendees can enjoy the gallery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mar. 25 – Great New Mexico Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival – The 7th Annual Great New Mexico Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival is back at the Balloon Fiesta Park. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 if purchased in advance or $10 at the gate.

Mar. 25 – Heritage Spinning and Weaving – Enjoy a unique class. Learn how to spin wool fiber on a drop spindle. Attendees will learn how to make utilitarian items for home and commercial uses. The class will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Casa San Ysidro.

Mar. 25 – International Women’s Day at Rio Bravo – Head to Rio Bravo to enjoy women-made art, beer, and more. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to support the Deliver Fund which combats human trafficking. Vendors will also be there to sell items. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Drinks are also available for purchase.

Mar. 25 – See a Fire Truck! – Head to Color Wheel Toys to see a fire truck. Attendees can stop by and view Engine 30. Bernalillo County Firefighters will also be there to talk fire safety, show off the truck and more. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mar. 26 – Drag, Brunch and Libations at M’tucci’s Bar Roma – Enjoy an all-ages drag event st M’tucci’s Bar Roms location. The show will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Guests can enjoy food drinks and more.

Mar. 30 – Cirque Italia Water Circus – Enjoy this epic show. Attendees can enjoy a water circus-themed show with suspenseful acts, performances and excitement. The show will be at the Cottonwood Mall until April 9. Ticket prices vary.

New Mexico

Mar. 24-30 – Spring Break at LiggettVille Adventure Center – Enjoy some spring break fun in Santa Fe, NM. Head to the LiggettVille at the Santa Fe Place Mall. Where attendees can enjoy zip rails, a sky course and climbing walls.

Mar. 24-26 – Cirque Italia Water Circus – Enjoy this epic show also in Las Cruces. Attendees can enjoy a water circus-themed show with suspenseful acts, performances, and excitement. The show will be at the Mesilla Valley Mall until March 26. Ticket prices vary.

Mar. 24-25 – Distillery Tour – Learn how Santa Fe Spirits make their drinks and enjoy a tasting flight. Attendees will tour the barrel aging room and more. There will be a 20% discount on all purchases after the tour. The tour and flight are $20 per person and it starts at 3 p.m.

Mar. 24-25 – Womenfest – Visit Socorro, NM to celebrate women with the community. The festival will include live music, workshops, an art showcase, vendors, and more. The two days of events will also have a variety of meet and greet events with guest speakers and performers.

Mar. 25 – Artist Dinner Series – Enjoy dinner at the SkyFire at Bishop’s Lodge in Santa Fe, NM. Local art, wine reception and dinner will be at this event. Guests will get a chance to view the featured artwork and have a nice dinner. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Mar. 25 – Sipapu Cardboard Derby – Try out this unique event happening in Vadito, NM. Attendees can build their our cardboard snowman or vessel and then race down the mountain to win a variety of prizes. Spectators are free and it is $10 to enter a vessel. The event starts at 8 a.m.

Mar. 25 – Candle Making – Head to La Viña Winery in Anthony, NM from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy a glass of wine and night of candle making. All materials will be provided and guests can take their candles home. The event is $48 per person.

Mar. 25-26 – Truth or Consequences Rock and Gem Show – Head to the first-time rock and gem show. The two-day event will feature a variety of vendors selling rocks and minerals, fossils, beads and jewelry. Admission and parking are free. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Mar. 26 – 12th Annual Las Cruces Arts Fair – Head to Las Cruces, NM to view over 70 artists. Attendees will also be able to enjoy a silent auction, entertain food and more. Tickets are $10 and children under 12 are free. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Las Cruces Convention Center.

Mar. 27 – Monday Night Game Night – Visit Lost Hiker Brewing Company in Ruidoso, NM for a fun night. Guests can bring in a game or play any of the options from their location. Gamers will get $5 pints. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Clothing Drive hosted by Locker #505 – Each year thousands of students in Albuquerque go without basic necessities. Locker #505 and the Albuquerque Solid Wate Management are hosting the 11th annual recycle clothes event that directly benefits those students. The drive will occur on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hinkle Fun Center. Individuals are asked to bring gently used clothes for all ages and sizes.

🔶 Mural coming to EXPO New Mexico – A 200-foot-long mural will be painted at EXPO New Mexico. The mural is part of a partnership among Albuquerque’s Public Art Program, artist Andrew Fearnside, Artful Life, and Vision Zero. The mural will be displayed on the eastern wall along Lousiana Boulevard and the painting will take place Mar. 15 through Apr. 15.

🔶 Submit artwork to be featured in Sugar Skull Fun Run – Bernalillo County is looking to feature original artwork for the ninth annual Sugar Skull Fun Run happening in October 2023. All New Mexico artists of all ages are welcome to submit artwork by Apr. 3 at 5 p.m. The winner will receive $250 and a booth to sell their artwork.

🔶 36th annual Run for the Zoo Program is back – Schools around Albuquerque are invited to participate in the Run for the Zoo School Program happening on May 7. The program offers a discounted rate for students, families, faculty and friends. The school with the most participants will receive a prize.

🔶 The 2023 Albuquerque Visitors Guide is available for free – Whether you’re new to the area or have lived in Albuquerque for decades, the annual Albuquerque Visitors Guide offers great ideas for events and to-do activities. The 2023 version has just been released, so here are some of the highlights. The 2023 Visitors Guide highlights a wide range of activities available in and near the city. Of course, big events like the Balloon Fiesta are mentioned, but some lesser-known activities are also included.

🔶 Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.

🔶 Albuquerque ups incentives for ‘Adopt-A-Stop’ bus stop clean-up program – Discounted advertising and a plaque honoring civic commitment are among the new perks the City of Albuquerque is handing out to volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves to keep bus stops clean. Albuquerque Transit officials made the announcement Wednesday, hoping in part to draw more participants into the six-year-old “Adopt-A-Stop” program.

New Mexico

🔶 Mark your calendar: Solar eclipse will pass over New Mexico – NASA has released a map showing the paths for the 2023 annular eclipse and the 2024 total solar eclipse. New Mexicans will get a chance to see the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, since the eclipse path will span from Oregon to Texas.

🔶 Unique Airbnb locations around New Mexico – There are a variety of unique locations to choose from around the world. New Mexico has no shortage of unique homes that individuals can rent through Airbnb.

🔶 Call for Art: PASEO 2023 – The Paseo Project is excited to announce the open call for artists for their annual outdoor art festival, The PASEO. Scheduled for September 15 and 16, 2023, The PASEO brings installation, projection, and performance art to the streets of Taos.

🔶 Photos: Old West era saloon for sale in New Mexico – Looking for a saloon? The historic Legal Tender Saloon & Eatery in Lamy, New Mexico is on the market for $1,750,000. The establishment has been around since the late 1800s and overlooks the Mission Revival-style depot that was built by the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway in 1909.

🔶 Submit your art for the 2023 burning of Zozobra – The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is looking for art entries for this year’s burning of Zozobra. The art will be featured on an official poster and on t-shirts for the event.

🔶 New laws that the New Mexico Governor has approved – New Mexico’s politicians made a lot of moves in the latest legislative session to try to get new laws on the books. In total, they passed more than 200 bills in 2023.