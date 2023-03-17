NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from March 17 – March 13.

Albuquerque

Mar. 17-18 – Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl – ABQ – 6th Annual – Enjoy one or two days of full bar crawling around Albuquerque, a special cub, drinks, specials and more. Check-in is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and there will be over five stops on the crawl. Tickets range from $20 to $25.

Mar. 17-19 – Monster Jam – Head to the loudest monster truck shows around. Attendees will be able to see trucks doing tricks, listen to the noise and even get a chance to check out the ‘Pit Party. There are a variety of shows and showtimes for individuals to check out. Tickets start at $25.

Mar. 17-19 – Anime New Mexico – Head to the Crowne Plaza to meet voice actors from anime shows, shop, see cosplay guests and more. There will be a large variety of events like a Japanese Maid Café, Medieval combat and even an anime-themed rave. Ticket prices range.

Mar. 17-19 – Treasures of the Earth | Gem, Mineral, Jewelry Expo – Head to EXPO New Mexico to shop for minerals, crystals and more for three days. Admission is $5.00 and children under 13 are free. Hours vary per day.

Mar. 17 – St. Patrick’s Day Event – Osuna Nursery, a local garden and home supply shop will be offering tea and cookies to celebrate the holiday. The snacks and drinks will be provided from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mar. 17 – Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center Ceramic Class – Join this community center for classes each Thursday and Friday of every month. The class is $16 per month and runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fee includes slip, molds, tools, glazes and pieces to work with.

Mar. 17 – Animal Care St. Patrick’s Adoption Pawty – Head to Green Jeans Farmery from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to find your lucky charm. Browse pets that are up for adoption and bring home a forever friend.

Mar. 18 –2023 Seed Share – Everyone is welcome to join and share seeds. Attendees will be sharing local and sourced seeds to share along within the community. All ages are welcome to attend and the seeds will be donated to a local group.

Mar. 18 – Annual St. Patrick’s Day Party! – Join the Edelweiss German American Club from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for music, dancing, food and more. Guests are asked to bring a dish as this is a potluck event. Entry is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 12 and free for children under 5. Drinks will be provided and there will also be a cash bar.

Mar. 19 – Movie Night – Lizard Tail Brewing in nob Hill hosts movie nights every Sunday for free. The line-up is subject to change. Drinks and food will be available for purchase at the location. Movie night runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mar. 19 – Vernal Equinox Celebration – The Placitas Community Library will be celebrating the Vernal Equinox. Two astronomers will be invited to place stones and create patterns throughout the day to watch the sun’s activity. There will also be guest speakers. The event is free to attend.

Mar. 22 – Día de Familia y Comunidad: Fiesta de Barelas – The National Hispanic Cultural Center will be hosting arts and music activities to honor the Barelas community. Guests will also make architecture, maracas and weavings. There will be a variety of other activities like sing-along presentations and more. The event is free to attend but attendees must register.

Mar. 23 – Make Your Own Felted Sheep – The Public House ABQ will be teaching guests how to needle felted sheep. Attendees will be able to make two felted sheep, all materials will be provided. The class runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and is $32 to attend.

New Mexico

Mar. 17 – Schola St. Patrick’s Day Concert – Santa Fe’s Schola is serving up some Irish music this St. Patrick’s Day! Irish ballads, reels, ancient Irish monastic chants and Irish language folk songs are on tap. Experience the sounds of Ireland with the Schola Cantorum of Santa Fe in Santa Fe’s downtown San Miguel Mission.

Mar. 17 – May 7 – Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy Art Exhibit – Outriders: Legacy of the Black Cowboy is an exercise in unearthing images of the drovers, fiddlers, cowpunchers, cattle rustlers, cooks, singers, bulldogers, and bronc busters with African heritage in the American South. The exhibit is at the Harwood Museum of Art in Taos, New Mexico.

Mar. 17 – Aug. 23 Creative Soul Scavenger Hunts – Get ready to experience the Santa Fe Plaza area like never before! This tour guide designed immersive game is a departure from traditional scavenger hunts and allows visitors to get to know Santa Fe is a faster and deeper way.

Mar. 17 – Canyon Road Arts District Walking Tour – Visit must-see art galleries and explore Santa Fe’s most famous arts district with an art insider. Feast your eyes on incredible art, run your hands over adobe walls, and discover some of the best galleries in Santa Fe.

Mar. 16 – Aug. 28 – Museum of Western Film & Costume Opening – The new Museum of Western Film & Costume at the Nambe Trading Post is opening its new Exhibit “The Demise of Tonto or Hollywood Meets the Sioux Nation.”

Mar. 18 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country. Serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico.

Mar. 18 – Pablo Sáinz-Villegas: Soul of Spanish Guitar – Pablo Sáinz-Villegas returns to Santa Fe! The “global ambassador of Spanish guitar” (Billboard) takes us on a musical journey of iconic pieces from his homeland— from the yearning, lyrical melodies of Tárrega’s Recuerdos de la Alhambra to the virtuosic fire of Albéniz’s Asturias.

Mar. 19 – Ranger Guided Tour of Fort Selden Historic Site – Join Ranger Mike for a guided tour of the Fort Selden ruins. Explore 1400 years of history from the Mogollon to the Spanish and the American military. Tour included in general admission.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Clothing Drive hosted by Locker #505 – Each year thousands of students in Albuquerque go without basic necessities. Locker #505 and the Albuquerque Solid Wate Management are hosting the 11th annual recycle clothes event that directly benefits those students. The drive will occur on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hinkle Fun Center. Individuals are asked to bring gently used clothes for all ages and sizes.

🔶 Mural coming to EXPO New Mexico – A 200-foot-long mural will be painted at EXPO New Mexico. The mural is part of a partnership among Albuquerque’s Public Art Program, artist Andrew Fearnside, Artful Life, and Vision Zero. The mural will be displayed on the eastern wall along Lousiana Boulevard and the painting will take place Mar. 15 through Apr. 15.

🔶 Submit artwork to be featured in Sugar Skull Fun Run – Bernalillo County is looking to feature original artwork for the ninth annual Sugar Skull Fun Run happening in October 2023. All New Mexico artists of all ages are welcome to submit artwork by Apr. 3 at 5 p.m. The winner will receive $250 and a booth to sell their artwork.

🔶 36th annual Run for the Zoo Program is back – Schools around Albuquerque are invited to participate in the Run for the Zoo School Program happening on May 7. The program offers a discounted rate for students, families, faculty and friends. The school with the most participants will receive a prize.

🔶 The 2023 Albuquerque Visitors Guide is available for free – Whether you’re new to the area or have lived in Albuquerque for decades, the annual Albuquerque Visitors Guide offers great ideas for events and to-do activities. The 2023 version has just been released, so here are some of the highlights. The 2023 Visitors Guide highlights a wide range of activities available in and near the city. Of course, big events like the Balloon Fiesta are mentioned, but some lesser-known activities are also included.

🔶 Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.

🔶 Albuquerque ups incentives for ‘Adopt-A-Stop’ bus stop clean-up program – Discounted advertising and a plaque honoring civic commitment are among the new perks the City of Albuquerque is handing out to volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves to keep bus stops clean. Albuquerque Transit officials made the announcement Wednesday, hoping in part to draw more participants into the six-year-old “Adopt-A-Stop” program.

New Mexico

🔶 Mark your calendar: Solar eclipse will pass over New Mexico – NASA has released a map showing the paths for the 2023 annular eclipse and the 2024 total solar eclipse. New Mexicans will get a chance to see the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, since the eclipse path will span from Oregon to Texas.

🔶 What’s the deal with New Mexico’s tax bill? – With just a few days left in the 2023 legislative session, a lot of eyes are centered on what lawmakers will do with House Bill 547. The omnibus tax bill is loaded up with money matters, including tax rebates, new tax brackets, and incentives for certain industries.

🔶 Call for Art: PASEO 2023 – The Paseo Project is excited to announce the open call for artists for their annual outdoor art festival, The PASEO. Scheduled for September 15 and 16, 2023, The PASEO brings installation, projection, and performance art to the streets of Taos.

🔶 Photos: Old West era saloon for sale in New Mexico – Looking for a saloon? The historic Legal Tender Saloon & Eatery in Lamy, New Mexico is on the market for $1,750,000. The establishment has been around since the late 1800s and overlooks the Mission Revival-style depot that was built by the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway in 1909.

🔶 Submit your art for the 2023 burning of Zozobra – The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe is looking for art entries for this year’s burning of Zozobra. The art will be featured on an official poster and on t-shirts for the event.

🔶 Spending Spring Break on the slopes in Los Alamos – You can experience the best in high-altitude recreation and entertainment the state has to offer down at the ‘Spring Skiesta’ in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

🔶 Medical cannabis bill headed to New Mexico governor’s desk – The process for enrolling in New Mexico’s medical cannabis program could change under a new bill. Senate Bill 242 is aimed at streamlining the registration process for patients.

🔶 Record $9.6B spending plan heads to New Mexico governor – New Mexico’s Democratic-led Legislature sent an annual spending plan Wednesday to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for consideration that would increase annual general fund spending by 14% to underwrite tuition-free college, bolster rural healthcare networks and expand no-pay daycare and prekindergarten.

🔶 Many education-related bills land on governor’s desk – There are about a dozen pieces of legislation on the governor’s desk dealing with New Mexico’s education system. Many lawmakers are hoping these bills will change our state’s stature in education.

🔶 Second set of election code changes heads to New Mexico Governor – With the recent passage of the New Mexico Voting Rights Act, lawmakers have sent another election-related bill to the Governor for final approval. Democratic legislators behind Senate Bill 180 call the effort a complementary bill, aimed updating election security.