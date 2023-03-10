NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from March 10 – March 16.

Albuquerque

Mar. 10-16 – Yoga in the Wellness Yurt | Los Poblanos – Restore daily at a yoga class in a quiet area of the farm at Los Poblanos. First-timers or regulars are welcome to join and reduce stress. Individuals can attend for $15 per person.

Mar. 10-12 – Military Softball tournament – Watch 10 military teams that will play live games throughout the weekend. There will also be some balloons launching on the first day of the event. Attendees can enjoy watching a variety of teams play each other at the Albuquerque Regional Sports Complex.

Mar. 10 – 2023 NM United Preseason Schedule – The final preseason game will be happening at the First Financial Training Center. The game is a Black & Yellow Game. Tickets are $12.

Mar. 10 – A Morning of Music for Strings – Head to the Immanuel Presbyterian Church to enjoy a performance from the New Mexico Philharmonic. The event will feature dance, romance, folk and country fiddling music. Tickets range from $25 to $45.

Mar. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Lepregoths Edition – Check out the dark side of St Patrick’s and celebrate with local DJs. Break out the boots, eyeliner and more. The event will be at Tractor Brewing.

Mar. 10-11 – NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships – The 2023 NCAA Indoor event will kick off for two days at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Tickets range between $15 to $35.

Mar. 11 – Building Soil for Vegetable, Flower and Herb Production – Head to the Albuquerque Garden Center to learn from the Xeric Garden Club. join in for a peaking event on how to vegetable gardening and more. The event is free and starts at 10 a.m.

Mar. 11 – Fightworld MMA – Join the longest-running MMA organization for another fight night. This event will feature some favorites and newcomers to the stage. The event will be at Revel and starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Mar. 11-12 – Chocolate the Exhibition – It is the final weekend of the Chocolate exhibit hosted at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science. There will also be a ‘Sweet Saturday’ event which brings in local chocolatiers to feature different items and offer samples. Tickets are $10.

Mar. 14 – Tuesday Night Mountain Bike Races – Join in on bike a night bike race. Beginners, kids and advanced are welcome to join in on the fun. The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tickets range from $5 to $15.

Mar. 15 – St. James Cigar Event – Visit the St. James Tea Room for a special event. Enjoy a night of a hand-picked cigar picked by an expert. Drinks will also be available. Individuals must be 21 and over to attend. It is $78.75 per person to attend.

New Mexico

Mar. 10 – Sandoval County Founding Day Celebration and Career Fair – Head to the Sandoval County Administration Building from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a day of cake, careers and more. Enjoy a cake-cutting ceremony and join in to find your next career.

Mar. 10-11 – Distillery Tour – Learn how Santa Fe Spirits makes their drinks and enjoy a tasting flight. Attendees will tour the barrel aging room and more. There will be a 20% discount on all purchases after the tour. The tour and flight are $20 per person and it starts at 3 p.m.

Mar. 10-12 – Magical Light Exhibition – Head to Silver City, NM to enjoy an exhibit that features 27 Grant County artists. Attendees will view photograph art from locals. The event will take place at the Light Art Space and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mar. 11 – Fearless Female Voices – This annual festival is back in Santa Fe. The event will feature short dramas presented by local playwrights to be featured at the Fashion Outlets. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and attendees are asked to donate to gain entry.

Mar. 11 – Full Moon Alpaca Yoga – Visit Clovis, NM for a night of peaceful yoga with the alpacas. Attendees can enjoy a relaxing evening, feed a little alpaca and learn some yoga. The event is 18 and over. It is $10 to attend and will start at 5 p.m.

Mar. 11 – 2nd Saturday Art Hop – Truth or Consequences, NM is inviting the attendees to check out their downtown shops, galleries and studios. Individuals can enjoy some nightlife, food and music. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

Mar. 11 – Cabalgata Binacional & Raid Day Commemoration – Head to the Anniversary of the Punitive Expedition which happened in Columbus, NM. The Historical Society Museum will be open and visitors can see many displays and exhibits, or watch a video on the raid. At 10 a.m. Individuals can also bring their horses to ride and participate in the parade.

Mar. 11 – Outdoor Expo – Enjoy the outdoors of Ruidoso, NM for a variety of Walking, biking, running, water sports, camping, eating outdoors and excursions. Join a variety of individuals s who enjoy the outdoors and get active. The event is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mar. 11– Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing ‘cozy soups.’ Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mar. 12 – Walk the Links 5K Walk and Run – Head to Ruidoso, NM at the Ruidoso Convention Center parking lot to compete in a 5K walk or run. Individuals can register at the event starting at 8:30 a.m. Individuals are asked to bring a can of food or a nonperishable item as entry price. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mar. 13 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 The 2023 Albuquerque Visitors Guide is available for free – Whether you’re new to the area or have lived in Albuquerque for decades, the annual Albuquerque Visitors Guide offers great ideas for events and to-do activities. The 2023 version has just been released, so here are some of the highlights. The 2023 Visitors Guide highlights a wide range of activities available in and near the city. Of course, big events like the Balloon Fiesta are mentioned, but some lesser-known activities are also included.

🔶 Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.

🔶 Albuquerque ups incentives for ‘Adopt-A-Stop’ bus stop clean-up program – Discounted advertising and a plaque honoring civic commitment are among the new perks the City of Albuquerque is handing out to volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves to keep bus stops clean. Albuquerque Transit officials made the announcement Wednesday, hoping in part to draw more participants into the six-year-old “Adopt-A-Stop” program.

🔶 Albuquerque BioPark Botanic Garden featured in travel site’s top 12 – The Botanic Garden at the ABQ BioPark made Fodors list of 12 best botanical gardens in the nation. The garden was described as a place that showcases plants from arid climates. ABQ’s Botanic Garden was mentioned alongside gardens in Washington D.C., Hawaii, and New York.

🔶 Submit artwork to be featured in Sugar Skull Fun Run – Bernalillo County is looking to feature original artwork for the ninth annual Sugar Skull Fun Run happening in October 2023. All New Mexico artists of all ages are welcome to submit artwork by Apr. 3 at 5 p.m. The winner will receive $250 and a booth to sell their artwork.

🔶 36th annual Run for the Zoo Program is back – Schools around Albuquerque are invited to participate in the Run for the Zoo School Program happening on May 7. The program offers a discounted rate for students, families, faculty and friends. The school with the most participants will receive a prize.

🔶 Indigenous Art, Culture, and Community exhibition at Albuquerque Museum – The Albuquerque Museum has a unique exhibition on display until July 28, 2023. The exhibit features the work of many award-winning Native American artists along with ceramics, beadwork, prints, paintings, and more will be on view including over 50 works by over 35 artists.

🔶 APS Clothing bank in need of prom donations – The Albuquerque Public Schools Community Clothing Bank is collecting clothes for this year’s prom season. They are collecting items for prom like dresses, tuxes, shoes, ties and more. Schools will then set up a ‘prom trunk show’ and the clothing bank will bring all their prom clothing for students to shop, free of charge. The prom trunk shows are open to all APS and charter schools.

🔶 Clothing Drive hosted by Locker #505 – Each year thousands of students in Albuquerque go without basic necessities. Locker #505 and the Albuquerque Solid Wate Management are hosting the 11th annual recycle clothes event that directly benefits those students. The drive will occur on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Hinkle Fun Center. Individuals are asked to bring gently used clothes for all ages and sizes.

🔶 Mural coming to EXPO New Mexico – A 200-foot-long mural will be painted at EXPO New Mexico. The mural is part of a partnership among Albuquerque’s Public Art Program, artist Andrew Fearnside, Artful Life, and Vision Zero. The mural will be displayed on the eastern wall along Lousiana Boulevard and the painting will take place Mar. 15 through Apr. 15.

🔶 Spring Break 2023 Camps – Spring Break is coming up. The ABQ BioPark Camps will be open for one to multiple days of camp events. Children grades two to six are welcome to register. Camps are $55 per day or $50 for BioPark Society members. Camps will be at the zoo, botanic garden, Tingley Beach, and aquarium. Explora will also be offering camps from March 16 to 24 with half-day and are multi-age collaborative camp experiences. Camps are $45 for members and $50 for non-members. The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will be offering single-day themed camps geared to campers from grades kindergarten to sixth. Camps go from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with free before-and-aftercare beginning at 7:30 a.m. and going under 5:30 p.m. Camps are $75 per session and members receive a $5 discount. Chess lovers can check out the Learner’s Chess Camp from March 16 and 17. Central New Mexico Community College is offering a Business Bootcamp March 20 through 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Campers will learn how to build a business and explore industries from biotechnology to hospitality and learn how to pitch a product. Finally, children can check out the Top Golf Spring Academy from March 20 to 22 for ages 6 to 12. The camp costs $139.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Bill to provide $300 rebates for New Mexico taxpayers moves forward – Originally, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said she wanted to see tax rebates of up to $1,500 for taxpayers. Now, House Bill 547 has put the rebate at $300 for single filers and $600 for joint filers. Although the governor is not on board with the decrease

🔶 Where does New Mexico rank when it comes to best, worst states for women? – Factors of the standard of living vary for some individuals. A recent WalletHub study has ranked which of the U.S. states are best for women to live in. New Mexico ranked No. 26.

🔶 Food Network named Hatch, NM spot as ‘Best BBQ in New Mexico’ – In Hatch, NM Food Network has recently named Spark’s Burgers, Barbecue & Espresso as the best in New Mexico and is also part of the “Best Barbecue Joint in Every State”. Along with the Food Network nod, Sparky’s also won the 2022 Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge at the New Mexico State Fair.

🔶 New Mexico debuts puppet-hosted YouTube series offering advice for new parents – It might be one of the most unexpected approaches toward helping new parents in New Mexico. But a state agency is turning to a puppet to help families with young children. Debuting on YouTube Thursday morning, “The Early Show with Alax” is a product of the state’s Early Childhood Education & Care Department (ECECD.) Hosted by a furry blue and green, bug-eyed alien puppet named Alax, the show is billed as “a playful, informative online series for families with young children.”

🔶 Leadership New Mexico seeking future leaders – The Leadership New Mexico group works to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state. Their mission works to strengthen New Mexico by educating and connecting diverse leaders through their CORE Leadership Program. The program is a 10-month commitment those who graduate from the program will have the ability to be a powerful voice for change in New Mexico.

🔶 Camp Adventure: A camp for children with disabilities – The Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation received a $22,500 grant for support of Camp Adventure. The camp offers a week of fun activities for New Mexico children across the state. There will be four camps in total and one mobile in Roswell, NM. Children ages 6 to 19 variety of different disabilities are welcome to attend. They are also seeking volunteers for the camp. Albuquerque camp dates June 19-23, Las Cruces camp dates June 27-30, Farmington camp dates July 11-14 and Gallup camp dates July 18-21.