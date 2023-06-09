NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from June 9 – June 15.

Albuquerque

June 9-15 – 2023 Craft and Gift Show – Happening each week through June from Tuesday through Saturday, individuals can check out unique crafts, one-of-a-kind jewelry, and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 9-15 – New Mexico Shakespeare Festival – The New Mexico Veterans Memorial is home to the festival. Attendees can enjoy pre-show entertainment and performances. Opening night will feature ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’. The event is free to attend.

June 9-15 – Festival Flamenco Albuquerque 36 – Festival Flamenco Alburquerque is celebrating its 36th birthday. Head to a nine-day event filled with 23 performances, 60 workshops and more. The event will take place at a variety of locations and starts at 6:45 p.m.

June 9-11 – Do Portugal Circus – Head to a family-friendly cirque show. Shows will take place at the Cottonwood Mall Tickets run from $14.49 to $54.99. Attendees will check out their international cast of comedians, acrobats, daredevils and more.

June 9-10 – Music Under the Stars – Check out Albuquerque Museum for its 32 season of music played in the Museum Amphitheater. Guests can listen to music from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets range from $17 to $40.

June 9 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

June 9 – Friday Night Fever – Head to EXPO New Mexico for a night of live music, vendors, food, and drinks. Attendees can attend for free but parking is $7. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

June 9 – La Familia Grower’s Market Opening – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

June 9 – Movies in the Park – Enjoy a movie every Friday evening during the summer. This week head to Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center to see a screening of Thor Love and Thunder. The event is free to attend and there will be food vendors onsite.

June 10 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

June 10 – 2nd Annual Touch a Truck – Visit Franklin Plaza for a free family event. Attendees will get an opportunity to get up close and personal with fire trucks, rescue vehicles, police cars and road construction equipment. There will also be local programs there, pet adoption and music.

June 10 – Family, Fit, Fun Fest – Learn how to be fit and healthy with the family. Guests can take part in rock climbing, ball tosses, obstacle course and more. There will also be interactive booths, live demonstrations and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 10 – Girlies, Gay & Theys Luv Pride Parades – Head to ABQ’s first splash zone party. There will be a DJ table, food trucks ad giveaways. The event will be pride themed. Tickets are $20 and the event runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 10 – Pride Parade – Head to Central @ Nob Hill for the parade. The parade will be traveling East on Central between Wellesley & San Mateo. The event is free to attend from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

June 10 – Pridefest – Head to Balloon Fiesta Park for dance, music, expression and more. There will be vendors, art, a kid’s zone and more for everyone to enjoy. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $50.

June 10 and 15 – The Wizard of Oz – The Albuquerque Little Theatre is bringing “The Wizard of Oz” to the stage. The timeless classic adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, features the iconic musical score from the film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide.

June 14 – Albuquerque Concert Band Free Summer Concerts – Visit the NM Veterans Memorial Park for an evening of music. Attendees can enjoy an hour of music in an outdoor setting. The event is free to attend and runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 15 – Relaxed Nights at the Museum: Moon, Mars and More – Visiting the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science for its sensory-friendly evenings. Guests can enjoy time at the museum with less crowds, sounds and flashing lights. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico

June 9 – Taos Opera Institute Festival Performance – Visit Taos, NM for a concert which features participants of the Taos Opera Institute. Attendees can enjoy individual performances. The event is free to attend and runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

June 9-11 – Turtleback Mountain Music Festival – Head to Truth or Consequences, NM for a three-day festival. There will be three full days of music, vendors and more. Guests can purchase single or three-day passes. Tickets start at $75

June 10-11 – Distillery Tour – Learn how Santa Fe Spirits make their drinks and enjoy a tasting flight. Attendees will tour the barrel aging room and more. There will be a 20% discount on all purchases after the tour. The tour and flight are $20 per person and it starts at 3 p.m.

June 10 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 10 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico.

June 10 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, NM is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 20323. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

June 10 – Fort Union Day – Visit the Fort Union National Monument from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can see military uniforms and weapons of a bygone era. There will also be history, historic weapons demonstrations and other special programming. The event is free to attend.

June 10 – PRIDE30 Santa Fe LGBTQ History Walking Tour with Garret Peck – Join a walking tour as historian extraordinaire Garret Peck. Attendees will learn the ‘LGBTQIA+ history in Santa Fe. The event is $30 per person and takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 10 – The PRIDE Train: Wheels on Fire, Honey! – Visit Santa Fe, NM for the annual pride train. Attendees can take the train leaving from the Rail Yard. There will be music, drinks and more. Tickets are $125 per person and the event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 15 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, NM kicks off the first day of its Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday until October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor, and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 15 – WNMU ¡Fiesta Latina! – Head to Silver City, NM to take part in a four-day festival. There will be Latin music and dance performances, food and drink, traditional children’s activities, crafting workshops and demonstrations and more. There will be a variety of food trucks and more. Ticket prices vary.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office in need of donations for baby shower to help domestic violence victims – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a community baby shower to benefit victims of domestic violence. The shower runs until June 30. They’re looking for basic baby supplies, like diapers, baby wipes, bottles, onesies, and baby blankets. Items can be donated via drop-off locations or online through a Walmart (this link) or Amazon baby registry (this link).

🔶 County working to improve dangerous stretch of Coors – Changes are finally coming to the stretch of Coors from Blake to Gun Club. According to a study commissioned by NMDOT, the area had 685 crashes from 2015 to 2019. Those included 8 fatalities, a mix of pedestrians hit, and others killed in cars. The county, the city, and the state are working to make the stretch safer.

🔶 2023 Free Summer Lunch & Story Time in the Park – June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Individuals must be 18 years and younger to participate in the meal and/or story time programs. Food distribution starts Monday, June 5 at a variety of local parks and they will also occur at community centers starting on Monday, June 12.

🔶 Summer 2023 public pool season hits Albuquerque, Bernalillo County – The City of Albuquerque is gearing up to open indoor and outdoor pools along with splash pads around the city. Outdoor pools are set to open on May 27, spray pads are set to open on June 13 and indoor pools are open. Visit the City of Albuquerque’s website for a full list of admission prices including military, seniors, and monthly and annual pass rates.

🔶 Albuquerque, Bernalillo County water rates won’t increase this year – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) has announced that water rates will not increase this year. According to ABCWUA, the fiscal year 2024 budget has allowed the company to keep water and sewer rates stable. The approved budget runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. It also includes upgrades to sewer lines and drinking water treatment improvements, ABCWUA says.

🔶 Outdoor Music Series – Visit Los Poblanos each Thursday in the summertime. There will be beverages and music for all to enjoy. Music starts at 6 p.m. and the event is free to attend each Thursday.

🔶 Summer Music returns to Old Town – Every weekend, starting in June and July, Albuquerque residents can enjoy music in Old Town. There will also be food, music, and local shops to enjoy. The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There are performances starting May 6.

🔶 New National Cemetery coming to Albuquerque area – There is a new National Cemetery planned for the western area of Albuquerque. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced in February 2023 that they purchased 230 acres of land near the Petroglyph National Monument. The cemetery will offer new burial grounds that will allow veterans to receive official burial sites once the Santa Fe National Cemetery runs out of land.

🔶Summer events at the ABQ BioPark – The ABQ BioPark is gearing up for some activities. Garden Music will start on June 8.

🔶KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Santa Fe Artists Market returns – The Santa Fe Artists Market is now hosting its 14th season, this is a nonprofit organization that provides a venue for local juried artists to sell their fine art and crafts in one of Santa Fe’s most popular locations.

🔶 New Mexico now has a better idea of where there’s internet – and where there isn’t – Federal regulators recently revised the nationwide broadband and internet map. The new map will help New Mexico decide where to spend its share of over $42 billion in upgrades.

🔶 New Mexico auctioning eight big-game hunts – New Mexico is authorizing the auction of eight big-game hunts to benefit the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The eight hunt packages are currently up for auction and close on June 30, at 8 p.m.

🔶 What can New Mexicans expect this monsoon season? – KRQE’s 2023 Summer Weather Special look at the monsoon season and how El Nino could affect the state this summer.

🔶 When can New Mexicans expect their 2023 rebate check? – Lawmakers have promised another round of tax rebates for 2023. Single tax filers will get $500. Married couples, heads of households, and surviving spouses will get $1,000. Payments are coming in mid-June to July, according to the Taxation and Revenue Department.

🔶 New Mexico ‘Monster’ baseball prospect is LSU bound and draft probable – The New Mexico high school baseball community has produced its fair share of MLB All-Stars. Some of the newer talents include Alex Bregman, of Albuquerque, and Trevor Rogers, of Carlsbad.

🔶 Wildfire Watch – With wildfire season here, keep an eye on red-flag warning days and be mindful of fire hazards. KRQE News 13 will provide New Mexico fire updates here.

🔶 Mark your calendar: Solar eclipse will pass over New Mexico – NASA has released a map showing the paths for the 2023 annular eclipse and the 2024 total solar eclipse. New Mexicans will get a chance to see the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, since the eclipse path will span from Oregon to Texas.