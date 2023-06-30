NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from June 30 – July 6.

Albuquerque

June 30 – July 1 – Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy Albuquerque – Visit this unique and unusual cocktail experience. Guests will hear four pieces from Edgar Allan Poe historians. There will also be four cocktails for each guest. Guests must be 21 and over.

June 30 – July 3 – Istopes Games – Isotopes take on El Paso. Each night will be a promo-themed event. Ticket information can be found here.

June 30 – July 6 – New Mexico Shakespeare Festival – The New Mexico Veterans Memorial is home to the festival. Attendees can enjoy pre-show entertainment and performances. Opening night will feature ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’. The event is free to attend.

June 30 – 2023 Craft and Gift Show – It is the final day for individuals can check out unique crafts, one-of-a-kind jewelry, and more. The event is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 30 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

June 30 – La Familia Grower’s Market Opening – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

July 1 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

July 1 – Music Under The Stars – Join us for the 32nd season of Music Under the Stars. All shows are held in the Museum Amphitheater rain or shine from 7-10 pm; doors open at 6:30. Food and drink are available from Slate at the Museum. This week will be Keith Robertson w/Rodney Bowe & Friends.

July 1 – Resin Pouring Class – Head to the Art Factory where guests can learn how to make silicone molds. Attendees will be taught how to make one keychain mold and one earring mold. Materials along with drinks and snacks are included. The class is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

July 2 – The Rail Yards Market of Albuquerque operates on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 2 – First Sunday Stroll in Nob Hill – It is back, the stroll in Nob Hill has returned to offer pop-up markets along Silver Avenue. There be a variety of local eats and shops, live music and a fundraising event for Agora Crisis Center. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 4 – Freedom 4th – Head to Balloon Fiesta Park to celebrate the country’s Independence Day. Attendees can enjoy a firework show, food beer, free children’s activities and more. The event is free to attend and there will also be live entertainment as well.

New Mexico

June 30- July 2 – UFO Festival 2023 – Head to Roswell, NM for the annual UFO Festival. Attendees can enjoy live music, food and out-of-this-world fun. There will be a variety of events and things happening all over the city each day.

July 1-2 – Distillery Tour – Learn how Santa Fe Spirits make their drinks and enjoy a tasting flight. Attendees will tour the barrel aging room and more. There will be a 20% discount on all purchases after the tour. The tour and flight are $20 per person and it starts at 3 p.m.

June 30 – Art Walking Tours – New Mexico Museum of Art invites you to attend their weekly Art Walking Tours of Santa Fe. Led by a docent, the tour highlights the art and architectural history of downtown Santa Fe. Tours leave at 10 AM on Fridays from the steps of the Museum Gift Shop. Tours are $20 per person, children 16 and under are free.

July 1 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 1 – Explora Hands-On STEM Activities – From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the Placitias Community Library will hold a Family STEM event.

July 1 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, NM is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 20323. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

July 1 – 4th of July Celebration – Head to Rio Rancho, NM for a 4th of July Celebration. Attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks and a firework show. The event is free and runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

July 1 – Run Ruidoso – Red White & Run 5K – Ruidoso, NM is celebrating Independence Day Weekend with a color run. Those who want to participate must be ages 12 and up. Guests will get a bag of colored chalk, a race shirt, a medal and a pancake breakfast.

July 4 – 2023 4th of July parade – Red River, NM is home to the annual 4th of July Parade. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with a variety of activities for the whole family to enjoy. The event is free to attend.

July 5 – International Folk Art Market Community Celebration – Visit Santa Fe, NM for the International Folk Art Market. The event is free and runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

July 6 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, NM has a Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday until October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor, and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque is above the average max temperature, but far from the record – Albuquerque is currently above average temperatures, and the temperature is even above the “max temperature normal.” This year, forecasts predict temperatures around the metro might reach more than 95 degrees Fahrenheit, above the average for this time of year, but far from the record.

🔶 Albuquerque residents can apply for discount on their internet bill – Locals who need help covering the cost of internet can apply for federal assistance. Those who qualify can get up to $30 per month off their internet bill. The discounts are part of a nationwide program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). To apply, go to this link.

🔶 Highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Albuquerque, according to Yelp – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Albuquerque using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

🔶 Sandia Prep senior named Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year – The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year award was announced on Friday. This year the honor went to Sandia Prep senior Finnegan Saunders.

🔶 Summer Music returns to Old Town – Every weekend, starting in June and July, Albuquerque residents can enjoy music in Old Town. There will also be food, music, and local shops to enjoy. The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There are performances starting May 6.

🔶 2023 Free Summer Lunch & Story Time in the Park – June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Individuals must be 18 years and younger to participate in the meal and/or story time programs. Food distribution starts Monday, June 5 at a variety of local parks and they will also occur at community centers starting on Monday, June 12.

🔶 Summer 2023 public pool season hits Albuquerque, Bernalillo County – The City of Albuquerque is gearing up to open indoor and outdoor pools along with splash pads around the city. Outdoor pools are set to open on May 27, spray pads are set to open on June 13 and indoor pools are open. Visit the City of Albuquerque’s website for a full list of admission prices including military, seniors, and monthly and annual pass rates.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 New Mexico’s Lincoln National Forest starts fire restrictions – With the increasing risk of wildfires, the Lincoln National Forest is starting Stage 1 fire restrictions as of June 28, 2023. If caught violating the restrictions, visitors can face fines and even jail time.

🔶 Gross Receipts Tax drop goes into effect July 1 – Changes to the state’s Gross Receipts Tax are going into effect on July 1. The statewide portion of the tax will drop to 4.875%. The rate drop was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2022 and will be the first GRT rate reduction in 40 years. The rate was previously 5.125%.

🔶 List: Fourth of July events around New Mexico – 4th of July is around the corner. There are a variety of fireworks shows and events taking place around the Land of Enchantment.

🔶 Which fireworks are illegal in New Mexico? – With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, cities in New Mexico want to remind community members of the rules and regulations regarding firework use. Below are the restrictions in some New Mexico cities.

🔶 How are New Mexico schools performing post-pandemic? – Newly released data shows how the performance of New Mexico’s schoolchildren has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. This information is coming from the New Mexico Public Education Department’s website, which lists every public school and its scores.

🔶 Rough pavement alert: Contractor runs out of asphalt for I-25 repaving in Santa Fe – A one-mile section of I-25 is going to remain “rough” for a while. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says the contractor doesn’t have the asphalt to finish the road for now.

🔶 Want to sing the National Anthem at Zozobra 2023? Auditions open – Auditions are now open for the 99th Annual Burning of Zozobra in Santa Fe. Performers of all ages are encouraged to audition. Auditions will take place on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Center in Santa Fe. To sign up for an audition, fill out the tryout form here.

🔶 Arcosa in Belen to create 250 jobs – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission leads strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque Region. In March, the company Arcosa chose a location in the Belen/Valencia County area for a new wind-tower production facility. This manufacturing facility will create roughly 250 jobs, with production to begin as soon as next year.

🔶 New Mexico auctioning eight big-game hunts – New Mexico is authorizing the auction of eight big-game hunts to benefit the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The eight hunt packages are currently up for auction and close on June 30, at 8 p.m.