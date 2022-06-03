NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 3 – June 9 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

June 3 – June ArtWalk – This month’s ArtWAlk is featuring a new series of art exhibitions, performances, and outdoor parking lot and patio markets. Plus they are teaming up with the organizers from New Mexico’s Juneteenth Celebration to feature special performances and select artisans that will also be featured later this month for Juneteenth.

June 4 – Animal Welfare Department Free Microchipping Event – Albuquerque residents can get their pets microchipped for free from the city’s Animal Welfare Department. The service runs from June 1 through July 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Westside and Eastside shelters. No appointment is needed. Pet owners must be 18 years old or older and have a valid ID as the microchip will be registered to the ID holder.

June 4-5 – Rio Grande Valley Original Celtic Festival & Highland Games – Celtic music and storytelling all day, with The Black Donnelley’s Dublin headlining the main stage. Pipers, dancers, a kid’s area, and a Celtic dog parade. Unique merchandise, Scottish Highland Athletics, Celtic clans & societies, great food, beer gardens, and kilts. The festival is open Saturday from 9 am until 6 pm and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Balloon Fiesta Park

June 4 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet the guide at 10:00 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow one-and-a-half to two hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

June 4– Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 5.

June 4-5 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

June 4-6 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.

June 5 – Rail Yards Market – The market hosts over 150 vendors of fresh produce, fine food, healing hands, and handmade art. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 5 – 2022 Trek Pride Ride – Join the trek at 9 a.m. on Sunday for the Trek Bicycle Albuquerque Pride Ride. Everyone is welcome on this casual, no-drop ride. Snacks, drinks, and free swag will be provided.

June 8 – PNM Bill Assistance Event – PNM Customers with a past due balance can receive a maximum of $370 towards their PNM account (as long as they meet the income guidelines and eligibility requirements listed on the flyer). The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will be onsite helping out with renter applications and we will also have some energy efficiency resources available. The event will be at the East Central Health and Social Services from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Around New Mexico

Events

June 3 – Salvation Army Distribution and Donation – The Salvation Army will provide supplies, all donated by big-hearted individuals, businesses, and organizations, such as food boxes, canned food, snacks, water, sports drinks, hygiene items, linens, paper products, and pet food to residents of Las Vegas and surrounding communities affected by the wildfires in Northern New Mexico. Dinner will be provided by the Skillet at Calvary Chapel of Las Vegas from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

June 4 – Santa Fe Police, Fire Department Head-Shaving Event – Santa Fe Police and Fire in Santa Fe, will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds for lifesaving childhood cancer research on Saturday. Members of the local police and fire, have registered to shave their head to support the Foundation’s mission to fund the best research to find cures and better treatments for kids with cancer. The event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police.

June 4 – Cornhole Tournament and Golf Outing – The Grants-Milan Rotary Club is hosting a Cornhole Tournament and Golf Outing beginning at 9 a.m. to benefit the Grants-Cibola Rotary Foundation’s Backpack Program. Grants-Cibola Rotary Foundation’s Backpack Program helps feed kids on the weekends during the school year. The kids that we help feed may not know if they have food for the weekend without this program.

June 4 – Free Fishing Day – In celebration of National Boating and Fishing Week, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is announcing free fishing day. Saturday, June 4, anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout New Mexico. No fishing license is required to fish on June 4, but all other fishing rules apply. The NM Game and Fish Department has resources available to help prepare and plan your fishing trip:

The department is also hosting an event on June 4, in Corrales at Liam Knight Pond. The event is open to the public and runs from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be free fishing activities, archery and pellet gun target shooting, wildlife identification, and a fishing game. The event also features a prize for the heaviest, largest, smallest, and tagged fish. You will need to bring your own bait and fishing equipment.

June 4 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

June 4 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

June 4 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

June 4 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

June 4 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

June 5 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 2022 Free Summer Lunch & Story Time in the Park – The month of June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Food distribution at local park locations begins on Monday, June 6. Distribution at Albuquerque community centers will begin on Monday, June 13. Meals will be served at each site for one hour on a first-come, first-served basis.

🔶 Albuquerque Pride Events Kick-Off – The Albuquerque Pride board of directors announced ta full week slate of in-person pride events scheduled this year From June 6-11. There will be events for seniors, kids, and everyone else interested in participating.

🔶 City of Albuquerque offering resources to those affected by wildfires – The City of Albuquerque has expanded the resources available to evacuees from communities impacted by the wildfires. The Emergency Operation Center (EOC) has opened a community hub at the John Marshall Health and Social Services Center for evacuees to receive resources including food, hygiene products, pet food, and access to WiFi and computers. The City has partnered with FEMA, Help NM, Presbyterian, and Roadrunner Foodbank who are on-site to provide their resources. Residents interested in donating items for evacuees can drop them off at the John Marshall Health and Social Services Center Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Items that are currently needed are:

Body Wash

Baby Wash

Conditioner

Diapers

Depends

Feminine hygiene products

Laundry detergent

Shampoo

Snacks

Socks

🔶 Bernalillo County Passports Issuance Returns to Appointment Only – Starting Tuesday, May 31, passports will be issued by appointment only. Please call 505- 468-1290 to make an appointment. Here is what you will need to complete the passport application process in the Clerk’s Office:

Completed passport application (unsigned)

You may click here to fill out and print the application online.

Passport photo

A certified copy of your birth certificate

Your driver’s license or a state-issued identification card

🔶 311 Survey Seeks Feedback from Public – The City is again seeking feedback from the public about the 311 Call Center and you are encouraged to take the survey and share your thoughts. 311 is an essential City service and is always working toward improvement and making the service better and easier for residents. The survey is available in both English and Spanish at: https://www.cabq.gov/311

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Applications for economic relief payments for non-filers extended – The New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Department and Human Services Department are partnering to deliver income tax rebates and economic relief payments Applications for non-filers to receive the relief payment are extended until 5 p.m. on June 10 because there is still approximately $1.9 million in available funding through the program. Households of married couples or single individuals with one or more dependents can receive economic relief payments of $1,000, and households of single individuals without dependents can receive $500. Payments are available to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

🔶 Metro Court reminds public that court will never call demanding cash – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court wants to remind residents that the court will never call demanding cash in exchange for not being arrested. A number of people have contacted the court in recent weeks saying they have received such calls. If you owe outstanding fines or fees on a case, the court will notify you by mail through a court-issued summons or warrant. There are three ways to make a payment to the court: online, by mail, or in person. The court will never ask to meet you at a location off-site for payment. If a bench warrant is issued for failure to appear in court or non-compliance, it will be mailed.

🔶 RIo Rancho Summer Reading for All Ages – The City of Rio Rancho’s Summer Reading Program is almost here. Online registration begins at the libraries’ website on Monday, June 13. The Summer Reading Program will run until July 30. Children and teens are invited to earn free books through reading and will have the opportunity to be entered into drawings for fun gifts by completing experiential activities. Adults can earn entries for literary-themed prize drawings. All prizes are available for pick up at the libraries.

🔶 SNAP recipients can temporarily buy prepared food from providers – In light of the wildfire emergency, the state of New Mexico is allowing families on SNAP benefits to buy prepared meals from certain providers. Usually, the benefit only applies to grocery products. Under the temporary rule, SNAP recipients can buy hot and ready-to-eat foods from deli counters at retailers that are already SNAP-authorized. That does not include restaurants.

🔶 State Hosting Donation Drive for Those Affected by Wildfires in Northern New Mexico – The State of New Mexico is seeking donations of clothing, socks, toiletries, and bedding to help residents and families impacted by the terrible wildfires in the northern part of the state. Cash donations can also be made. To find out where to drop off donations and to learn more about how you can help, visit: https://www.alltogethernm.org/