NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 24 – June 30 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

June 24 – Outdoor Film Screening and Mercadito at El Chante – Femme Frontera is going to Albuquerque. Enjoy the 6th Annual Femme Frontera Showcase at this outdoor screening at El Chante: Casa de Cultura. Come meet local artists, listen to music, and learn about local activist organizations in Albuquerque. Film Screening once el Sol goes down at about 9 p.m.

June 24-26 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.

June 24-26 – New Mexico United Pride Weekend – Join New Mexico United Pride Weekend. They’ll host their first annual drag show benefiting the Transgender Resource Center of New Mexico and Albuquerque Social Club, their third annual Pride on the Pitch Match and Tailgate on Saturday, and their second annual Drag Bingo on Sunday benefitting the Somos Unidos Foundation and The Black Cat Cultural Center.

June 25 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet the guide at 10:00 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow one-and-a-half to two hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

June 25 – Community Art Sale – OFFCenter Arts is selling community art from their vault. This is a great opportunity to get community-made art while supporting OffCenter. There will be a wide variety of styles and prices. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 25– Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 5.

June 25-26 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

June 25-26 – Retro Adult Skate Night – Skate-O-Mania is hosting its retro Adult Skate Night Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Only $6 for admission and $3 for skates if needed.

June 26 – Rail Yards Market – The market hosts over 150 vendors of fresh produce, fine food, healing hands, and handmade art. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 27, 28, July 6 – COVID Vaccination Clinic – APS will host three COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming weeks at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex. First and second COVID shots, plus boosters, will be available for children, teens, and adults. Appointments are preferred for the shot clinic, though walk-ins are acceptable.

June 29 – Final Redistricting Meeting – The 2022 City Council Redistricting Committee will hold its final meeting on June 29. This is the public’s final opportunity to participate. The Redistricting Committee has been working since early March and is asking Albuquerque community members to engage in this important process. All information on the Redistricting Committee is on their webpage and contains all past meeting information, including videos of the meetings, presentation materials, concept maps that have been presented thus far, and the ability for community members to submit written public comments that can include map suggestions and information about their communities of interest.

Around New Mexico

Events

June 25 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

June 25 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

June 25 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

June 25 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

June 25 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

June 26 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

June 27-29 – Beat the Heat Registration – The ENMU-Roswell Student Services Center is hosting a ‘Beat the Heat’ 3-day registration event on June 27-29. Students can stop into the Student Services Center, 56 University Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to register for the upcoming fall semester. Walk-ins are welcome. All students who register during the event will receive a free snow cone (from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day) and a $20 gift card (while supplies last) for the ENMU-Roswell Bookstore.

June 27-July 1 – National Boys and Girls Club Week – National Boys & Girls Clubs Week is June 27th-July 1st and they are hosting a week of dedicated tours of their sites open for summer programming with small events throughout the week. Community members are welcome to attend any tour to learn more about the services provided at the clubs.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 In-Person Car Seat Checks Resume in Albuquerque – Did you know three out of four car seats are used wrong? Could yours be one of them? Find out and keep your children safer on New Mexico roads. The New Mexico Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Division (NMDOT TSD) and Safer New Mexico Now are resuming in-person car seat checks. This free educational event provides parents and caregivers instruction on the proper selection, installation, and use of their car seats from nationally certified child passenger safety technicians. Beginning in June, Car Seat Fitting Stations will be held in Albuquerque the first Friday of the month from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Fire Station #3, 141 Girard Blvd. NE and on the second Friday of the month from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Fire Station #20, 7520 Corona Ave. NE, in Albuquerque.

🔶 City Reactivating Park Activation Program in Neighborhoods – The City of Albuquerque is offering partnerships, including sponsorships, to support events and activities at City parks. The City encourages neighborhood organizations, nonprofits, educational groups, and others to apply for funding. Parks and Recreation Department and the Department of Arts and Culture launched the Neighborhood Park Activation program in 2020. The program goal is to increase the positive use of City parks and bring new programming into parks. Applicants should describe their proposed event or program, and what resources they may need. Applicants can request equipment such as tables, tents, chairs, movie screens, and sports & recreation equipment. Applicants may also request general sponsorship support for their gathering or event.

🔶 Animal Welfare Offering Free Microchipping Through Sunday, July 3 – Got a fur baby at home who’s not chipped yet? Animal Welfare has the solution! They are offering free microchipping services through Sunday, July 3. Pet owners must be 18 or older and are asked to bring their pets to either the Eastside or Westside shelters for microchipping.

🔶 Animal Welfare Department Seeking Volunteers – The Animal Welfare Department is seeking volunteers for a variety of duties at their facilities. This is a great way to help our furry shelter friends take walks, get a break from the stress of being in the shelter, and also allow you to play with cute dogs and cats all day.

🔶 National Night Out Registration Now Open – National Night Out takes place Tuesday, August 2. This annual event brings together neighbors across the city to host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events to send a message that our community is fighting back against crime. National Night Out is an excellent opportunity for you and your neighbors to socialize, renew acquaintances, welcome new neighbors, and join fellow citizens in the community’s fight against crime.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Hobbs Phone Call Scams – The City of Hobbs issues a warning to members of the public of a phone call scam involving impersonators of the City of Hobbs requesting payment of charges to be made over the phone. The perpetrator(s) is/are cold-calling individuals stating they owe over $3,000, a charge from Amazon, which they are trying to collect. The phone number appears on caller ID as City of Hobbs with the office line of (575) 397-9226. This is in no way approved by the City of Hobbs nor done on their behalf. This organization and any department will never call a resident or business to request money or past due charges in any way. If you receive such a phone call, please hang up without giving any personal information and report it to the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265.

🔶 ENMU-Roswell swimming pool open for the summer – The ENMU-Roswell swimming pool (20 W. Martin) is now open to the public for the summer. Lap swim hours are every day from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Public swim hours are every day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the case of adverse weather conditions, the pool manager reserves the right to close early. Regular daily admission is $5 per person. ENMU-Roswell students and staff with ID pay $2.50 for lap swim. ENMU-Roswell students with ID pay $2.50 daily admission. Cash or credit cards are accepted. Children age 3 and under are free. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No outside food or drinks are allowed. A concession operation is available on site. The pool is open for Family Swim Nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. when the pool is not reserved. The cost is $3 per person. Call in advance, (575) 624-7195 or (575) 624-7305.

🔶 New Mexicans 6 months and over now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Tuesday that children aged six months through four years old are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination. Parents can register their children or dependents for vaccination by scheduling online at VaccineNM.org. NMDOH also says parents can contact their provider/pharmacy to check for appointments, vaccinations are free.

🔶 Rio Rancho Summer Food Service Program – From now until July 29, free summer meals are provided to all children 1 to 18 years old who are present at the meal service location and in line to be served. Lunches are available from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and breakfasts are available at Haynes Park, 2006 Grande Blvd from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., Monday through Friday, with the exception of Monday, June 20, and July 4. Meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis and all meals must be consumed on-site.

🔶 Applications for economic relief payments for non-filers extended – The New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Department and Human Services Department are partnering to deliver income tax rebates and economic relief payments Applications for non-filers to receive the relief payment are extended until 5 p.m. on June 10 because there is still approximately $1.9 million in available funding through the program. Households of married couples or single individuals with one or more dependents can receive economic relief payments of $1,000, and households of single individuals without dependents can receive $500. Payments are available to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.