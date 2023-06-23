NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from June 23 – June 29.

Albuquerque

June 23-24 – Albuquerque Little Theatre presents The Wizard of Oz. Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, continues to thrill audiences worldwide. Ticket information can be found here.

June 23 – Food Truck Fridays – Grab a friend, get out of the office, and have a tasty meal on Civic Plaza. Every Friday from March to September, food trucks will be set up on Third Street for Food Truck Fridays. The event is from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

June 23 – Movies the in Park: The Addams Family 2 – Movies in the Park is back! This week will be The Addams Family 2 at Mountain View Community Center. All shows begin at dusk and food vendors will be onsite.

June 23 – July 8 – New Mexico Shakespeare Festival – Bringing Shakespeare to life in New Mexico. This year will be The Comedy of Errors and A Midsummer Nights’ Dream. For more information, click here.

June 24 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

June 24 – Music Under The Stars – Join us for the 32nd season of Music Under the Stars. All shows are held in the Museum Amphitheater rain or shine from 7-10 pm; doors open at 6:30. Food and drink are available from Slate at the Museum. This week will be Keith Robertson w/Rodney Bowe & Friends.

June 24 – Heritage Spinning and Weaving – This class features practices used for dyeing wool with indigo. The event is at Casa San Ysidro from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

June 28 – July 3 – Isotopes take on El Paso. Ticket information can be found here.

June 25 – The Rail Yards Market of Albuquerque operates on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Mexico

June 23 – Shemekia Copeland – Lensic360’s Summer Scene presents free outdoor music performances and movies on the historic downtown Plaza, in the Railyard, at SWAN Park and Reunity Resources. June 23, Shemekia Copeland will be at the Santa Fe Railyard Plaza at 7 p.m.

June 23 – Art Walking Tours – New Mexico Museum of Art invites you to attend their weekly Art Walking Tours of Santa Fe. Led by a docent, the tour highlights the art and architectural history of downtown Santa Fe. Tours leave at 10 AM on Fridays from the steps of the Museum Gift Shop. Tours are $20 per person, children 16 and under free.

June 24 – Grease – Santa Fe Pride Movie Night with Karaoke – The free event starts at 7 p.m. at Santa Fe Railyard Park.

June 24 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 24 – Explora Hands-On STEM Activities – From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. the Placitias Community Library will hold a Family STEM event.

June 24 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, NM is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 20323. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

June 29 – Nick Shoulders – Lensic360’s Summer Scene presents free outdoor music performances and movies on the historic downtown Plaza, in the Railyard, at SWAN Park and Reunity Resources. June 29, Nick Shoulders with Luke McMurray Nutting will be at the Santa Fe Plaza at 6 p.m.

June 30 – Ozomatli – Lensic360’s Summer Scene presents free outdoor music performances and movies on the historic downtown Plaza, in the Railyard, at SWAN Park and Reunity Resources. June 30, Ozomatli with Frontera Bugalú will be at the Santa Fe Railyard Plaza at 7 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque residents can apply for discount on their internet bill – Locals who need help covering the cost of internet can apply for federal assistance. Those who qualify can get up to $30 per month off their internet bill. The discounts are part of a nationwide program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). To apply, go to this link.

🔶 Highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Albuquerque, according to Yelp – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Albuquerque using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

🔶 Sandia Prep senior named Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year – The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year award was announced on Friday. This year the honor went to Sandia Prep senior Finnegan Saunders.

🔶 Summer Music returns to Old Town – Every weekend, starting in June and July, Albuquerque residents can enjoy music in Old Town. There will also be food, music, and local shops to enjoy. The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There are performances starting May 6.

🔶 2023 Free Summer Lunch & Story Time in the Park – June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Individuals must be 18 years and younger to participate in the meal and/or story time programs. Food distribution starts Monday, June 5 at a variety of local parks and they will also occur at community centers starting on Monday, June 12.

🔶 Summer 2023 public pool season hits Albuquerque, Bernalillo County – The City of Albuquerque is gearing up to open indoor and outdoor pools along with splash pads around the city. Outdoor pools are set to open on May 27, spray pads are set to open on June 13 and indoor pools are open. Visit the City of Albuquerque’s website for a full list of admission prices including military, seniors, and monthly and annual pass rates.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 How are New Mexico schools performing post-pandemic? – Newly released data shows how the performance of New Mexico’s schoolchildren has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. This information is coming from the New Mexico Public Education Department’s website, which lists every public school and its scores.

🔶 Help stuff Zozobra before the 99th annual burning – The public is invited to take part in the building of Zozobra before the 99th annual burning this September. Public Stuff Day will take place this Saturday, June 24, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Fe Place Mall on Cerrillos Road.

🔶 Which fireworks are illegal in New Mexico? – With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, cities in New Mexico want to remind community members of the rules and regulations regarding firework use. Below are the restrictions in some New Mexico cities.

🔶 List: Fourth of July events around New Mexico – 4th of July is around the corner. There are a variety of fireworks shows and events taking place around the Land of Enchantment.

🔶 Rough pavement alert: Contractor runs out of asphalt for I-25 repaving in Santa Fe – A one-mile section of I-25 is going to remain “rough” for a while. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says the contractor doesn’t have the asphalt to finish the road for now.

🔶 Want to sing the National Anthem at Zozobra 2023? Auditions open – Auditions are now open for the 99th Annual Burning of Zozobra in Santa Fe. Performers of all ages are encouraged to audition. Auditions will take place on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Center in Santa Fe. To sign up for an audition, fill out the tryout form here.

🔶 Arcosa in Belen to create 250 jobs – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission leads strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque Region. In March, the company Arcosa chose a location in the Belen/Valencia County area for a new wind-tower production facility. This manufacturing facility will create roughly 250 jobs, with production to begin as soon as next year.

🔶 New Mexico auctioning eight big-game hunts – New Mexico is authorizing the auction of eight big-game hunts to benefit the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The eight hunt packages are currently up for auction and close on June 30, at 8 p.m.

🔶 When can New Mexicans expect their 2023 rebate check? – Lawmakers have promised another round of tax rebates for 2023. Single tax filers will get $500. Married couples, heads of households, and surviving spouses will get $1,000. Payments are coming in mid-June to July, according to the Taxation and Revenue Department.