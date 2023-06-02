NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from June 2 – June 8.

Albuquerque

June 2-3 – Great Southwest Track & Field Championships – View the track and field events happening at the UNM Track and Field Stadium. The event will feature the top track and field athletes in the county. $10 for admission and $5 for students. Only electronic payments are accepted.

June 2-4 – ABQ Beer Week – ABQ Beer Week is in the final days of featuring beer around Albuquerque. There will be a variety of events throughout the last few days of the event.

June 2-4 – San Felipe’s Fiesta – The annual Old Town fiestas will kick off with an introduction, music, and a prayer. Each day of the event will be filled with music, vendors, and more. The event is free to attend.

June 2-8 – 2023 Craft and Gift Show – Happening each week through June from Tuesday through Saturday, individuals can check out unique crafts, one-of-a-kind jewelry, and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

June 2 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Artwalk brings together various local artists, businesses, and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

June 2 – Albuquerque Pride Week Kick-Off Party – Head to the Historic Lobo Theater from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. for a pride event. The event will feature RuPaul Season 14 guest Kerri Colby. Tickets are $25.

June 2 – Zendo Coffee 10-Year Anniversary – Celebrate at Zendo Espresso Bar & Art Gallery to celebrate 10 years in business from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be photos around their walls showcasing their story. Guests can enjoy specials and more.

June 3 – Summer Maker Market – Visit FUSE Makerspace for a free local shopping event. Attendees can visit a variety of vendors and even make their own tote bags. Shopping takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 3 – 2023 Crawfish Boil – Visit Rio Bravo Brwery for a fun outdoor dining experience. Guests can share five pounds of crawfish while enjoying drinks and more. Tickets range from $60 to $80.

June 3 – Corrales Tractor Club Antique Tractor Show – Head to Corrales for food, vendors, cars, and more. Parking and admission are free. Attendees will get a chance to view antique tractors, cars, and machines.

June 3 – Free Community Yoga and Pop-Up – Kick off pride month with a community yoga event at New Nuevo LLC. There will also be a kick-off part after the yoga event. The events for the day run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free to attend.

June 3 – Friendship Bracelet Fiesta – Visit Color Wheel Toys to create a friendship bracelet. Attendees can make the bracelets for free from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All materials will be provided and guests can make up to two or more.

June 3 – National Trails Day – Head to the Elena Gallegos Picnic Area to enjoy a day of hiking the trails around town. Some snacks will be provided and the event is free to attend.

June 4 – Downtown Growers’ Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market is happening this Saturday at Robinson Park starting at 8 a.m. Small businesses bring fresh food, jewelry, and crafts to the event.

June 4 – First Sunday Stroll in Nob Hill – It is back, the stroll in Nob Hill has returned to offer pop-up markets along Silver Avenue. There be a variety of local eats and shops, live music, and a fundraising event for Agora Crisis Center. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 4 – 2023 Albuquerque Super Show – Head to the Albuquerque Convention Center for a large car show event. Rides from the southwest will fill up the center. The show kicks off at 12 p.m. and ticket prices vary.

June 5 – Pedals and Pints – Take part in a 20 or 40-mile cycle ride through downtown, Los Ranchos to Alameda Open Space and back. Those who are participating can get free swag, a discounted pint, and an exclusive cyclists-only party. The event is for guests 21 and over and is $50 per person.

June 5 – Rail Yards Market – Rail Yards Market is open every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May through October, and one weekend in December. The market blooms into its eighth year since opening in 2014 and hosts over 150 vendors of fresh produce, fine food, healing hands, and handmade art. Harvest couldn’t be here fast enough, as farms, foodies, artisans, and organizers chug along to prepare the finest Growers’ Market experience for locals and tourists alike.

June 6 – Tasty Tuesdays – Head to Hyder Park to enjoy a variety of food trucks, vendors, and music. The event is free to attend. The park event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

June 6 – Twilight Tour at the Zoo – Experience the ABQ BioPark after hours. Attendees can enjoy a small group-led tour. Tickets range from $9 to $15. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

June 8 – Candlelight Vigil – Head to Morningside Park from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to honor those in the LGBTQ+ who are no longer with us. Guests can leave sidewalk chalk messages. Guest speakers and others will be in attendance.

New Mexico

June 2 – First Friday Fine Art Flea Market – Head to the plaza in Las Cruces, NM for an evening of car battles, music, vendors, food, and more. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

June 3-4 – Distillery Tour – Learn how Santa Fe Spirits make their drinks and enjoy a tasting flight. Attendees will tour the barrel aging room and more. There will be a 20% discount on all purchases after the tour. The tour and flight are $20 per person and it starts at 3 p.m.

June 3 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 3 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico.

June 3 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, NM is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 20323. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

June 3 – Summerfest – Los Alamos, NM, will be hosting a music, beer fest event. Attendees can enjoy a wide variety of vendors, music, and more. The event is free to attend but some events will cost money.

June 3 – Read All About it! – Farmington, NM will be giving away prizes for reading. Head to the Farmington Public Library where a variety of activities for all ages will be taking place. The event is free to attend.

June 3 – Winter Dance Party – A Buddy Holly Tribute – Head to Spencer Theater in Ruidoso, NM, for a night of musical tribute. Attendees will get to hear music from John Mueller and more. Tickets start at $55.

June 4 – Full Moon Night Event: Live Snake Program – Check out White Sands for an educational experience. Guests will learn about snakes and the environment surrounding White Sands. The event is free but guests must pay a $25 park entrance fee. The event starts at 8:30 p.m.

June 8 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, NM kicks off the first day of its Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday until October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor, and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 2023 Free Summer Lunch & Story Time in the Park – June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Individuals must be 18 years and younger to participate in the meal and/or story time programs. Food distribution starts Monday, June 5, at a variety of local parks and they will also occur at community centers starting on Monday, June 12.

🔶 Summer 2023 public pool season hits Albuquerque, Bernalillo County – The City of Albuquerque is gearing up to open indoor and outdoor pools along with splash pads around the city. Outdoor pools are set to open on May 27, spray pads are set to open on June 13, and indoor pools are open. Visit the City of Albuquerque’s website for a full list of admission prices including military, seniors, monthly, and annual pass rates.

🔶 Albuquerque, Bernalillo County water rates won’t increase this year – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority (ABCWUA) has announced that water rates will not increase this year. According to ABCWUA, the fiscal year 2024 budget has allowed the company to keep water and sewer rates stable. The approved budget runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024. It also includes upgrades to sewer lines and drinking water treatment improvements, ABCWUA says.

🔶 Albuquerque public pools in need of lifeguards – With summer just around the corner, many are gearing up to soak up the sun and hit the pools. Before you can do that, the city is calling on all lifeguards. The aquatics division needs to hire 150 more lifeguards in order to open all City of Albuquerque swimming pools this summer.

🔶 Outdoor Music Series – Visit Los Poblanos each Thursday in the summertime. There will be beverages and music for all to enjoy. Music starts at 6 p.m. and the event is free to attend each Thursday.

🔶 Summer Music returns to Old Town – Every weekend, starting in June and July, Albuquerque residents can enjoy music in Old Town. There will also be food, music, and local shops to enjoy. The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There are performances starting May 6.

🔶 New National Cemetery coming to Albuquerque area – There is a new National Cemetery planned for the western area of Albuquerque. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) announced in February 2023 that they purchased 230 acres of land near the Petroglyph National Monument. The cemetery will offer new burial grounds that will allow veterans to receive official burial sites once the Santa Fe National Cemetery runs out of land.

🔶Summer events at the ABQ BioPark – The ABQ BioPark is gearing up for some activities. Garden Music will start on June 8.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 $500 & $1,000 rebates coming in June for New Mexicans – Reabtes are expected to go out mid-June according to New Mexico’s Governor. A bill that was passed in the 2023 legislative session has allowed New Mexicans who have filed their taxes to get another round of rebates. Single tax filers will get $500. Married couples, heads of households, and surviving spouses will get $1,000.

🔶 Wildfire Watch – With wildfire season here, keep an eye on red-flag warning days and be mindful of fire hazards. KRQE News 13 will provide New Mexico fire updates here.

🔶 Mark your calendar: Solar eclipse will pass over New Mexico – NASA has released a map showing the paths for the 2023 annular eclipse and the 2024 total solar eclipse. New Mexicans will get a chance to see the annular eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, since the eclipse path will span from Oregon to Texas.

🔶 New Mexico ‘Monster’ baseball prospect is LSU bound and draft probable – The New Mexico high school baseball community has produced its fair share of MLB All-Stars. Some of the newer talents include Alex Bregman, of Albuquerque, and Trevor Rogers, of Carlsbad.