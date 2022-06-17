NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 17 – June 23 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

June 17-19 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.

June 18 – APD Vin Etching Event – APD’s Auto Theft Unit will be hosting a VIN Etching event for the public at 10501 Montgomery Blvd from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Catalytic Converters will not be etched during this event.

June 18 – Backyard Market – You’re sure to find plenty of unique products from over 35 local makers and while you’re looking, there will be live music and food trucks for you to enjoy. Plus, inside The ABQ Collective, ABQ Coffee is serving up delicious coffee, refreshing signature drinks, and Italian pastries. The event kicks off at 4 p.m.

June 18 – New Mexico Science Fiesta – Visit Expo New Mexico to hear from dozens of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) professionals sharing their enthusiasm for learning, science, and the world around us. Engage in hands-on science and engineering activities for the whole family from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 18 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet the guide at 10:00 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow one-and-a-half to two hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

June 18 – Homegirls Mercado – Join El Chante: Casa de Cultura LLC, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at El Chante Casa de Cultura at 804 Park Ave SW. Support local artists by buying a variety of different arts, crafts, clothing, earrings, etc

June 18– Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 5.

June 18-19 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

June 18-19 – Retro Adult Skate Night – Skate-O-Mania is hosting its retro Adult Skate Night Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Only $6 for admission and $3 for skates if needed.

June 19 – Rail Yards Market – The market hosts over 150 vendors of fresh produce, fine food, healing hands, and handmade art. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Around New Mexico

Events

June 17 –Juneteenth Freedom Day Event – The City of Rio Rancho’s and the NAACP Rio Rancho Northwest Mesa Branch’s inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration is on Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Campus Park at City Center. This event is free to the public and will feature food, activities, live music, and a beer garden. There will also be vendor booths and community services booths on hand for event attendees to purchase goods and receive information about healthcare and other community/social services.

June 17 – Santa Fe Summer Movie Series – The free “Santa Fe Summer” movie series continues on Friday, which begins with a screening of “Angels in the Outfield” at Ragle Park. Doors for all movies will open at 5:30 p.m. and screenings will begin at 6:30 p.m.

June 17-18 – Southwest Pickers Bluegrass and Traditional Music Festival – The Southwest Pickers (aka Southwest Traditional and Bluegrass Music Association) will host the 47th Annual Bluegrass and Traditional Music Festival on Friday from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. Tickets will be available at the festival venue.

June 18 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

June 18 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

June 18 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

June 18 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

June 18 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

June 19 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

June 23 – Emergency Services Fair – Doña Ana Community College (DACC) is hosting a job fair and career expo for those interested in a career in emergency services. The fair will be held on Thursday at the DACC East Mesa campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., from 2 to 6 p.m. outside of the north & east side of the parking lots and inside the Student Resources Building. More than 20 agencies in the emergency services and law enforcement fields will be available. These agencies are seeking to fill numerous positions and there will be interviews conducted on-site.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Juneteenth Observed on Monday, June 20 – Monday, June 20 is Juneteenth, and most City offices will be closed. There will be regular trash and recycle pickup, regular bus, and Sun Van service, the 311 Community Call Center will be open, and all libraries, animal shelters, golf courses, and swimming pools will be open. The BioPark will also be open on this day. For a complete listing of City closures, visit: https://www.cabq.gov/holiday/news/juneteenth-holiday-information-2022

🔶 Animal Welfare Offering Free Microchipping Through Sunday, July 3 – Got a fur baby at home who’s not chipped yet? Animal Welfare has the solution! They are offering free microchipping services through Sunday, July 3. Pet owners must be 18 or older and are asked to bring their pets to either the Eastside or Westside shelters for microchipping.

🔶 Final Redistricting Meeting Takes Place June 29 and Public Encouraged to Participate – The 2022 City Council Redistricting Committee will hold its final meeting on Wednesday, June 29. This is the public’s final opportunity to participate. The Redistricting Committee has been working since early March and is asking Albuquerque community members to engage in this important process. All information on the Redistricting Committee is on their webpage and contains all past meeting information, including videos of the meetings, presentation materials, concept maps that have been presented thus far, and the ability for community members to submit written public comments that can include map suggestions and information about their communities of interest.

🔶 Animal Welfare Department Seeking Volunteers – The Animal Welfare Department is seeking volunteers for a variety of duties at their facilities. This is a great way to help our furry shelter friends take walks, get a break from the stress of being in the shelter, and also allows you to play with cute dogs and cats all day.

🔶 National Night Out Registration Now Open – National Night Out takes place Tuesday, August 2. This annual event brings together neighbors across the city to host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events to send a message that our community is fighting back against crime. National Night Out is an excellent opportunity for you and your neighbors to socialize, renew acquaintances, welcome new neighbors, and join fellow citizens in the community’s fight against crime.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 FEMA Recovery Centers will be closed for Juneteenth – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in New Mexico will be closed Monday, June 20, in observation of the Juneteenth federal holiday, which commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. All centers will resume normal operation Tuesday, June 21.

🔶 Rio Rancho Summer Food Service Program – From now until July 29, free summer meals are provided to all children 1 to 18 years old who are present at the meal service location and in line to be served. Lunches are available from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and breakfasts are available at Haynes Park, 2006 Grande Blvd from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., Monday through Friday, with the exception of Monday, June 20, and July 4. Meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis and all meals must be consumed on-site.

🔶 Bicentennial Pool Reopening – The City of Santa Fe’s Aquatics Section of the Recreation Division is pleased to announce the reopening of the newly renovated Bicentennial Pool on Saturday, June 18, as well as a new lineup of activities such as “Learn to Swim” programming for youth at the facility. The summer season at Bicentennial is currently scheduled to run through Sunday, August 14. A fall schedule with an extension to the outdoor swimming season will be released at a later date.

🔶 Applications for economic relief payments for non-filers extended – The New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Department and Human Services Department are partnering to deliver income tax rebates and economic relief payments Applications for non-filers to receive the relief payment are extended until 5 p.m. on June 10 because there is still approximately $1.9 million in available funding through the program. Households of married couples or single individuals with one or more dependents can receive economic relief payments of $1,000, and households of single individuals without dependents can receive $500. Payments are available to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

🔶 Rio Rancho Summer Reading for All Ages – The City of Rio Rancho’s Summer Reading Program is almost here. Online registration begins at the libraries’ website on Monday, June 13. The Summer Reading Program will run until July 30. Children and teens are invited to earn free books through reading and will have the opportunity to be entered into drawings for fun gifts by completing experiential activities. Adults can earn entries for literary-themed prize drawings. All prizes are available for pick up at the libraries.