NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 10 – June 16 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

June 10-12 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.

June 11 – Backyard Market – You’re sure to find plenty of unique products from over 35 local makers and while you’re looking, there will be live music and food trucks for you to enjoy. Plus, inside The ABQ Collective, ABQ Coffee is serving up delicious coffee, refreshing signature drinks and Italian pastries. The event kicks off at 9 a.m.

June 11 – ABQ Pride Parade – Witness Albuquerque’s inclusive diversity with parade floats, classic cars, motorcycles, horses, dancers, music, and a whole lot of fun. Join the tens of thousands in New Mexico’s 2nd largest parade. Join the fun with New Mexico’s largest LGBT+ Pride Parade in Nob Hill on Central Ave. on

June 11 starting at 10 a.m. Get information at abqpride.com or call the Pride Line at 873-8084.

June 11 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet the guide at 10:00 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow one-and-a-half to two hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

June 11– Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 5.

June 11 – Movie Under the Wings – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History will host Movie Under the Wings, a unique outdoor movie event where visitors will view the iconic movie, The Goonies, among such historic aircraft as the B-29 Superfortress, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, and many more. Movie Under the Wings, will take place in the museum’s outdoor exhibit area, Heritage Park, on Saturday, June 11. Doors will open at 7:30 pm and the movie will begin at dark.

June 11-12 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

June 12 – Rail Yards Market – The market hosts over 150 vendors of fresh produce, fine food, healing hands, and handmade art. It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 13 – The Children’s Hour Virtual Field Trip – Monday at 10 a.m. The Children’s Hour will continue its six-part southwest history series to learn the story of the Pueblo peoples’ resistance over Spanish colonial rule and their leader Po’Pay of Ohkay Owingeh.

June 15 – Albuquerque Concert Band Concert – Join the Albuquerque Concert Band for a summer concert at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The audience is encouraged to bring family and friends and enjoy an hour of toe-tapping and exciting music the entire family will enjoy.

Around New Mexico

Events

June 10 – PNM Bill Assistance Event – PNM is holding a bill assistance program at the Samaritan House in Las Vegas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. PNM customers with a past due balance can receive a maximum of $370 towards their PNM account (as long as they meet the income guidelines and eligibility requirements). The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will be onsite helping out with renter applications and they will also have some energy efficiency resources available.

June 10 – Santa Fe Summer Movie Series – The free “Santa Fe Summer” movie series begins on Friday, which begins with a screening of “Sing 2” at Villa Linda Park. Doors for all movies will open at 5:30 p.m. and screenings will begin at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments donated by Coca-Cola will be available and movie-goers are encouraged to bring their own blankets and snacks for enjoyment.

June 11 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

June 11 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

June 11 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

June 11 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

June 11 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

June 12 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

June 13 – Pop-up Pantry – Support continues for those affected by wildfires, as The Food Depot continues to work with partners from Governor Lujan Grisham’s office and The Salvation Army to offer pop-up food pantry distributions in affected areas. The next distribution is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday at the Mora Head Start/Early Head Start Building, Hwy. 518 – 10 Ranger Rd., Mora, 87732.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Animal Welfare Department Seeking Volunteers – The Animal Welfare Department is seeking volunteers for a variety of duties at their facilities. This is a great way to help our furry shelter friends take walks, get a break from the stress of being in the shelter, and also allows you to play with cute dogs and cats all day.

🔶 National Night Out Registration Now Open – National Night Out takes place Tuesday, August 2. This annual event brings together neighbors across the city to host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and various other community events to send a message that our community is fighting back against crime. National Night Out is an excellent opportunity for you and your neighbors to socialize, renew acquaintances, welcome new neighbors, and join fellow citizens in the community’s fight against crime.

🔶 2022 Free Summer Lunch & Story Time in the Park – The month of June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Food distribution at local park locations begins on Monday, June 6. Distribution at Albuquerque community centers will begin on Monday, June 13. Meals will be served at each site for one hour on a first-come, first-served basis.

🔶 Albuquerque Pride Events Kick-Off – The Albuquerque Pride board of directors announced ta full week slate of in-person pride events scheduled this year From June 6-11. There will be events for seniors, kids, and everyone else interested in participating.

🔶 City of Albuquerque offering resources to those affected by wildfires – The City of Albuquerque has expanded the resources available to evacuees from communities impacted by the wildfires. The Emergency Operation Center (EOC) has opened a community hub at the John Marshall Health and Social Services Center for evacuees to receive resources including food, hygiene products, pet food, and access to WiFi and computers. The City has partnered with FEMA, Help NM, Presbyterian, and Roadrunner Foodbank who are on-site to provide their resources. Residents interested in donating items for evacuees can drop them off at the John Marshall Health and Social Services Center Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Items that are currently needed are:

Body Wash

Baby Wash

Conditioner

Diapers

Depends

Feminine hygiene products

Laundry detergent

Shampoo

Snacks

Socks

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Bicentennial Pool Reopening – The City of Santa Fe’s Aquatics Section of the Recreation Division is pleased to announce the reopening of the newly renovated Bicentennial Pool on Saturday, June 18, as well as a new lineup of activities such as “Learn to Swim” programming for youth at the facility. The summer season at Bicentennial is currently scheduled to run through Sunday, August 14. A fall schedule with an extension to the outdoor swimming season will be released at a later date.

🔶 Applications for economic relief payments for non-filers extended – The New Mexico Taxation & Revenue Department and Human Services Department are partnering to deliver income tax rebates and economic relief payments Applications for non-filers to receive the relief payment are extended until 5 p.m. on June 10 because there is still approximately $1.9 million in available funding through the program. Households of married couples or single individuals with one or more dependents can receive economic relief payments of $1,000, and households of single individuals without dependents can receive $500. Payments are available to applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

🔶 Metro Court reminds public that court will never call demanding cash – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court wants to remind residents that the court will never call demanding cash in exchange for not being arrested. A number of people have contacted the court in recent weeks saying they have received such calls. If you owe outstanding fines or fees on a case, the court will notify you by mail through a court-issued summons or warrant. There are three ways to make a payment to the court: online, by mail, or in person. The court will never ask to meet you at a location off-site for payment. If a bench warrant is issued for failure to appear in court or non-compliance, it will be mailed.

🔶 Rio Rancho Summer Reading for All Ages – The City of Rio Rancho’s Summer Reading Program is almost here. Online registration begins at the libraries’ website on Monday, June 13. The Summer Reading Program will run until July 30. Children and teens are invited to earn free books through reading and will have the opportunity to be entered into drawings for fun gifts by completing experiential activities. Adults can earn entries for literary-themed prize drawings. All prizes are available for pick up at the libraries.

🔶 SNAP recipients can temporarily buy prepared food from providers – In light of the wildfire emergency, the state of New Mexico is allowing families on SNAP benefits to buy prepared meals from certain providers. Usually, the benefit only applies to grocery products. Under the temporary rule, SNAP recipients can buy hot and ready-to-eat foods from deli counters at retailers that are already SNAP-authorized. That does not include restaurants.