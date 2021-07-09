What’s happening around New Mexico July 9 – July 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening July 9 – July 15 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

July 9 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians in the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians.

July 9 – ABQ ArtWalk – ABQ Artwalk returns Friday, July 9 for their summer series of performances, art exhibitions, art markets, food, and live art. Featuring 20+ locations throughout Downtown ABQ and the Barelas neighborhood.

July 9 – Drag Queen Bingo, Fundraiser & Dinner Show – La Fonda del Bosque, in coordination with BlackCat Productions, will host its 2nd Drag Bingo & Dinner Show. Bingo donations and proceeds go to benefit the LGBTQIA Center. There will be multiple rounds of Drag Bingo (with prizes) and a Drag Dinner Show, featuring Latin fusion appetizers, dinner entrees, and desserts. Those interested must have an RSVP to attend this free event.

July 9-11 – Music Filled Weekends in Old Town – Summertime in Old Town returns this weekend with a regular schedule of live local music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the summer. Music ranging from mariachi to jazz will add to the ambiance of Old Town with great food, and unique shops. This weekend, listen to Picoso on Friday, Nathaniel Krantz on Saturday, and Las Call on Sunday.

July 10 – 5th Annual Art Along the Rio Grande Art Fair – Visit the 5th Annual Art Along the Rio Grande — a one-day, in-person, art fair showcasing the cultural heritage and ecological significance of the Rio Grande Valley at the Gutiérrez Hubbell House from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. A portion of proceeds from art sales will benefit the Friends of Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge and the Gutiérrez Hubbell House Alliance. Pre-Registration is Requested to Facilitate Contactless Payment.

July 10 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC and Senior checks.

July 10 – July Artist Market – Check out local artisans at the July Artist Market as they feature Glitter Alchemy, Lust for Dead, Art of VE Saenz, Kokopelli Design Studio, and more. Vendors will be set up at OT Circus and across the street at 718 Central. The OT Circus booth will have some handmade goods made by Arts Connections students.

July 10 – Lavender Celebration Days – A carefully curated and juried selection of exquisitely handcrafted local arts and crafts, with an eye toward the theme of lavender. Both July 10 & 17 from 8 am – 1 pm at the Los Ranchos Art Market.

July 10-11 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

July 11 – Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

July 11 – Sandia Foothills Walking Tour – An eye-opening hiking tour of the Sandia Foothills awaits you. Your sightseeing will fill with spectacular views overlooking the city of Albuquerque within desert-scape trails, periods of silent stepping into the contemplative meditation unfolding from the Sandia’s natural spaciousness. Registration is required, $30 online and $40 for drop-in.

July 11 – Guided Summer Hike – This week’s trip is to Milne, moderately strenuous at 8:30 a.m. Located in the East mountains, Milne is known for having a wide variety of wildflowers. To register, email Kyle at kbality@cabq.gov or call 505-768-4205. Limited availability.

July 12 – Pamyua – Pamyua showcases Inuit culture through music and dance performances. The show is a platform to share indigenous knowledge and history. The members are proud to represent Indigenous culture. The group believes unity is possible through music and dance and the members interpret Inuit traditions masterfully with joy and sincerity. The performance is at Casa Flamenca Inc. at 7:30 p.m.

Notices

🔶 NM Gas Company Offering Financial Assistance to Residents Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic – The New Mexico Gas Company recently established a $1.2 million assistance fund to help income-qualifying residential customers and small business owners who have fallen behind on their bills because of issues related to the pandemic. Residential customers can apply for assistance through New Mexico Gas Company’s Heat New Mexico program. This residential assistance program provides qualified residential customers with a one-time payment of $150 toward their natural gas bill.

🔶 ONC’s Most Recent Virtual Panel Discussion Available Online – Did you miss the Office of Neighborhood Coordination’s (ONC) latest Lunch and Learn panel discussion from last week? It’s now available on the ONC’s YouTube channel, along with past panel discussions and other video resources.

🔶 Volunteers Needed for 2021 USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships – Love to cycle? Want to give back to your community? Why not volunteer for the upcoming 2021 USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships happening in August. The City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County and the Albuquerque Sports Commission need volunteers from August 5 – 8 in Albuquerque. Multiple shifts and volunteer jobs are available.

🔶 Westside Emergency Housing Center Seeking Donations of Toiletries – The Westside Emergency Housing Center is in need of toiletries and are asking for donations to help those in need. Items needed include travel-sized shampoo and conditioner, bars of soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, razors, and feminine hygiene products. Donations can be dropped off at the Westside Emergency Housing Center.

Around New Mexico

Events

June 7 – July 31 – City of Rio Rancho Dogs and Cats Adoption Event – At the Rio Rancho Animal Resource Center from June 7, 2021, through July 31, 2021, adoption costs for long-term and spayed/neutered, vaccinated, chipped, and fully-vetted pets are reduced to $25, down from $100. Those interested in pet adoption can make an appointment by calling 505-891-5075.

July 7 – Sept. 5 – La Emi Summer Flamenco Series – The Lodge at Santa Fe announced the return of La Emi with a special summer showcase at The Benitez Cabaret, with special guest appearances by Vicente Griego and Gabriel Osuna, Olivia Rojas, Carlos Menchaca, and Daniel Peregrino. La Emi’s showcase will be held daily Wednesday through Sunday from July 7 to September 5. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in advance.

July 9 – Ice Cream Social – Clovis, NM – Join the New Mexico Girl Scouts for an afternoon ice cream and outdoor activities to earn the Ice Cream Social patch. Brownie/Juniors Only, grades 2-5. You do not have to be a member of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails to register, however, you will be prompted to create an account on our registration system. Any questions about how to register can be directed to customercare@nmgirlscouts.org or call us at 505-343-1040.

July 10 – Sneak Peek of Library Expansion – On July 10 from 3 p.m. – 5 pm, the library will host a “Sneak Peek” of their new and expanded facility, offering an opportunity for community members to familiarize themselves with the new space while also planning their August trek through the studios of the many talented artists of Placitas. Purchases made from the library exhibit and from the virtual exhibition at www.pclart.com will benefit both the artist and the library which will receive 25% of the artwork’s purchase price.

July 10 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 10 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

July 10 – Los Lunas Drive-In Concert Series: Country Night – The Los Lunas Recreation department will be hosting local musicians and vendors for their summer concert series. Guests can watch the live performances from the comfort of their car or can opt to bring lawn chairs outside their vehicle. Tylor Brandon and Sarah Rowe will perform. Afterward, the audience can watch Walk the Line after the concert. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

July 10 – 2nd Saturday with WMR Dogs – Come out to the Dog Park at Cottonwood Mall for a barking good time. WMR dogs will be hanging out in parts of the dog park hoping to find their forever homes. Vendors and fabulous food trucks will also be onsite.

July 11 – LIVE COVERAGE of Virgin Galactic Passenger Flight from Spaceport America – on KRQE.com beginning at 6:45 a.m.

July 11 – Free Vin Etching – The Los Lunas Police Department is hosting a free event at the Los Lunas Middle School to offer free VIN etching from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

July 11 – Low ‘N Slow by Seco Live Presents: Second Sundays in Seco With CONCEPTO TAMBOR! – Low N Slow will offer an immersive outdoor experience for art lovers of all ages providing a multi-sensory tour through the world of lowrider arts and culture in Northern New Mexico at 482 State Road 150, Arroyo Seco, NM. There will be live dancing, handmade goods, and food,

Notices

🔶 Extension of emergency SNAP benefits will continue in July 2021 – New Mexico households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will continue to receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of July, announced the New Mexico Human Services Department. The emergency assistance will increase a household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum food benefit amount for their household size (see table below). SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these additional food benefits as they will be placed directly on their EBT cards. SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of July 1-10, will receive a supplement on July 11, 2021. SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of July 11-20, will receive their benefits and the supplement on their regular issuance date.

🔶 Santa Fe Animal Shelter at Critical Capacity – all animals are now $50 to adopt – With the peak of summer and the warm weather, the shelter is prioritizing finding homes for all the adoptable animals. The $50 adoption special includes spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccinations, is going on at the shelter’s main campus only through July 31, 2021.