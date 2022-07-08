NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.

July 8 – Electric Playhouse Microdose Opening – Electric Playhouse has a unique new art exhibit focused on the psychedelic side of things. Lea Anderson is the artist behind the interactive exhibit “Microdose.” Anderson drew and created each piece by hand. It was photographed and transformed into interactive art through technology. Each drawing focuses on colorful patterns and is inspired by everything from fungi to ocean life. There will be drinks inspired by the artwork and the show opens Friday at 6 p.m.

July 8 – Movies on the Plaza: The Goonies – Albuquerque’s summer night event returns to Civic Plaza with The Goonies. Admission is free.

July 8-10 – Summertime in Old Town: July 8-10 – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.

July 9 – Downtown Growers’ Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market is happening this Saturday at Robinson Park starting at 8 a.m. Small businesses bring fresh food, jewelry, and crafts to the event.

July 9 – ABQ Artwalk – Downtown Albuquerque is hosting an Artwalk, which will be celebrating the arts of our community. The event will be highlighting art markets and art exhibits, and there will be entertainment.

July 9 – Retro Adult Skate Night – Skate-O-Mania is hosting its retro Adult Skate Night Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Only $6 for admission and $3 for skates if needed.

July 9-10 – Production Assistant Training – If you have dreamed of working in the film industry, this could be your chance. The next session for the Goodwill Industries of NM PA Training program is July 9-10. The program prepares you for film and tv industry jobs and helps improve the odds of success in finding a PA job on a New Mexico production. The event both days runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 10 – Summer Fest Summer Market – Stop by 9577 Osuna Rd. for Summer Fest Summer Market. It’ll feature 50 local vendors and local performers, along with free face painting. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 13 – Albuquerque Concert Band at Balloon Museum – The fun begins with their first concert on Wednesday, July 13th from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Show tunes, marches, jazz, classical, they’ll be playing it all and some of their performances will showcase different instrument sections of the band. Food trucks will be available at the concerts. Free admission and open to the public.

Around New Mexico

July 9 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

July 9 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

July 9 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

July 9 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

July 10 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

July 13 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

July 13-14 – Rio Rancho Summer Kids Fest – Premiere Cinemas’ annual Summer Kids Fest movie series is back. As in previous years, the cinemas will be offering tickets to these showings for free to the public. The free showings will take place between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Request Cockroach Control Through Water Utility Authority – It’s officially monsoon season, and with all the much-needed rain and moisture come cockroaches. Cockroaches often take up residence in sanitary system manhole covers and breed, spreading to nearby residences. If you see cockroaches around a manhole cover, you can report this and request cockroach control from the Water Utility Authority.

🔶 KRQE Cares Food for Kids seeks community donations – KRQE Cares Food for Kids is partnering with Smiths Food and Drug to collect non-perishable food to help with food boxes for these families. APS title 1 McKinney Vento Program is partnering with Smith’s in the month of July to provide food for all the children and families who seek help for the summer months. The community can help donate by going to any Smith’s store and either bringing their own food cans or while they shop they can also buy a little more and let any Smith’s associate know that they will like to donate for the Food dor kids. Smith’s will also be participating by donating $10,000 cash for the cause. That will go to buy more products and things that those families might need.

🔶 City of Albuquerque brings back Teen Night events – The city of Albuquerque is bringing back its summer teen event series. Teen Night kicks off July 8 and runs every Friday through the end of the month. Teens ages 12-19 are invited to participate in the free events.

🔶 In-Person Car Seat Checks Resume in Albuquerque – Did you know three out of four car seats are used wrong? Could yours be one of them? Find out and keep your children safer on New Mexico roads. The New Mexico Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Division (NMDOT TSD) and Safer New Mexico Now are resuming in-person car seat checks. This free educational event provides parents and caregivers instruction on the proper selection, installation, and use of their car seats from nationally certified child passenger safety technicians. Beginning in June, Car Seat Fitting Stations will be held in Albuquerque the first Friday of the month from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Fire Station #3, 141 Girard Blvd. NE and on the second Friday of the month from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Fire Station #20, 7520 Corona Ave. NE, in Albuquerque.

🔶 City Reactivating Park Activation Program in Neighborhoods – The City of Albuquerque is offering partnerships, including sponsorships, to support events and activities at City parks. The City encourages neighborhood organizations, nonprofits, educational groups, and others to apply for funding. Parks and Recreation Department and the Department of Arts and Culture launched the Neighborhood Park Activation program in 2020. The program goal is to increase the positive use of City parks and bring new programming into parks. Applicants should describe their proposed event or program, and what resources they may need. Applicants can request equipment such as tables, tents, chairs, movie screens, and sports & recreation equipment. Applicants may also request general sponsorship support for their gathering or event.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Rio Rancho Public Schools in talks to change bus stop locations – More Rio Rancho students may have to walk or get a ride to school next year. The district’s transportation department recommends expanding the walk-zone distances around its schools. If approved, bus stops would not be located within 1.2 miles of an elementary school up from one mile. The walk-zone distances around middle and high schools would also increase by a half-mile. Special needs students would not be affected. The district says it’s a way to address the school bus driver shortage. To check transportation availability, visit the school district’s website.

🔶 Bureau of Land Management lifting fire restrictions in 12 New Mexico counties – The Bureau of Land Management Farmington District announces all fire restrictions will be lifted July 1 on BLM land in Colfax, Harding, McKinley, Mora, Quay, Rio Arriba, San Juan, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Taos and Union counties due to recent rainfall.

🔶 Carlsbad Caverns lifts some restrictions after recent rainfall – Recent rain across New Mexico has allowed the state to begin easing backfire restrictions. Starting July 1, Carlsbad Caverns National Park will lift some of its fire restrictions. The National Park will lift the following restrictions:

Reopen Carlsbad Caverns Wilderness Area and all backcountry areas to day use. Including access to all park trails.

Reopen Walnut Canyon Desert Drive.

Reopen Yucca Canyon and Slaughter Canyon access roads.

Propane cooking stoves are permitted at picnic areas.

🔶 Hobbs Phone Call Scams – The City of Hobbs issues a warning to members of the public of a phone call scam involving impersonators of the City of Hobbs requesting payment of charges to be made over the phone. The perpetrator(s) is/are cold-calling individuals stating they owe over $3,000, a charge from Amazon, which they are trying to collect. The phone number appears on caller ID as City of Hobbs with the office line of (575) 397-9226. This is in no way approved by the City of Hobbs nor done on their behalf. This organization and any department will never call a resident or business to request money or past due charges in any way. If you receive such a phone call, please hang up without giving any personal information and report it to the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265.

🔶 New Mexicans 6 months and over now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Tuesday that children aged six months through four years old are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination. Parents can register their children or dependents for vaccination by scheduling online at VaccineNM.org. NMDOH also says parents can contact their provider/pharmacy to check for appointments, vaccinations are free.