NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from July 7 – 13.

Albuquerque

July 7-9 – Morgue and Krypt Horror Fest – Hang with the freaks, spooks, and weirdos over the weekend. Head to this three-day even filled with horror. The doors open at 4 p.m. and ticket prices vary. This is an all-ages event.

July 7-9 – New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta – Head to Isleta Resort and Casino for three days of tattooing. Attendees can grab a tattoo, art, and more. There will be a variety of vendors for all to enjoy. Tickets are $20. This is an all-ages event.

July 7-13 – New Mexico Shakespeare Festival – The New Mexico Veterans Memorial is home to the festival. Attendees can enjoy pre-show entertainment and performances. Opening night will feature ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ The event is free.

July 7 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

July 7 – La Familia Grower’s Market – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

July 7 – Movies the in Park: Minions Rise of Gru – Movies in the Park is back! This week will be Minions Rise of Gru at Los Vecinos Community Center. All shows begin at dusk and food vendors will be onsite.

July 8 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

July 9 – The Rail Yards Market of Albuquerque operates on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 9 – Sunday Funday at Hotel Zazz – Head to this unique hotel for drinks, music, and fun. Guests can hang out by the pool or hop in for a swim. Entry is $10.

July 11 – Night Walk at the Botanic Gardens – Enjoy the garden under the moonlight sky. Attendees will get a guided tour to look for night-blooming plants, nocturnal animals, and more. Tickets range from $10 to $15.

July 11 – Tasty Tuesdays – Head to Hyder Park to enjoy a variety of food trucks, vendors, and music. The event is free to attend. The park event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

July 12 – Albuquerque Concert Band Free Outdoor Summer Concert – Visit the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum for a family event. Enjoy music in a stunning outdoor setting. Music will be performed by the Albuquerque Concert Band. The event is free.

New Mexico

July 7-13 – Los Alamos ScienceFest 2023: Energy – Head to Los Alamos for the Science Fest. There will be science lectures, discussions, live demonstrations, and more each day of the fest. Admission is free but there may be some activities that will require advance registration.

July 8-9 – Distillery Tour – Learn how Santa Fe Spirits make their drinks and enjoy a tasting flight. Attendees will tour the barrel aging room and more. There will be a 20% discount on all purchases after the tour. The tour and flight are $20 per person and it starts at 3 p.m.

July 7 – First Friday at the Galleries – Head to Silver City to visit the art walk. Attendees can purchase unique arts and crafts. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 7 – Art Walking Tours – New Mexico Museum of Art invites you to attend their weekly Art Walking Tours of Santa Fe. Led by a docent, the tour highlights the art and architectural history of downtown Santa Fe. Tours leave at 10 a.m. on Fridays from the steps of the Museum Gift Shop. Tours are $20 per person, and children 16 and under are free.

July 7 – Roadrunner Emporium New York Avenue Street Festival – Take a trip to Alamogordo, NM for a large DJ block party. Attendees can enjoy live music, drinks, dancing, food, and more. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is free to attend.

July 8 – Bottomless Triathlon – For years this triathlon has been taking place. Now it is back in Roswell, NM where attendees can participate in a 1/4 mile swim, an 8-mile bike course, and a 4k run.

July 8 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 8 – 2nd Saturday Art Hop – Truth or Consequences, NM is inviting the attendees to check out their downtown shops, galleries, and studios. Individuals can enjoy some nightlife, food, and music. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

July 8 – Health Sciences Center Orchestra Summer Pops Concert – Head to Rio Rancho, NM for a community orchestra concert. Attendees can enjoy music from Gershwin, Star Wars, Gladiator, and more. The event is free.

July 8 – Art in the Park – Take a drive to Corrales, NM where attendees can purchase a variety of items from local artists. There will also be a mural unveiling. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free admission.

July 8 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, NM is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 2023. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

July 8,11 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. Open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 13 – The Rodeo at Tamaya – Visit Santa Ana Pueblo, NM for a rodeo. The event will be hosted at The Stables at Tamaya. Attendees can enjoy live barrel racing, and a variety of events Tickets range from $10 to $25+.

July 13 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, NM kicks off the first day of its Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday until October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor, and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque crews focus on keeping Bosque clean – Keeping the Bosque clean was a recent priority for the city. Albuquerque police say city crews cleaned up 17 illegal camps in the Bosque during a recent operation.

🔶 Albuquerque among Travel Awaits ’15 Best Food Cities’ – Travel Awaits has listed the “15 best food cities in the U.S.” according to their readers. Albuquerque was ranked as No. 8 and listed as the best “Southwestern Flavors, Food with a View.”

🔶 Albuquerque is above the average max temperature, but far from the record – Albuquerque is currently above average temperatures, and the temperature is even above the “max temperature normal.” This year, forecasts predict temperatures around the metro might reach more than 95 degrees Fahrenheit, above the average for this time of year, but far from the record.

🔶 Albuquerque residents can apply for discount on their internet bill – Locals who need help covering the cost of internet can apply for federal assistance. Those who qualify can get up to $30 per month off their internet bill. The discounts are part of a nationwide program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). To apply, go to this link.

🔶 Highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Albuquerque, according to Yelp – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Albuquerque using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

🔶 Sandia Prep senior named Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year – The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year award was announced on Friday. This year the honor went to Sandia Prep senior Finnegan Saunders.

🔶 Summer Music returns to Old Town – Every weekend, starting in June and July, Albuquerque residents can enjoy music in Old Town. There will also be food, music, and local shops to enjoy. The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There are performances starting May 6.

🔶 2023 Free Summer Lunch & Story Time in the Park – June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Individuals must be 18 years and younger to participate in the meal and/or story time programs. Food distribution starts Monday, June 5 at a variety of local parks and they will also occur at community centers starting on Monday, June 12.

🔶 Summer 2023 public pool season hits Albuquerque, Bernalillo County – The City of Albuquerque is gearing up to open indoor and outdoor pools along with splash pads around the city. Outdoor pools are set to open on May 27, spray pads are set to open on June 13 and indoor pools are open. Visit the City of Albuquerque’s website for a full list of admission prices including military, seniors, and monthly and annual pass rates.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶New Mexico’s Carson National Forest implements fire restrictions – The U.S. Forest Service is implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions across the Carson Nation Forest. The hope is to prevent wildfires. Violations of fire rules can end with a misdemeanor and fines of up to $5,000, according to the Forest Service.

🔶New Mexico Open bowling tournament to feature world-renowned competitors – Since its conception in 2004, the New Mexico Open bowling tournament has continued to grow in both competition and prize money. A total of 12 states, along with Canada and Mexico, will be represented at this year’s event with a total of 192 competitors. The competition will be fierce as it features plenty of accomplished bowlers.

🔶 New Mexico’s Lincoln National Forest starts fire restrictions – With the increasing risk of wildfires, the Lincoln National Forest is starting Stage 1 fire restrictions as of June 28, 2023. If caught violating the restrictions, visitors can face fines and even jail time.

🔶 Gross Receipts Tax drop goes into effect July 1 – Changes to the state’s Gross Receipts Tax are going into effect on July 1. The statewide portion of the tax will drop to 4.875%. The rate drop was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2022 and will be the first GRT rate reduction in 40 years. The rate was previously 5.125%.

🔶 How are New Mexico schools performing post-pandemic? – Newly released data shows how the performance of New Mexico’s schoolchildren has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. This information is coming from the New Mexico Public Education Department’s website, which lists every public school and its scores.

🔶 Rough pavement alert: Contractor runs out of asphalt for I-25 repaving in Santa Fe – A one-mile section of I-25 is going to remain “rough” for a while. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says the contractor doesn’t have the asphalt to finish the road for now.

🔶 Want to sing the National Anthem at Zozobra 2023? Auditions open – Auditions are now open for the 99th Annual Burning of Zozobra in Santa Fe. Performers of all ages are encouraged to audition. Auditions will take place on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Center in Santa Fe. To sign up for an audition, fill out the tryout form here.

🔶 Arcosa in Belen to create 250 jobs – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission leads strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque Region. In March, the company Arcosa chose a location in the Belen/Valencia County area for a new wind-tower production facility. This manufacturing facility will create roughly 250 jobs, with production to begin as soon as next year.

🔶 New Mexico auctioning eight big-game hunts – New Mexico is authorizing the auction of eight big-game hunts to benefit the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. The eight hunt packages are currently up for auction and close on June 30, at 8 p.m.