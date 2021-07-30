What’s happening around New Mexico July 30 – August 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening July 30 – Aug. 5 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

July 30 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music. They will be giving away backpacks and school supplies for students.

July 30 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians in the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom, and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians.

July 30 – Aug. 1 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

July 30 – Aug. 1 – Music Filled Weekends in Old Town – Summertime in Old Town returns this weekend with a regular schedule of live local music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the summer. Music ranging from mariachi to jazz will add to the ambiance of Old Town with great food, and unique shops.

July 30 – Aug. 1 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market is a showcase of the best of New Mexico’s artisans and makers. Visit Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s now at The Bazaar in Albuquerque, located at 1904 Bellamah Ave.

July 31 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and senior checks.

July 31 – Women-Owned Business Market – Visit an outdoor market made entirely of local women in business from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m at 2501 Rio Grande Blvd. NW. There will be food and baked goods, flowers, stickers, beauty products, and more. Fly Fish NM will give up to 40 mentees and mentors a free fly fishing class and provide up to 40 active mentees in the BBBS program with a free fly fishing rod.

July 31 – A Good Find Market – Hosted by the No Longer Wander shop, this market will have local food and local vendors. Visit the shop between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to shop.

July 31 – Global Give a Book Community Give Back – Albuquerque nonprofit Global Give-A-Book will be giving away 500 backpacks to local students filled with school supplies, a children’s book and more. It will be at the Church Alive Campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 31 – Zoo Nights – Enjoy live music throughout the ABQ BioPark Zoo. Local bands will entertain at four locations throughout the Zoo including a gazebo near the flamingos, at the Turquoise Trail, in the Nature Theatre, and at the Carousel. Stroll through the Zoo to hear different genres of four bands as they each entertain from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The family can also spread out a blanket in the grass and grab dinner from the Cottonwood Cafe. Plan to spend your evening with wildlife, food, and local music during Zoo Nights.

July 31 – ABQ Summerfest at North Domingo Baca Park – This free event features fun for everyone including a Microbrew Garden, food trucks, free kids’ activities, and live entertainment from local acts on two stages at a city park all under the summer sky. Bring the family for a picnic in the grass and enjoy this community event with neighbors and friends, which begins at 5 p.m.

Aug. 1 – Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain, and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

Aug. 4 – ABQ Slams Presents Poetry & Beer, The 25th Anniversary – The Albuquerque Poetry Slam returns for its 25th season in All-Star Style On Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. In addition to the open mic (poets, comedians, & musicians are all welcome to perform), Poetry & Beer’s main event will feature the 5-Round Poetry Smackdown. It is a poetic competition based on UFC Championship Rules, pitting two of the Duke City’s best Performance Poets in a head-to-head battle. Those poets are Matthew John Conley & Damien Flores.

Around New Mexico

Events

June 7 – July 31 – City of Rio Rancho Dogs and Cats Adoption Event – At the Rio Rancho Animal Resource Center from June 7, 2021, through July 31, 2021, adoption costs for long-term and spayed/neutered, vaccinated, chipped, and fully-vetted pets are reduced to $25, down from $100. Those interested in pet adoption can make an appointment by calling 505-891-5075.

July 7 – Sept. 5 – La Emi Summer Flamenco Series – The Lodge at Santa Fe announced the return of La Emi with a special summer showcase at The Benitez Cabaret, with special guest appearances by Vicente Griego and Gabriel Osuna, Olivia Rojas, Carlos Menchaca, and Daniel Peregrino. La Emi’s showcase will be held daily Wednesday through Sunday from July 7 to September 5. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in advance.

July 30 – Southside Library Magic Shows & SummerReading Wrap-up Party – Tall Paul brings magic, balloons, ventriloquism, and more to this fun in-person, energetic, outdoor show. There will be Grand Prize winners of bicycles provided by Santa Fe Century and Chainbreaker Collective and more.

July 31 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 31 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

July 31 – City of Santa Fe Job Fair – The City of Santa Fe Job Fair will take place on Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Genoveva Chavez Center Community Room. Representatives from City departments will be present to engage with job seekers and discuss the jobs that are currently posted, as well as opportunities that may arise in the near future. Staff will be onsite to assist with the application process and answer questions.

Aug. 3 – Belen National Night Out – The Belen Police Department is hosting their annual National Night Out, with activities and games for the whole family at Anna Becker Park from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. There will be giveaways that include bikes, grills, and more.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque City Council Returning to In-Person Meeting on August 2nd – The next regularly scheduled Albuquerque City Council Meeting is Monday, August 2. The Council will return to an in-person meeting in the Vincent E. Griego Chambers at 5 p.m. The Council Chambers are a public space and all individuals are required to self-screen. If individuals have any COVID-19 symptoms, do not enter the building. Fully vaccinated individuals may occupy the facility without masks. Non-vaccinated individuals are required to wear masks at all times.

🔶 Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center Over Capacity – The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center, located at 3001 Second St. SW (between Woodward and Rio Bravo), is 50% overcapacity and is seeking any potential opportunities to get pets adopted. To maintain the health and welfare of the animals, Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center is working with rescue groups and organizations such as Catopia Cat Café, Animal Humane of New Mexico, Watermelon Mountain Ranch, and out-of-state rescues to assist with the overcapacity at the shelter. Animals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone interested in adopting must be 18-years of age, or older but is not required to live in Bernalillo County.

🔶 Treasurer’s Office Hours and Payment Options During Move to Alvarado Square – The Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office will be moving from One Civic Plaza to the county’s new headquarters at Alvarado Square from Aug. 2 – Aug 13. During the move, the Treasurer’s Office will be closed. However, staff will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions and assist customers at 505-468-7031 or via email at treasurers@bernco.gov.

🔶 NM Gas Disconnections resume August 12 – New Mexico Gas Company is returning to normal billing practices, including disconnection of service for customers with past due amounts, on August 12. Help is available, and delinquent customers are urged to contact NMGC immediately for information on payment assistance programs or to make payment arrangements. Residential customers can apply for help through New Mexico Gas Company’s HEAT New Mexico program. Small business owners can apply online at nmgco.com/SmallBusiness/CovidRelief. Payment assistance is also available for residential customers through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the State of New Mexico Emergency Renters Assistance Program.

🔶 Clean and Green Ordinance In Effect Again Starting August 1 – The Clean and Green Ordinance, which bans single-use plastic bags at retail establishments and which was temporarily suspended during the pandemic, will go into effect on Sunday, Aug. 1. Plastic bags will no longer be used at grocery stores or other similar business establishments.

🔶 National Night Out Registration Available – National Night Out is coming up Tuesday, August 3. If your neighborhood or block would like to register your event and have visitors attend from the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, and other City departments, you can register online at: www.cabq.gov/nno.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Utilities in New Mexico To Resume Disconnections in August – El Paso Electric (EPE) will resume disconnections for New Mexico customers beginning Monday, August 16, 2021, with notices set to go out to customers this week. Customers who have unpaid electric bills should contact EPE to get connected to the financial assistance they need. Customers can visit epelectric.com and chat with a Customer Care Team Member, call 1-800-592-1634 or email EPE at CustomerCare@epelectric.com to get more information on financial assistance.

🔶 Santa Fe Governing Body Meeting Resumes Monday Evening – Due to technical difficulties the July 28 Governing Body Meeting had to recess and will reconvene at 7 p.m. on Monday, August 2, via Zoom. The Council will resume the agenda at item 11.D. Click the link to join the webinar: https://santafenm-gov.zoom.us/j/93695537786?pwd=MTFUTHp3WExuaEI0WldjOUhBa3IvZz09

🔶 FBI alerts New Mexicans to be on the lookout for business email compromise scams – The FBI is alerting New Mexico businesses, school districts, and government agencies to be on the lookout for business email compromise scams, which so far has cost more than $1 million in the state. In a typical business email compromise scheme, the victim receives an email they believe is from a company they normally conduct business with, but this specific email requests funds be sent to a new account or otherwise alters the standard payment practices. If you discover you are a BEC victim, immediately contact your financial institution to request a recall of funds and your employer to report irregularities with payroll deposits. As soon as possible, file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at bec.ic3.gov.

🔶 Teacher Loan Repayment Program now accepting applicants – Teachers with outstanding student debt may be eligible for up to $6,000 per year via the Teacher Loan Repayment Program administered by the New Mexico Higher Education Department. Recipients must agree to a two-year teaching commitment and can receive up to $6,000 per year toward their existing student loan debt, including interest and the principal balance. The award can be renewed for additional two-year cycles if the recipient continues to fulfill the teaching commitment. Preference is also given to teachers who have graduated from a New Mexico college or university and minority teachers. The application closes on August 1 at 5 p.m. and can be found on their website.

🔶 Potential Talpa Foothills Trail System to be the Topic of Upcoming Public Engagement Sessions – The Carson National Forest will be hosting a series of public engagement sessions to discuss a potential trail system in the Talpa foothills near Taos, New Mexico. The first session is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Gorman Rooms of the Sagebrush Inn & Suites in Taos. The second session will be on Monday, Aug. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the same location. For people who cannot attend the in-person public engagement sessions, there will be a virtual session on August 11. In-person attendance is limited to the first 100 people.

🔶 EMNRD launches new website – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) announced the launch of a new website aimed to better serve the public with a responsive design, better accessibility, and new navigation presenting the Department’s full scope of work. The previous EMNRD website had not been updated since 2012. The new website aims to present our important work and data in a more user-friendly way.

🔶 United Way of Central New Mexico to Expand to Santa Fe County – United Way of Central New Mexico (UWCNM) has expanded its service area to include Santa Fe County in addition to the four counties it currently serves (Bernalillo, Sandoval, Torrance and Valencia). The decision will help ensure that those who need services can receive them.

🔶 Santa Fe Public Schools Offering Free Meals for New School Year – Adults or students may pick up a breakfast and lunch meal daily for any child at any curbside location. Due to a recent USDA funding waiver, all children under the age of 18 may now receive free meals, regardless of enrollment in Santa Fe Public Schools or meal benefit status. This waiver is in effect through the school Year 2020-2021. Breakfast and lunch meals are distributed at the same time. Be prepared to give the student’s name, ID number, and school if applicable.

🔶Governor signs emergency declarations for Eddy County, Valencia County, and the City of Belen – Governor Lujan Grisham signed three executive orders declaring states of emergency in Eddy and Valencia counties, as well as the City of Belen. These declarations follow the heavy rainfall and severe flooding that began last week, and which continue to threaten public safety and infrastructure in these regions. Each executive order provides up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) to assist with public recovery efforts organized by city and county officials. Additionally, the declarations for Eddy and Valencia counties mean that affected localities within these counties could also be eligible for state assistance. State emergency declarations also authorize the Adjutant General to activate the New Mexico National Guard for support deemed necessary and direct all cabinet departments to assist with a statewide response.