NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 29 – Aug. 4 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.

July 22 to July 31 – 18th Annual Festival of Film Noir – As the tradition goes, they’ll be projecting ten amazing nights of film noir programming onto the cinema screen that spans nearly 50 years of tantalizingly bent tales of being crooked, shifty, and not quite on the level.

July 26 to July 31 – Albuquerque Isotopes Vs. Las Vegas Aviators

July 29 – South Valley Growers Market – La Familia Growers Market is a place where locals can share fresh produce and live music for those looking to unwind at the end of the week. The market provides home-grown fruits and vegetables from South Valley farmers to South Valley residents. Every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Dolores Huerta Park, La Familia Grower’s Market bustles with residents looking for art, food, or agua frescas.

July 29 – Movies on the Plaza: Selena – Join in on an Albuquerque summer night for a piece of paradise a half block wide and a whole summer long on the Civic Plaza big screen. The movie starts at 7 p.m.

July 29 – Downtown Growers’ Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market is happening this Saturday at Robinson Park starting at 8 a.m. Small businesses bring fresh food, jewelry, and crafts to the event.

July 29-31 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.

July 30 – Retro Adult Skate Night – Skate-O-Mania is hosting its retro Adult Skate Night Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Only $6 for admission and $3 for skates if needed.

July 30 – TEDxABQ Main Event – At TEDxABQ’s 2022 general event, they will focus on connection. Fundamental to human existence, altered by public health challenges, and meanwhile the very fabric of meaning in all of our pursuits. Now is the time to connect to each other and to ideas worth spreading.

July 31 – Rail Yards Market– The chefs will battle it out to win first place, as the number one Frito pie creator, based on the votes of the people who try the pies. Voting for your favorite chef will be done online. The famous Frito Fundraiser will be on July Sunday, 24th, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Located at the Rail Yards Market. For more information, you can visit their website.

Around New Mexico

July 30 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

July 30 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

July 30 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

July 30 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

July 30-31 – 70th Annual Spanish Market – Begun nearly 100 years ago to promote Hispanic traditional arts, the Traditional Spanish market has grown into the oldest and largest juried art show and sale of its kind. Over 100 adult and youth artists compete for coveted award prizes in 18 art categories. This annual Santa Fe Heritage event draws collectors, community residents, and visitors from around the world.

July 31 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Aug. 3-4 – Rio Rancho Summer Kids Fest – Premiere Cinemas’ annual Summer Kids Fest movie series is back. As in previous years, the cinemas will be offering tickets to these showings for free to the public. The free showings will take place between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Aug. 3 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Water Utility Authority Offering Rebates for Irrigation System Upgrades – Efficient irrigation saves water. The following rebates help you be more efficient with your outdoor water usage and reduce water waste:

WaterSense Smart Irrigation Controllers

Smart Flow Sensors

Smart Pressure Regulators

Rebate amount: 25% up to $100 Residential or $500 Commercial and includes the cost of professional installation.

🔶 Request Cockroach Control Through Water Utility Authority – It’s officially monsoon season, and with all the much-needed rain and moisture come cockroaches. Cockroaches often take up residence in sanitary system manhole covers and breed, spreading to nearby residences. If you see cockroaches around a manhole cover, you can report this and request cockroach control from the Water Utility Authority.

🔶 2022 Free Summer Lunch & Story Time in the Park

New Mexico Notices

🔶 What New Mexicans need to know about 2022 Tax-Free Weekend – New Mexico’s Tax-Free Weekend is right around the corner. The annual New Mexico Gross Receipts Tax Holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on August 5, 2022, and conclude on August 7, 2022, at midnight.

🔶 Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive – Vitalant is experiencing a critical need for blood donations to help patients in our area hospitals. The 12th annual Battle of the Badges kicks off Friday, July 15 at 12 PM at the Expo New Mexico, located inside Gate 3 of the state fairgrounds. Come donate along with Sheriff Gonzalez, of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s department this weekend. Everyone is encouraged to come out and donate to help New Mexico patients. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged to ensure a reasonable wait time.

🔶 Rio Rancho Public Schools in talks to change bus stop locations – More Rio Rancho students may have to walk or get a ride to school next year. The district’s transportation department recommends expanding the walk-zone distances around its schools. If approved, bus stops would not be located within 1.2 miles of an elementary school up from one mile. The walk-zone distances around middle and high schools would also increase by a half-mile. Special needs students would not be affected. The district says it’s a way to address the school bus driver shortage. To check transportation availability, visit the school district’s website.

🔶 Bureau of Land Management lifting fire restrictions in 12 New Mexico counties – The Bureau of Land Management Farmington District announces all fire restrictions will be lifted July 1 on BLM land in Colfax, Harding, McKinley, Mora, Quay, Rio Arriba, San Juan, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Taos and Union counties due to recent rainfall.