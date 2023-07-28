NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from July 28 – August 3.

Albuquerque

July 28 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

July 28 – Movies the in Park: LIGHTYEAR – Movies in the Park is back. This week will be Lightyear at Los Padillas Community Center. All shows begin at dusk and food vendors will be onsite.

July 28 – La Familia Grower’s Market – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

July 28 – Back 2 School Giveaway! – Head to Dolores Huerta Gateway Park to participate in the school giveaway. Attendees can enjoy music, food and more. There will also be a backpack distribution to get children ready for school. The event is free to attend and starts at 4:30 p.m.

July 29 – Not So Muddy Grass Volleyball Tournament – Head to Balloon Fiesta Park to participate in a volleyball tournament. There will be local brews, food trucks, live music and more.

July 29 – New Mexico Entertainment’s Morning Toons – Get in those PJs, grab a blanket and enjoy old-school toons. The cereal will also be included. Tickets are $10.

July 29, Aug 2 – Read to the Dogs – Each Saturday and Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. attendees can learn how to read or advance their skills to therapy dogs. Children can pick any book they’d like and read along. The event is free to attend and occurs at the East Mountain Branch Library.

July 29 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

July 29 – Family Nature Club: In a Flash – Enjoy a hike with a park ranger to learn about natural history facts, storytelling, and see wildlife. Guests will also get a chance to learn how to take photos of the bosque. The event is free to attend but guests must register online. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

July 30 – Yoga and Brunch at El Pinto – Each Sunday in August head to El Pinto to enjoy a yoga class. Attendees will also get a $10 coupon to use at the restaurant. The class starts at 9 a.m.

July 30 – Drag Brunch – The longest-running drag brunch is back happening at Hollow Spirits. Doors open at 11 and the event is free to attend.

July 30 – The Rail Yards Market of Albuquerque operates on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

August 1-3 – Albuquerque Vegan Chef Challenge – Throughout the month of August the second annual will be taking place. A variety of local restaurants will be featuring a vegan menu item. Those who are participating are encouraged to vote, comment and post photos of their meals.

August 1 – Tasty Tuesdays – Head to Hyder Park to enjoy a variety of food trucks, vendors, and music. The event is free to attend. The park event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

August 2 – Gardening U – Classes to Inspire You – Visit the ABQ Garden Center to learn about cacti and succulents. Learn all about the latest plants and more. Attendance fee is $5 at the door.

August 3 – Clay Dragon Workshop – Creativity Warehouse will be teaching how to build a pottery clay dragon. Guests can take home their pieces only finished. The class is $50.

New Mexico

July 28 – Summertime on the Farm – Visit Las Cruces, NM to make some ice cream, a plant sale, food trucks and more. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $20 per car load.

July 28 – Anniversary of Establishment of Fort Union – Visit Watrous, NM to learn about the creation of Fort Union in 1851. There will be a ranger tour at 11:30 a.m.

July 29-30 – Traditional Spanish Market – Santa Fe, NM will be holding the 71st Traditional Spanish Market from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy vendors, art demos, food and live music. The event is free to attend.

July 29-30 – Distillery Tour – Learn how Santa Fe Spirits make their drinks and enjoy a tasting flight. Attendees will tour the barrel aging room and more. There will be a 20% discount on all purchases after the tour. The tour and flight are $20 per person and it starts at 3 p.m.

July 29 – Family Music Festivals – Visit Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood, NM for a music festival. Attendees can enjoy local live music from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be food available for purchase, the wildlife zoo will be open and there will also be a raptor show. Tickets are $20 for adults and anyone 17 and younger get in for free.

July 29 – Full Moon Alpaca Yoga at Windrush Alpacas – Clovis, NM will be hosting a charity event to help Clovis Meals on Wheels. Attendees can enjoy yoga with the alpacas. Attendees will also need to bring their own yoga matt and light refreshments will be offered at the event.

July 29 – Enchanted Forest Trail Races – Head to Red River, NM to enjoy a running event. Individuals can participate in a 8-mile trail race, heavy half marathon, and a full marathon.

July 29 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 29 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, NM is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 2023. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

July 29,Aug 1 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. Open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Aug 3 – The Rodeo at Tamaya – Visit Santa Ana Pueblo, NM for a rodeo. The event will be hosted at The Stables at Tamaya. Attendees can enjoy live barrel racing, and a variety of events Tickets range from $10 to $25+.

Aug 3 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, NM kicks off the first day of its Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday until October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor, and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 ‘It’s their time right now’: Scorpions in Albuquerque – Albuquerque Reddit users have been posting online about an influx of scorpions in the metro area. According to Jason Schaller, curator of Entomology with the ABQ BioPark, the scorpions found in Albuquerque will most likely be either the lesser stripetail scorpion or the striped bark scorpion, and neither poses a serious threat to people or pets.

🔶 What are locals’ favorite food trucks in Albuquerque? – Food trucks have become very popular around Albuquerque with their quick service and availability to move around from place to place. Now, there are so many great choices throughout the city that it can be hard to choose where to go.

🔶 How to prevent stormwater pollution in Albuquerque during monsoon season – Despite it being the driest start to monsoon season on record in Albuquerque, rain can come at any time before the season ends on Sept. 30. Last year, the National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a record 249 flash flood warnings during the monsoon, nearly doubling the previous high. In the case that heavy rain does occur this year, there are steps residents can take to prevent stormwater pollution in the Rio Grande.

🔶 Albuquerque shifting landfill and waste collection two hours earlier due to heat – Extreme summer heat is forcing the city of Albuquerque to shift landfill and waste collection hours. The city’s Solid Waste Management Department announced that starting Friday, July 21, the open hours at the Cerro Colorado Landfill and waste collection pick up will shift two hours earlier. The changes will last until August 20.

🔶 Who has the best sopapillas in Albuquerque? – A sopapilla can define an entire meal-going experience. How many times has a restaurant choice been made because they have great enchiladas or their tacos are next level? But what about their sopapillas? KRQE looked at Google reviews and social media responses to decide who has the best sopapillas in Albuquerque.

🔶 LIST: Dog-friendly eateries in Albuquerque – If you are looking for a place to dine with your dog in Albuquerque there are more than one dozen of options to choose from. KRQE News 13 compiled a list of dog-friendly eateries that have at least 4.5 stars and 500 reviews on Google.

🔶 Albuquerque officials concerned over increase in water waste – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is already seeing an uptick in water waste violations. They also noted the two worst months are still ahead.

🔶 Local artist wins Sugar Skull Fun Run honor – Bernalillo County has announced the artist whose work will be represented in this year’s Sugar Skull Fun Run. Morgan Loven is a local artist and photographer whose artwork includes skateboards, tattoos, business logos, and promotional material.

🔶 ABQ Ride summer route partnership with New Mexico Wilderness Society – ABQ Ride is now introducing a summer route promotion in partnership with the New Mexico Wilderness Society. For the next several weeks, ABQ RIDE will promote a weekly route, each leading to a different destination. These include places like the BioPark, Route 66 Open Space, and other places throughout Bernalillo County.

🔶 Albuquerque crews focus on keeping Bosque clean – Keeping the Bosque clean was a recent priority for the city. Albuquerque police say city crews cleaned up 17 illegal camps in the Bosque during a recent operation.

🔶 Albuquerque residents can apply for discount on their internet bill – Locals who need help covering the cost of internet can apply for federal assistance. Those who qualify can get up to $30 per month off their internet bill. The discounts are part of a nationwide program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). To apply, go to this link.

🔶 Highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Albuquerque, according to Yelp – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Albuquerque using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

🔶 Sandia Prep senior named Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year – The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year award was announced on Friday. This year the honor went to Sandia Prep senior Finnegan Saunders.

🔶 Summer Music returns to Old Town – Every weekend, starting in June and July, Albuquerque residents can enjoy music in Old Town. There will also be food, music, and local shops to enjoy. The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There are performances starting May 6.

🔶 2023 Free Summer Lunch & Story Time in the Park – June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Individuals must be 18 years and younger to participate in the meal and/or story time programs. Food distribution starts Monday, June 5 at a variety of local parks and they will also occur at community centers starting on Monday, June 12.

🔶 Summer 2023 public pool season hits Albuquerque, Bernalillo County – The City of Albuquerque is gearing up to open indoor and outdoor pools along with splash pads around the city. Outdoor pools are set to open on May 27, spray pads are set to open on June 13 and indoor pools are open. Visit the City of Albuquerque’s website for a full list of admission prices including military, seniors, and monthly and annual pass rates.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Over 100,000 New Mexicans no longer have suspended driver’s licenses – Earlier this year, New Mexico lawmakers passed a law to let New Mexicans keep their driver’s licenses even if they failed to appear in court. Now, the state says over 100,000 people have been given back the ability to drive.

🔶 Public comment wanted on planned New Mexico highway improvements – New Mexico is planning on addressing over 1,300 transportation projects across the state. The public will be able to make comments on some proposals until August 25, 2023.

🔶 Bernalillo County offering free acequia documentary screening and filmmaker Q&A – Whether you’re new to New Mexico or have been here all your life, there’s always more to learn about our most precious resource, water. Friday, July 28, you can check out an hour-long documentary on the history and challenges of New Mexico’s acequias.

🔶 Upgrades coming to six airports in New Mexico – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is putting over $9 million towards airport upgrades in New Mexico. The bulk of the funding will go towards runway lighting repairs at the Albuquerque Sunport.

🔶 New Mexicans used mental health crisis line over 21,000 times in first year – It’s been one year since the rollout of the mental-health-focused 988 helpline in New Mexico. Data shows that thousands of people are using the service. From the rollout a year ago to May of 2023, the helpline took more than 21,000 calls, texts, and chats, according to the Human Services Department. They estimate those connections may have aided in saving the lives of over 4,700 New Mexicans who needed help.

🔶 Governor announces expansions to New Mexico PreK programs – The largest expansion to New Mexico’s PreK programs has been announced. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham made the announcement at the White House States Convening on Child Care which brought together almost 100 state legislators.

🔶 Permit applications open for sandhill crane and pheasant hunts in New Mexico – Applications are now being accepted for special sandhill crane and pheasant hunting permits in New Mexico. Applications can be made through the online portal of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish’s website here or by calling 1-888-248-6866. The deadline to apply for these special permits is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16.

🔶 Where can you get the best tacos in New Mexico? – Tacos are a main staple in the typical New Mexican diet, and while there are many taco shop options, it can be hard to know which places are the best. Based on Google reviews, KRQE News 13 compiled a list of some New Mexico taco spots – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 500 reviews on Google.

🔶 New Mexican women’s football team to play for national championship – Playing in the Women’s Football Alliance, the New Mexico Banitas have claimed the American Conference title and are championship bound. The team is ready to fight for a title and prove that women belong in the sport. The game will be played on Friday, July 21, and will be broadcast on the Women’s Sports Network.

🔶 Rio Rancho police taking applications for Citizens’ Academy – Applications are now open for Rio Rancho Police Department’s Citizens’ Academy. The academy offers an opportunity to learn about the inner workings of the agency. Those looking to apply need to do so online at this link or in person at 500 Quantum Rd NE Rio Rancho, NM by September 5, 2023.

🔶New Mexico’s Carson National Forest implements fire restrictions – The U.S. Forest Service is implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions across the Carson Nation Forest. The hope is to prevent wildfires. Violations of fire rules can end with a misdemeanor and fines of up to $5,000, according to the Forest Service.

🔶New Mexico Open bowling tournament to feature world-renowned competitors – Since its conception in 2004, the New Mexico Open bowling tournament has continued to grow in both competition and prize money. A total of 12 states, along with Canada and Mexico, will be represented at this year’s event with a total of 192 competitors. The competition will be fierce as it features plenty of accomplished bowlers.

🔶 New Mexico’s Lincoln National Forest starts fire restrictions – With the increasing risk of wildfires, the Lincoln National Forest is starting Stage 1 fire restrictions as of June 28, 2023. If caught violating the restrictions, visitors can face fines and even jail time.

🔶 Gross Receipts Tax drop goes into effect July 1 – Changes to the state’s Gross Receipts Tax are going into effect on July 1. The statewide portion of the tax will drop to 4.875%. The rate drop was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2022 and will be the first GRT rate reduction in 40 years. The rate was previously 5.125%.

🔶 Rough pavement alert: Contractor runs out of asphalt for I-25 repaving in Santa Fe – A one-mile section of I-25 is going to remain “rough” for a while. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says the contractor doesn’t have the asphalt to finish the road for now.

🔶 Arcosa in Belen to create 250 jobs – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission leads strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque Region. In March, the company Arcosa chose a location in the Belen/Valencia County area for a new wind-tower production facility. This manufacturing facility will create roughly 250 jobs, with production to begin as soon as next year.