What’s happening around New Mexico July 23 – July 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening July 23 – July 29 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

July 23 – La Familia Growers Market South Valley – Visit La Familia Growers Market every Friday at the Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. They have local farmers, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, and music.

July 23 – Friday Night Market – The Friday Night Market features local growers, artisans, musicians in the courtyard at El Vado. Located at the El Vado Eats courtyard, the event features the top dining establishments, taproom, and retail outlets as well as artisans and musicians.

July 23-24 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

July 23-25 – Music Filled Weekends in Old Town – Summertime in Old Town returns this weekend with a regular schedule of live local music on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the summer. Music ranging from mariachi to jazz will add to the ambiance of Old Town with great food, and unique shops.

July 23-25 – New Mexico Artisan Market at the Bazaar – New Mexico Artisan Market is a showcase of the best of New Mexico’s artisans and makers. Visit Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s now at The Bazaar in Albuquerque, located at 1904 Bellamah Ave.

July 24 – Sculpture Garden Tours – Beginning July 7, in-person Sculpture Garden Tours are back. Every Wednesday and Saturday at 11 a.m. enjoy a stroll in the Albuquerque Museum’s sculpture garden with a friendly docent who will share stories on the artists and their works. Tours are included with paid admission, purchase your tickets online in advance.

July 24 – Downtown Growers’ Market – As Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, with locally-grown produce, locally-raised meats, eggs, and honey. A wide selection of locally-made food and drink products (packaged and prepared on-site) are available every week. Lots of local artists and body care vendors as well. The market accepts EBT/SNAP and doubles your spending with the Double Up Food Bucks Program. They also accept FreshRX prescriptions, WIC, and senior checks.

July 24 – Rio Grande Trash Clean-up – Serve ABQ is cleaning up the Rio Grande. They will meet at the National Hispanic Cultural Center to pick up trash along the river, no supplies are needed. Snacks and water will be provided. Bring a water bottle and sunscreen. Masks are optional for those fully vaccinated.

July 25 – Guided Hike – Bosque Ponds – An easy hike guided by someone from the City of Albuquerque Open Space Division through the bosque along the Rio Grande to learn about the local flora, near Tingly Beach. Space is limited, to register email Kyle at kbality@cabq.gov or call 505-768-4205.

July 25 – The Lavender Market – Visit the Lavender Market this Sunday at Hartnett Park, hosted by Lavender in the Village. It’ll have 70 local lavender growers and artisans, live music, great food, and lavender seminars. $5 per person at the door.

July 25– Mile Hi Sunday Market – It is a collaborative effort at Alvarado Park between the Mile Hi, Mark Twain, and Alvarado neighborhoods. The market gives a safe space for neighbors to connect while promoting health and wellness. It features a mix of vendors, serving up fresh and locally sourced produce along with arts and crafts.

Around New Mexico

Events

June 7 – July 31 – City of Rio Rancho Dogs and Cats Adoption Event – At the Rio Rancho Animal Resource Center from June 7, 2021, through July 31, 2021, adoption costs for long-term and spayed/neutered, vaccinated, chipped, and fully-vetted pets are reduced to $25, down from $100. Those interested in pet adoption can make an appointment by calling 505-891-5075.

July 7 – Sept. 5 – La Emi Summer Flamenco Series – The Lodge at Santa Fe announced the return of La Emi with a special summer showcase at The Benitez Cabaret, with special guest appearances by Vicente Griego and Gabriel Osuna, Olivia Rojas, Carlos Menchaca, and Daniel Peregrino. La Emi’s showcase will be held daily Wednesday through Sunday from July 7 to September 5. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased in advance.

July 23 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 23 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. Due to COVID-19, they are currently operating as a drive-thru in front of Smith’s from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings. They will only be providing edible goods at this time. They will also not be selling items as individual vendors but by item type. If you have a specific vendor you would like to purchase from, inform the market at the time of purchase.

July 23-25 – 3rd Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend at Santa Fe Animal Shelter– Over the past 30 days, more than 530 animals have flowed into the shelter system. As a result, the organization is again calling on the community to help find homes for over one hundred pets, and offering fee-waived adoptions on every animal, regardless of age or breed. The fee-waived event will take place from Friday, July 23, through Sunday, June 25. To help with the steady influx of animals, the shelter has renovated an additional 14 emergency kennels to manage the overcrowded conditions better, pulling funds from other critical operations budgets.

July 24 – ArtWalk July – ArtWalk Santa Fe is a recurring outdoor arts and crafts market providing local and emerging artists with an open space to sell their products and get exposure to the Santa Fe community. This month’s ArtWalk is being hosted by Santa Fe Brewing Company at their Beer Hall. Organized by a group of local artists, this month’s ArtWalk Santa Fe will take place on Saturday, July 24, from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., and will feature 20+ artists, live music, and food trucks. This event is free to the public.

July 24 – Hub City Chess – Casual Play – Hub City Chess is returning to in-person chess, and it will temporarily be held at the Belen Community Center from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

July 24-25 – Bring Back the 90’s Party – Cottonwood Mall is celebrating 25 years by Bringing Back the 90’s Saturday, July 24th from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Enjoy live music, costume contests, a beer garden by Tractor Brewing, and more. Dress in your favorite 90’s outfit and compete in our 90’s Contest.

July 24-25 – Contemporary Hispanic Market #85 – Visit the Santa Fe Plaza on Lincoln Ave. for art from local contemporary artists. Market hours are from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

July 24 – 25 – Los Lunas PetSmart Adoption Clinic – Homeless Animal Rescue Team of New Mexico (HART) is hosting an adoption clinic at PetSmart in Los Lunas. There will be cats dogs. They will also have food trucks there each day.

July 25 – Back to School Summer Jam – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte will sponsor a “Back-to-School Summer Jam” on Sunday, July 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be held at SWAN Park located at 5300 Jaquar Drive on the City’s southside. Four hundred backpacks and school supplies donated by PNM, Comcast, and the Boys & Girls Club will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Entertainment will be provided by Dream Noise, Hip Hop University, DJ Sol, DJ Ride along with local teens who recently participated in the Club’s annual Battle of the Bands.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Clean and Green Ordinance In Effect Again Starting August 1 – The Clean and Green Ordinance, which bans single-use plastic bags at retail establishments and which was temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, will go into effect once again on Sunday, Aug. 1. This means that plastic bags will no longer be used at grocery stores or other similar business establishments. Don’t forget to start taking your reusable bags with you to the store.

🔶 National Night Out Registration Available – National Night Out is coming up Tuesday, August 3. If your neighborhood or block would like to register your event and have visitors attend from the Albuquerque Police Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, and other City departments, you can register online at: www.cabq.gov/nno.

🔶 Fraud Alert: “Smishing” Scam – The New Mexico Office of the State Auditor has issued a Risk Advisory warning New Mexicans to be aware of fraudsters using cellphone text messaging technology to scam recipients. The Motor Vehicle Division is reporting that text messages appear to be an attempt to steal social security numbers and other personal identifying information. New Mexicans concerned about potential instances of governmental waste, fraud, and abuse should contact the OSA. Reports may be made anonymously through the website at www.saonm.org or by calling 1-866-OSA-FRAUD.

🔶 NM Gas Company Offering Financial Assistance to Residents Affected by COVID-19 Pandemic – The New Mexico Gas Company recently established a $1.2 million assistance fund to help income-qualifying residential customers and small business owners who have fallen behind on their bills because of issues related to the pandemic. Residential customers can apply for assistance through New Mexico Gas Company’s Heat New Mexico program. This residential assistance program provides qualified residential customers with a one-time payment of $150 toward their natural gas bill.

🔶 Request Cockroach Control through the Water Utility Authority – It’s officially monsoon season, and with all the much-needed rain and moisture come cockroaches. Cockroaches often take up residence in sanitary system manhole covers and breed, spreading to nearby residences. If you see cockroaches around a manhole cover, you can report this and request cockroach control from the Water Utility Authority. You can request this service online.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Teacher Loan Repayment Program now accepting applicants – Teachers with outstanding student debt may be eligible for up to $6,000 per year via the Teacher Loan Repayment Program administered by the New Mexico Higher Education Department. Recipients must agree to a two-year teaching commitment and can receive up to $6,000 per year toward their existing student loan debt, including interest and the principal balance. The award can be renewed for additional two-year cycles if the recipient continues to fulfill the teaching commitment. Preference is also given to teachers who have graduated from a New Mexico college or university and minority teachers. The application closes on August 1 at 5 p.m. and can be found on their website.

🔶 Potential Talpa Foothills Trail System to be the Topic of Upcoming Public Engagement Sessions – The Carson National Forest will be hosting a series of public engagement sessions to discuss a potential trail system in the Talpa foothills near Taos, New Mexico. The first session is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Gorman Rooms of the Sagebrush Inn & Suites in Taos. The second session will be on Monday, Aug. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the same location. For people who cannot attend the in-person public engagement sessions, there will be a virtual session on August 11. In-person attendance is limited to the first 100 people.

🔶 EMNRD launches new website – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) announced the launch of a new website aimed to better serve the public with a responsive design, better accessibility, and new navigation presenting the Department’s full scope of work. The previous EMNRD website had not been updated since 2012. The new website aims to present our important work and data in a more user-friendly way.

🔶 United Way of Central New Mexico to Expand to Santa Fe County – United Way of Central New Mexico (UWCNM) has expanded its service area to include Santa Fe County in addition to the four counties it currently serves (Bernalillo, Sandoval, Torrance and Valencia). The decision will help ensure that those who need services can receive them.

🔶 Santa Fe Public Schools Offering Free Meals for New School Year – Adults or students may pick up a breakfast and lunch meal daily for any child at any curbside location. Due to a recent USDA funding waiver, all children under the age of 18 may now receive free meals, regardless of enrollment in Santa Fe Public Schools or meal benefit status. This waiver is in effect through the school Year 2020-2021. Breakfast and lunch meals are distributed at the same time. Be prepared to give the student’s name, ID number, and school if applicable.

🔶Governor signs emergency declarations for Eddy County, Valencia County, and the City of Belen – Governor Lujan Grisham signed three executive orders declaring states of emergency in Eddy and Valencia counties, as well as the City of Belen. These declarations follow the heavy rainfall and severe flooding that began last week, and which continue to threaten public safety and infrastructure in these regions. Each executive order provides up to $750,000 for the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) to assist with public recovery efforts organized by city and county officials. Additionally, the declarations for Eddy and Valencia counties mean that affected localities within these counties could also be eligible for state assistance. State emergency declarations also authorize the Adjutant General to activate the New Mexico National Guard for support deemed necessary and direct all cabinet departments to assist with a statewide response.

🔶 Applications for FY22 Fire Protection Grants are now open – Applications for FY22 Fire Protection Grants are open as of July 15, 2021, and will close on September 15, 2021. All fire departments currently certified and funded by the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) are eligible to apply, including municipal and county departments, as well as paid, volunteer, and combination-funded departments. View the online eligibility requirements for more information.

🔶 Santa Fe Fire Department Cool Downs – The City of Santa Fe, the Santa Fe Fire Department, and the Parks Division are hosting an event to get the kids out to the parks on Saturday mornings, play on the fields and facilities, and cool down. Firefighters will unleash a really big hose for 20 minutes of slippery fun. The firefighters will show off their trucks and hand out helmets, coloring books, and there’s even a possibility of an appearance by Sparky the Firedog.