NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 15 – July 21 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.

July 15 – Zoo Music: The Ghost of Paul Revere – Bring the family to Zoo Music during the summer to enjoy performances by national touring entertainment. Plan to spend an evening with wildlife, food, music, and fun. Kids will have fun getting their faces painted. Adults with an ID can order a drink from the variety of bars at the Zoo. Dusk is one of the more active times for animals and a great time to learn about the Zoo’s conservation initiatives. Check out the variety of animal exhibits open during Zoo Music from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

July 15 – Downtown Growers’ Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market is happening this Saturday at Robinson Park starting at 8 a.m. Small businesses bring fresh food, jewelry, and crafts to the event.

July 15 – Albuquerque Drive-Up Backpack Giveaway – 750 free backpacks stuffed with school supplies will be given away at this drive-up event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. K-12 students must be present in vehicles to receive a backpack. Quantities are limited and will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

July 15-17 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.

July 16 – “Touch a Truck” – From 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at the Four Hills Shopping Center, this free and fun event provides an opportunity for kids of all ages to learn about get close to APD and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, fire trucks from the Albuquerque Fire Rescue Department, military vehicles, and construction equipment. Animal Welfare’s adoption van will also be on hand with pets looking for good homes so you might also meet your new best friend! There will be food trucks, a DJ, and information about summer programs for families, as well.

July 16 – Homegirls Mercado – Visit the Mercado and support all of your favorite Local Vendors, Tinos Tacos will be there serving their yummy Burritos and Aguas Frescas and DJ MykaWave bring your friends and familia. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

July 16 – Backyard Market – Come spend your Saturday afternoon at the Backyard Market from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. You’re sure to find plenty of unique products from over 35 local makers and while you’re looking, there will be live music and food trucks for you to enjoy. Plus, inside The ABQ Collective, ABQ Coffee is serving up delicious coffee, refreshing signature drinks, and Italian pastries. You won’t want to miss browsing the 14 businesses.

July 16 – Retro Adult Skate Night – Skate-O-Mania is hosting its retro Adult Skate Night Saturday evenings from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. Only $6 for admission and $3 for skates if needed.

July 18 – New Mexico United x Meow Wolf Night – New Mexico United and Meow Wolf are thrilled to announce that ‘Meow Wolf Night’ is back for year three at Isotopes Park starting at 6 p.m. Express yourself and wear your wildest costume for a chance to win a trip to Las Vegas plus 2x tickets to see NM United play the Las Vegas Nights on September 30th in Las Vegas. The grand prize winner will also receive 2x tickets to see Omega Mart! In order to win, take part in the Costume Creature Disco from 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. The winner of the contest will be announced during the halftime show.

Around New Mexico

July 16 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

July 16 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

July 16 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

July 16 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

July 17 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

July 17 – Sensory Sundays at Elevate – Starting Sunday, July 10th Elevate will be adjusting their music and lights for all friends that need a more sensory-friendly environment… every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.m

July 20 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

July 20-21 – Rio Rancho Summer Kids Fest – Premiere Cinemas’ annual Summer Kids Fest movie series is back. As in previous years, the cinemas will be offering tickets to these showings for free to the public. The free showings will take place between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. This week they feature the Lego Movie.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Water Utility Authority Offering Rebates for Irrigation System Upgrades – Efficient irrigation saves water. The following rebates help you be more efficient with your outdoor water usage and reduce water waste:

WaterSense Smart Irrigation Controllers

Smart Flow Sensors

Smart Pressure Regulators

Rebate amount: 25% up to $100 Residential or $500 Commercial and includes cost of professional installation.

🔶 Request Cockroach Control Through Water Utility Authority – It’s officially monsoon season, and with all the much-needed rain and moisture come cockroaches. Cockroaches often take up residence in sanitary system manhole covers and breed, spreading to nearby residences. If you see cockroaches around a manhole cover, you can report this and request cockroach control from the Water Utility Authority.

🔶 KRQE Cares Food for Kids seeks community donations – KRQE Cares Food for Kids is partnering with Smiths Food and Drug to collect non-perishable food to help with food boxes for these families. APS title 1 McKinney Vento Program is partnering with Smith’s in the month of July to provide food for all the children and families who seek help for the summer months. The community can help donate by going to any Smith’s store and either bringing their own food cans or while they shop they can also buy a little more and let any Smith’s associate know that they will like to donate for the Food dor kids. Smith’s will also be participating by donating $10,000 cash for the cause. That will go to buy more products and things that those families might need.

🔶 City of Albuquerque brings back Teen Night events – The city of Albuquerque is bringing back its summer teen event series. Teen Night kicks off July 8 and runs every Friday through the end of the month. Teens ages 12-19 are invited to participate in the free events.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive – Vitalant is experiencing a critical need for blood donations to help patients in our area hospitals. The 12th annual Battle of the Badges kicks off Friday, July 15 at 12 PM at the Expo New Mexico, located inside Gate 3 of the state fairgrounds. Come donate along with Sheriff Gonzalez, of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s department this weekend. Everyone is encouraged to come out and donate to help New Mexico patients. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged to ensure a reasonable wait time.

🔶 Rio Rancho Public Schools in talks to change bus stop locations – More Rio Rancho students may have to walk or get a ride to school next year. The district’s transportation department recommends expanding the walk-zone distances around its schools. If approved, bus stops would not be located within 1.2 miles of an elementary school up from one mile. The walk-zone distances around middle and high schools would also increase by a half-mile. Special needs students would not be affected. The district says it’s a way to address the school bus driver shortage. To check transportation availability, visit the school district’s website.

🔶 Bureau of Land Management lifting fire restrictions in 12 New Mexico counties – The Bureau of Land Management Farmington District announces all fire restrictions will be lifted July 1 on BLM land in Colfax, Harding, McKinley, Mora, Quay, Rio Arriba, San Juan, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Taos and Union counties due to recent rainfall.

🔶 Carlsbad Caverns lifts some restrictions after recent rainfall – Recent rain across New Mexico has allowed the state to begin easing backfire restrictions. Starting July 1, Carlsbad Caverns National Park will lift some of its fire restrictions. The National Park will lift the following restrictions:

Reopen Carlsbad Caverns Wilderness Area and all backcountry areas to day use. Including access to all park trails.

Reopen Walnut Canyon Desert Drive.

Reopen Yucca Canyon and Slaughter Canyon access roads.

Propane cooking stoves are permitted at picnic areas.

🔶 Hobbs Phone Call Scams – The City of Hobbs issues a warning to members of the public of a phone call scam involving impersonators of the City of Hobbs requesting payment of charges to be made over the phone. The perpetrator(s) is/are cold-calling individuals stating they owe over $3,000, a charge from Amazon, which they are trying to collect. The phone number appears on caller ID as City of Hobbs with the office line of (575) 397-9226. This is in no way approved by the City of Hobbs nor done on their behalf. This organization and any department will never call a resident or business to request money or past due charges in any way. If you receive such a phone call, please hang up without giving any personal information and report it to the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265.