NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from July 14 – 20.

Albuquerque

July 14-16 – Summertime in Old Town – Every weekend in July head to Old Town to enjoy live music, food, shopping and more. The fun kicks off Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The events are free to attend.

July 14-15 – Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque – Head to the free public performance concert performed by Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque. Friday night they will perform at the Civic Plaza and Saturday will be at Sandia Casino and Resort.

July 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a sitting area to dine.

July 14 – La Familia Grower’s Market – Visit Dolores Huerta Gateway Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for food trucks, produce, and live music. The event is free to attend.

July 14 – Movies the in Park: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 – Movies in the Park is back! This week will be Sonic the Hedgehog 2 at Los Padillas Community Center. All shows begin at dusk and food vendors will be onsite.

July 14 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer ticket. Individuals must be 21 and over to attend and the event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 15 – Downtown Grower’s Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market, in its 26th year, takes place each Saturday in Robinson Park starting at 8:00 a.m. Vendors bring fresh food, jewelry, crafts, and more to the event. This year’s grower’s market will run through Nov. 4.

July 16 – The Rail Yards Market of Albuquerque operates on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 18 – Twilight Tour at the Zoo – Experience the Albuquerque Zoo after hours. Attendees will be about to observe animal behavior from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $15. Guests will be taken in a small group on a tour.

July 18 – Tasty Tuesdays – Head to Hyder Park to enjoy a variety of food trucks, vendors, and music. The event is free to attend. The park event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

July 20 – Relaxed Nights at the Museum: Fossil Fun – Visiting the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science for its sensory-friendly evenings. Guests can enjoy time at the museum with less crowds, sounds and flashing lights. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico

July 14-20 – Los Alamos ScienceFest 2023: Energy – Head to Los Alamos for the Science Fest. There will be science lectures, discussions, live demonstrations, and more each day of the fest. Admission is free but there may be some activities that will require advance registration.

July 15-16 – Distillery Tour – Learn how Santa Fe Spirits make their drinks and enjoy a tasting flight. Attendees will tour the barrel aging room and more. There will be a 20% discount on all purchases after the tour. The tour and flight are $20 per person and it starts at 3 p.m.

July 14 – New Mexico Wildlife Animal Encounter at Four Seasons Rancho Encantado – Head to Santa Fe, NM at the Four Seasons Resort Rancho to experience wildlife up close. Free for resort guests and the Santa Fe community attendees can enjoy an animal encounter from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

July 15 – Family Music Festivals – Visit Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood, NM for a music festival. Attendees can enjoy local live music from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be food available for purchase, the wildlife zoo will be open and there will also be a raptor show. Tickets are $20 for adults and anyone 17 and younger get in for free.

July 15 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC, will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing “cozy soups.” Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 15 – Sierra County Farmers Market – Truth or Consequences, NM is home to this farmers market. The market runs each Saturday until October 2023. Individuals can enjoy the market for free from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. There will be produce, baked goods, live music, and more available for purchase.

July 15,18 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country – serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico. Open Saturdays and Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 20 – The Rodeo at Tamaya – Visit Santa Ana Pueblo, NM for a rodeo. The event will be hosted at The Stables at Tamaya. Attendees can enjoy live barrel racing, and a variety of events Tickets range from $10 to $25+.

July 20 – Downtown Maker’s Market – Farmington, NM kicks off the first day of its Downtown Maker’s Market. The market will be held every Thursday until October. The market will be downtown where a variety of vendors will be selling items like produce, food, decor, and more. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 20 – Drag Bingo! – Hosted by HRA Santa Fe check out fun, music, and performances. Attendees can enjoy playing Bingo with 6 cards for $20. There will also be food and cocktails available.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque officials concerned over increase in water waste – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is already seeing an uptick in water waste violations. They also noted the two worst months are still ahead.

🔶 Local artist wins Sugar Skull Fun Run honor – Bernalillo County has announced the artist whose work will be represented in this year’s Sugar Skull Fun Run. Morgan Loven is a local artist and photographer whose artwork includes skateboards, tattoos, business logos, and promotional material.

🔶 ABQ Ride summer route partnership with New Mexico Wilderness Society – ABQ Ride is now introducing a summer route promotion in partnership with the New Mexico Wilderness Society. For the next several weeks, ABQ RIDE will promote a weekly route, each leading to a different destination. These include places like the BioPark, Route 66 Open Space, and other places throughout Bernalillo County.

🔶 Albuquerque crews focus on keeping Bosque clean – Keeping the Bosque clean was a recent priority for the city. Albuquerque police say city crews cleaned up 17 illegal camps in the Bosque during a recent operation.

🔶 Albuquerque among Travel Awaits ’15 Best Food Cities’ – Travel Awaits has listed the “15 best food cities in the U.S.” according to their readers. Albuquerque was ranked as No. 8 and listed as the best “Southwestern Flavors, Food with a View.”

🔶 Albuquerque residents can apply for discount on their internet bill – Locals who need help covering the cost of internet can apply for federal assistance. Those who qualify can get up to $30 per month off their internet bill. The discounts are part of a nationwide program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). To apply, go to this link.

🔶 Highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Albuquerque, according to Yelp – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants with outdoor seating in Albuquerque using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

🔶 Sandia Prep senior named Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year – The Gatorade New Mexico Boys Soccer Player of the Year award was announced on Friday. This year the honor went to Sandia Prep senior Finnegan Saunders.

🔶 Summer Music returns to Old Town – Every weekend, starting in June and July, Albuquerque residents can enjoy music in Old Town. There will also be food, music, and local shops to enjoy. The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There are performances starting May 6.

🔶 2023 Free Summer Lunch & Story Time in the Park – June will kick off the city of Albuquerque’s summer meal program and Story Time in the Park. Individuals must be 18 years and younger to participate in the meal and/or story time programs. Food distribution starts Monday, June 5 at a variety of local parks and they will also occur at community centers starting on Monday, June 12.

🔶 Summer 2023 public pool season hits Albuquerque, Bernalillo County – The City of Albuquerque is gearing up to open indoor and outdoor pools along with splash pads around the city. Outdoor pools are set to open on May 27, spray pads are set to open on June 13 and indoor pools are open. Visit the City of Albuquerque’s website for a full list of admission prices including military, seniors, and monthly and annual pass rates.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Where can you get the best tacos in New Mexico? – Tacos are a main staple in the typical New Mexican diet, and while there are many taco shop options, it can be hard to know which places are the best. Based on Google reviews, KRQE News 13 compiled a list of some New Mexico taco spots – all of which have at least 4.5 stars and 500 reviews on Google.

🔶 New Mexican women’s football team to play for national championship – Playing in the Women’s Football Alliance, the New Mexico Banitas have claimed the American Conference title and are championship bound. The team is ready to fight for a title and prove that women belong in the sport. The game will be played on Friday, July 21, and will be broadcast on the Women’s Sports Network.

🔶 Rio Rancho police taking applications for Citizens’ Academy – Applications are now open for Rio Rancho Police Department’s Citizens’ Academy. The academy offers an opportunity to learn about the inner workings of the agency. Those looking to apply need to do so online at this link or in person at 500 Quantum Rd NE Rio Rancho, NM by September 5, 2023.

🔶New Mexico’s Carson National Forest implements fire restrictions – The U.S. Forest Service is implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions across the Carson Nation Forest. The hope is to prevent wildfires. Violations of fire rules can end with a misdemeanor and fines of up to $5,000, according to the Forest Service.

🔶New Mexico Open bowling tournament to feature world-renowned competitors – Since its conception in 2004, the New Mexico Open bowling tournament has continued to grow in both competition and prize money. A total of 12 states, along with Canada and Mexico, will be represented at this year’s event with a total of 192 competitors. The competition will be fierce as it features plenty of accomplished bowlers.

🔶 New Mexico’s Lincoln National Forest starts fire restrictions – With the increasing risk of wildfires, the Lincoln National Forest is starting Stage 1 fire restrictions as of June 28, 2023. If caught violating the restrictions, visitors can face fines and even jail time.

🔶 Gross Receipts Tax drop goes into effect July 1 – Changes to the state’s Gross Receipts Tax are going into effect on July 1. The statewide portion of the tax will drop to 4.875%. The rate drop was signed into law by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2022 and will be the first GRT rate reduction in 40 years. The rate was previously 5.125%.

🔶 How are New Mexico schools performing post-pandemic? – Newly released data shows how the performance of New Mexico’s schoolchildren has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. This information is coming from the New Mexico Public Education Department’s website, which lists every public school and its scores.

🔶 Rough pavement alert: Contractor runs out of asphalt for I-25 repaving in Santa Fe – A one-mile section of I-25 is going to remain “rough” for a while. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) says the contractor doesn’t have the asphalt to finish the road for now.

🔶 Arcosa in Belen to create 250 jobs – The Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance is a nonprofit organization whose mission leads strategies designed to grow and diversify the economic base of the greater Albuquerque Region. In March, the company Arcosa chose a location in the Belen/Valencia County area for a new wind-tower production facility. This manufacturing facility will create roughly 250 jobs, with production to begin as soon as next year.