NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 1 – July 7 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

July 1 – ABQ BioPark: Summer Youth Group Zoo Visit – The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting a Youth Group Zoo visit. The tickets are available to summer programs serving youth in grades Pre-K through 12. It starts a 9 a.m. and all indoor facilities will close at 5 p.m. For more information about qualifications and tickets, visit their website.

July 1 – Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure – A fun scavenger hunt adventure is happening at the Old Town arch, 1919 Old Town Road NW. With the scavenger hunt, there will also be a three-hour city tour. Teams will be able to access the hunt through their smartphones, and make their way among well-known and overlooked gems of the city, solving clues and completing challenges while learning about local history. The events run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. To redeem your tickets as a prepaid code visit their website.

July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.

July 2 – Downtown Growers’ Market – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers market is happening this Saturday at Robinson Park starting at 8 a.m. Small businesses bring fresh food, jewelry, and crafts to the event.

July 2 – International Mud Day– Join the Open Space Visitor Center and others around the globe this Saturday in a day of splashing, rolling’s, squishing, sliding, making mud pies, and more. There will also be educational workshops. This event will start at 11 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

July 3 – Freedom Car Show– This event will have inflatable bouncers, water slides, cool cars, food trucks, and more. Everyone is welcomed and it is free. Entrance and car registration are free. The event will begin at 12 p.m. at Albuquerque’s First Baptist Church.

July 3 – Albuquerque Isotopes vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys – The baseball game will start from 6:05 p.m. to 10:05 p.m. There will be fireworks after the game.

July 4 – Freedom 4th – Family and friends are welcomed to the Balloon Fiesta Park to celebrate our country’s Independence Day. Special guests Shenandoah will be there along with a firework show right after. Parking will be 10 dollars. The event will start at 3 p.m. and through 10 p.m.

July 5 – ABQ Artwalk– Downtown Albuquerque is hosting an Artwalk, which will be celebrating the arts of our community. The event will be highlighting art markets, art exhibits, and there will be entertainment.

July 6 – New Mexico United Match #7– The New Mexico United vs. Rio Grande Valley FC Toros is taking place on Wednesday, at 7 p.m. at the Rio Grande Union Field at Isotopes Park.

July 7 – Diversity Albuquerque Virtual Job Fair: This event is free to anyone; it will include hiring managers from local and national organizations looking for people with talent.

Around New Mexico

July 1-3 – Rowell UFO Festival– The 75th anniversary of the Rowell incident. The UFO Festival is happening Friday through Sunday. Friday’s event will begin at 1 p.m. through 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday’s event will start at 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. For more information follow the Roswell UFO Festival on Facebook.

July 2 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

July 2 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

July 2 – Saturday Skate Night – Rockin’ Rollers is happy to announce their weekly event:

Saturday Skate Night. The event is for 18+ and kicks off at 8:00 p.m. at Rockin’ Rollers Event Area.

July 2 – Saturday Mornings on Becker – Saturday Mornings on Becker is a women-led initiative that seeks to engage the community with the joy of artful living. They welcome all local farmers, artists, and artisans as market vendors. Their events are family-friendly and appropriate for all ages. The event begins at 8:00 a.m.

July 2-3 – SHMAC ATHLETICS Skill Camp & Combine – The SHMAC ATHLETICS is hosting a skills camp that will include, position-specific drills and competitive periods. Grades 3-8th are on Saturday and grades 9-12th are on Sunday. College and NFL guests/coaches will speak. Awards will be given out to the top performers at the end of the camp.

July 3 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

July 4 – Parade, Live Music, and Fireworks Extravaganza – The City of Vision’s annual celebration begins at 5:00 p.m. and will feature food trucks, a beer garden, and a parade through City Center at 6:00 p.m. Fireworks are on the schedule at 9:15 p.m.

July 4 – City of Santa Fe 4th of July Celebration – Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe, this free family event starts at 4:00 p.m. and will go all the way until 10:00 p.m. at the Santa Fe Place Mall. Parking is free and the event will feature food trucks and music from Una Mas y La ChaCha, the Alex Maryol Band, and Dream Noise.

July 4 – Fourth of July Celebration – This free event will take place at the Pat and Lou Sisbarro Community Park at 3205 Arrowhead Drive on the New Mexico State University campus. Gates open at 4 p.m. Chicago-based band Plain White T’s will headline the event with music starting at 6 p.m. The fireworks will follow the concert. Food vendors will be onsite. No grilling, personal fireworks, alcohol, RVs, or overnight parking will be allowed.

July 4 – 4th of July Cookout and Fireworks – The Carrizozo Chamber of Commerce is providing brisket and the Carrizozo Volunteer Fire Department is providing a fireworks show on the 4th. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. and will take place at Valle del Sol on Highway 380. The meal will cost $8 and the fireworks are free.

July 4 – Annual July 4th Fireworks Display – The fireworks display will launch from the New Mexico Museum of Space History, which will make them viewable from almost anywhere in the city. Fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m. and patriotic music coordinated with the display will be provided by tuning into Your Country 105.3 FM.

July 4 – Grants 4th of July Community Fireworks – The event will take place at the Coyote del Malpais Golf Course with live music by Time Well Wasted at 6:00 p.m. and fireworks starting around 9:15 p.m. Food will be available. No cooking, open flames, personal fireworks, or outside alcohol will be allowed.

July 6 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 KRQE Cares Food for Kids seeks community donations – KRQE Cares Food for Kids is partnering with Smiths Food and Drug to collect non-perishable food to help with food boxes for these families. APS title 1 McKinney Vento Program is partnering with Smith’s in the month of July to provide food for all the children and families who seek help for the summer months. The community can help donate by going to any Smith’s store and either bringing their own food cans or while they shop they can also buy a little more and let any Smith’s associate know that they will like to donate for the Food dor kids. Smith’s will also be participating by donating $10,000 cash for the cause. That will go to buy more products and things that those families might need.

🔶 City of Albuquerque brings back Teen Night events – The city of Albuquerque is bringing back its summer teen event series. Teen Night kicks off July 8 and runs every Friday through the end of the month. Teens ages 12-19 are invited to participate in the free events.

🔶 In-Person Car Seat Checks Resume in Albuquerque – Did you know three out of four car seats are used wrong? Could yours be one of them? Find out and keep your children safer on New Mexico roads. The New Mexico Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Division (NMDOT TSD) and Safer New Mexico Now are resuming in-person car seat checks. This free educational event provides parents and caregivers instruction on the proper selection, installation, and use of their car seats from nationally certified child passenger safety technicians. Beginning in June, Car Seat Fitting Stations will be held in Albuquerque the first Friday of the month from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Fire Station #3, 141 Girard Blvd. NE and on the second Friday of the month from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Fire Station #20, 7520 Corona Ave. NE, in Albuquerque.

🔶 City Reactivating Park Activation Program in Neighborhoods – The City of Albuquerque is offering partnerships, including sponsorships, to support events and activities at City parks. The City encourages neighborhood organizations, nonprofits, educational groups, and others to apply for funding. Parks and Recreation Department and the Department of Arts and Culture launched the Neighborhood Park Activation program in 2020. The program goal is to increase the positive use of City parks and bring new programming into parks. Applicants should describe their proposed event or program, and what resources they may need. Applicants can request equipment such as tables, tents, chairs, movie screens, and sports & recreation equipment. Applicants may also request general sponsorship support for their gathering or event.

🔶 Animal Welfare Offering Free Microchipping Through Sunday, July 3 – Got a fur baby at home who’s not chipped yet? Animal Welfare has the solution! They are offering free microchipping services through Sunday, July 3. Pet owners must be 18 or older and are asked to bring their pets to either the Eastside or Westside shelters for microchipping.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Bureau of Land Management lifting fire restrictions in 12 New Mexico counties – The Bureau of Land Management Farmington District announces all fire restrictions will be lifted July 1 on BLM land in Colfax, Harding, McKinley, Mora, Quay, Rio Arriba, San Juan, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Taos and Union counties due to recent rainfall.

🔶 Carlsbad Caverns lifts some restrictions after recent rainfall – Recent rain across New Mexico has allowed the state to begin easing back fire restrictions. Starting July 1, Carlsbad Caverns National Park will lift some of its fire restrictions. The National Park will lift the following restrictions:

Reopen Carlsbad Caverns Wilderness Area and all backcountry areas to day use. Including access to all park trails.

Reopen Walnut Canyon Desert Drive.

Reopen Yucca Canyon and Slaughter Canyon access roads.

Propane cooking stoves are permitted at picnic areas.

🔶 Hobbs Phone Call Scams – The City of Hobbs issues a warning to members of the public of a phone call scam involving impersonators of the City of Hobbs requesting payment of charges to be made over the phone. The perpetrator(s) is/are cold-calling individuals stating they owe over $3,000, a charge from Amazon, which they are trying to collect. The phone number appears on caller ID as City of Hobbs with the office line of (575) 397-9226. This is in no way approved by the City of Hobbs nor done on their behalf. This organization and any department will never call a resident or business to request money or past due charges in any way. If you receive such a phone call, please hang up without giving any personal information and report it to the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265.

🔶 New Mexicans 6 months and over now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine – The New Mexico Department of Health announced Tuesday that children aged six months through four years old are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccination. Parents can register their children or dependents for vaccination by scheduling online at VaccineNM.org. NMDOH also says parents can contact their provider/pharmacy to check for appointments, vaccinations are free.

🔶 Rio Rancho Summer Food Service Program – From now until July 29, free summer meals are provided to all children 1 to 18 years old who are present at the meal service location and in line to be served. Lunches are available from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and breakfasts are available at Haynes Park, 2006 Grande Blvd from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., Monday through Friday, with the exception of Monday, June 20, and July 4. Meals are provided on a first-come, first-served basis and all meals must be consumed on-site.