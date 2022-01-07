What’s happening around New Mexico January 7 – January 13

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Jan. 7 – Jan. 13 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Jan. 7 – ABQ Art Walk – ABQ Art Walk 2022 kicks off Friday, Jan 7. Starting this new year, Art Walk will be adding on more venues, street blocks, and a brand new map. Plus more monthly artist features. Join them for the event on Jan. 7, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for art exhibits, performances, and artisan pop-up markets.

Jan. 7 – Post-Holiday Bazaar – The Gallery ABQ presents the January 2022 Post-Holiday Bazaar. Original paintings, prints, jewelry, glass items, mosaics, and more, will be in the salon. In the main gallery, artists would love to talk to you about their art. The opening reception is on Jan. 7, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Gallery ABQ, 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE, Albuquerque.

Jan. 8 – Composting in Tumbler Bins – Learn the science, art, materials, methods, and benefits of composting in tumbler bins in the desert. The use of tumbler composting bins can be enhanced with useful information for the high desert. Learn methods for success with tumbler composting. The free event kicks off at 10 a.m.

Jan. 8 – Feb. 12 – Family Art Workshops – Stop by the Albuquerque Museum School during your visit to make an art project. The museum is glad to welcome families back with weekly opportunities to get creative together. All ages will enjoy our family art projects. Work on a new project each week. Try your hand working with a variety of art mediums — all materials supplied. Child and grown-up friendly.

Jan. 8 – Community Block Parties – Block parties are open to the entire community and will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Setup will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday. The goal of the Community Block Parties is to connect the community to resources and services tailored to the needs of the neighborhood. This week’s event is at Westside Community Center.

Jan. 9 – 2022 Al’burrr’querque Polar Bear Plunge – Take the plunge on Jan. 18, into the 50-degree waters of the outdoor slide pool at the West Mesa Aquatic Center. The pool has been specially prepared for your adventure. Have the option to jump into the deeper end, run into the pool on the beachside, or take on the challenge of going down one of the slides. This is a fundraising event for the Shanta Strong Swim fund. All of the event fees will go directly to the ONE Albuquerque Fund to help pay for swimming lesson scholarships. We will donate part of the proceeds to feed the Rio Grande Zoo polar bears and penguins.

Jan. 9 – Adoption Day at Boofy’s Kat Kastle Suites – From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Boofy’s Best for Pets is hosting an adoption day. Visit their second location on Cutler Ave. bring home a new furry friend.

Jan. 9 – Treecycling – The Solid Waste Management Department, Parks and Recreation, and PNM will recycle real Christmas Trees for free at three separate locations in Albuquerque. No artificial trees will be accepted. PNM Vegetation Management crews and Parks and Recreation staff will grind trees into mulch chips, which can then be used as mulch to provide a better growing environment for plants and residential landscapes. Please remove all bags, tree stands, decorations and lights from trees before dropping them off to be mulched. Limit 5 trees per resident, no commercial customers. Trees may be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE

Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NE

Ladera Golf Course, 3401 Ladera Dr NW

Jan. 12 – Mapping Indigenous Poetry: Joy Harjo & Layli Long Soldier – 516 ARTS presents an evening with Joy Harjo, (Muscogee/Creek Nation), an internationally renowned performer and writer serving her third term as the 23rd Poet Laureate of the United States, in conversation with Layli Long Soldier (Oglala Lakota), a poet, writer, feminist, artist, and activist. Harjo will speak about her signature Poet Laureate project, “Living Nations, Living Words: A Map of First Peoples Poetry,” which features 47 Native Nations poets through an interactive ArcGIS Story Map and a newly developed Library of Congress audio collection.

Around New Mexico

Events

Jan. 3-7 – Christmas Tree Collection – The Los Alamos County Environmental Services Division will collect Christmas trees on the week of Jan. 3 – 7 and the week of Jan. 18 – 21. Environmental Services’ staff remind Los Alamos residents to set trees on the curb on their regularly scheduled trash collection day during one of the Christmas tree collection weeks. All lights and ornaments must be removed prior to collection. No artificial trees will be accepted. The collected trees will be processed into mulch and compost. If residential miss these dates, they may take their tree to the Eco Station or Overlook Collection for free or call the Eco Station at 505-662-8163 for a special brush collection for $25.

Jan. 8 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter, from November thru May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Jan. 9 – Chatter – Presented by SITE Santa Fe, Chatter weaves together traditional and contemporary chamber music programs that include a reading by a poet of the morning.

Jan. 9 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Rail Trail Framework Plan Available Online for Public Comment and Feedback – The City of Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency (MRA) has released the initial draft of its Rail Trail Framework Plan. The Rail Trail is part of the City’s work to enhance the quality of life for all residents by increasing foot traffic for local businesses, reducing crime by increasing the number of eyes on the street and improving public health by expanding outdoor leisure spaces and providing more outdoor entertainment options. Residents interested in the proposed downtown Rail Trail project can now view the catalytic plan for the future of the heart of the city and provide feedback at: www.cabq.gov/railtrail. Comments will be taken through Monday, Jan. 31.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 NMDWS to mail unemployment insurance claimant 1099s in January – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) will mail out all IRS 1099-G forms by Jan. 31, 2022, to individuals who received Unemployment Insurance benefits from the agency during calendar year 2021. The department urges claimants to view and verify their mailing addresses by logging into the UI Tax & Claims system (https://www.jobs.state.nm.us). From their claimant homepage, they may select “View and Maintain Account Information” and then “Contact Information.” The 1099-G forms will also be available on the individual’s online UI claimant homepage under the correspondence folder. Adobe Acrobat or other PDF reader software is required to access, print, and save this form from a computer or mobile device.

🔶 Women’s Commission Seeks Members – The Santa Fe Women’s Commission was established by resolution 2019-24 from Mayor Alan Webber in 2019 to identify opportunities to improve City of Santa Fe programs and policies and to strengthen the quality of life of women and girls in Santa Fe so that they can thrive, personally and professionally. At this time, the City of Santa Fe is accepting applications for two positions, one for a representative from District 1 and an alternate from any district. The alternate can participate in discussions and can vote in the absence of a voting member. The Commission meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. The meetings will be open to the public. Interested applicants may apply by submitting a letter of interest and a resume to: Anna C Pendas, Project Administrator; axcale@santafenm.gov; (505) 955-6236 Deadline to apply: 5:00 PM, February 10, 2022