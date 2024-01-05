NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 5 – January 11.

Albuquerque

Jan. 5-7 – New Mexico Ice Wolves – The New Mexico Ice Wolves will be back at the Outpost Ice Arenas. Tickets start at $15.

Jan. 6-7 – Flea Market – Head to ExpoNM to check out trinkets, charms and more. Admission is $10 per car or $2 for walk-ups.

Jan. 5 – First Friday Fractals – Visit the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science to take part in the first fractal Friday. View the show in the full-dome planetarium, which features music, educational information and more.

Jan. 6 – AL’BURRR’QUERQUE Polar Bear Plunge – Head to the Sierra Vista West Tennis & Swimming Pool to take part in the polar plunge. Take a dip into 40-degree water. They will have deep, shallow and even slide options. Tickets start at $40.

Jan. 6 – UNM Men’s Basketball Season – Home games are back at The Pit. Tickets start at $15.

Jan. 6 – New Mexico Statehood Day History Hike and Volunteer Thank You – Head to the Historic Fairview Cemetery as visitors can take a walking tour and thank those who clean the area up.

Jan. 6 – UNM Women’s Basketball Season – Home games are back at The Pit. Tickets start at $8.

Jan. 7 – Historic Lobo Theater | Movie Screening – Visit the Historic Lobo Theater to watch “The Breakfast Club.” Brunch will be available for an additional purchase upon arrival.

Jan. 11 – Swing Dancing Class & Social Hour – Learn how to swing dance. Take a class, meet some new people, and have some fun. Tickets are sold at the door and are $15.

New Mexico

Jan. 5 – First Friday at the Galleries – Head to Silver City to visit the art walk. Attendees can purchase unique arts and crafts. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 – Paseo Pottery Throw Down – Visit Santa Fe, NM to enjoy pottery demos, libations, music and more. Tickets are $25.

Jan. 6 – Gallup Flea Market – Head to the Gallup Flea Market to view handmade gifts, food and more for purchase. There will be a variety of food vendors.

Jan. 6 – Torchlight Parade & Fireworks – Head to Red River, NM to take part in the torchlight parade. The event is free to attend. Guests can enjoy food, live entertainment, and more. Tickets start at $5.

Jan. 10 – Brewery and Distillery – Head to Santa Fe, NM to check out sushi night and take a tour of the Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery.

Jan. 11 – Pride After 5 – Visit Santa Fe, NM to take part in celebrating with New Mexico Out Business Alliance. The event is free to attend.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 City of Albuquerque welcomes 26th City Council – On Tuesday, the city of Albuquerque welcomed its 26th city council, with three new faces and one returning councilor. The new councilors who took the oath are Joaquin Baca, Nicole Rogers and Daniel Champine, with Brook Bassan returning for a second term. Only half the full council was on the ballot in 2023.

🔶 Water authority’s South Valley Bosque restoration project is now fully funded – A project that aims to restore part of the Bosque to benefit wildlife and create a new outdoor recreation space for the community in the South Valley is now fully funded. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority’s Southside Water Reclamation Plant Outfall Restoration Project is taking place at the western boundary of the Southside Water Reclamation Plant on 2nd Street, about a mile south of Rio Bravo. The plant discharges about 55 million gallons of treated wastewater into the river every day.

🔶 Overnight first responder receiving area to open at Gateway Center – For decades, first responders say they’ve only had two places to take the unhoused when they need help in Albuquerque, jail or the emergency room. Now the city’s Gateway Center homeless shelter is looking to change that with a new drop-off service. That “no barrier” place is coming in the form of a new overnight patient receiving area at the Gateway Center on Gibson Blvd.

🔶 ABQ Biopark featuring living fossil native to New Mexico – This week, the ABQ Biopark featured a special living fossil as part of their weekly Under the Waves series. The Longnose Gar is native to the Pecos River and experts said they may have been present in North America for over 100 million years.

🔶 Spaceport America holding public comment meetings on growth at the facility – Spaceport America continues to grow in New Mexico, and now they’re asking for your input on it. “Our goal is to be a major player in commercial space in the country and be well known for it,” said Executive Director Scott McLaughlin.

🔶 APD warn homeowners if they don’t register their alarms, they won’t respond – After thousands of false alarm calls at homes and businesses in just the past six months, the Albuquerque Police Department is cracking down. APD said these calls delay them from arriving at homes and businesses that are actually being broken into.

🔶 Sandia Peak Tramway to close in early 2024 for equipment overhaul – It’s become an Albuquerque icon over nearly six decades, but the Sandia Peak Tramway is also showing its age. Now, crews are getting ready for some major upgrades. More than 12 million people have gone up and down the Sandia Peak Tramway, which towers over Albuquerque. However, with over 57 years of operation now, the tram said it’s finally time for an important overhaul of outdated equipment.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 PNM customers to see decrease in monthly bill – After PNM tried to raise rates on customers, it will actually have to lower them. Last month, the state’s Public Regulation Commission rejected PNM’s bid to raise rates to cover costs related to the Four Corners and Palo Verde Power Stations.

🔶 New program pays, trains New Mexico stylists, barbers to discuss vaccinations with clients – A new program in New Mexico is training hair stylists and barbers to share information about vaccinations with clients in an effort to address vaccine hesitancy.

🔶 New Mexico regulators revoke licenses at two cannabis farms – The Cannabis Control Division (CCD) has revoked two more cannabis licenses. This time, two farms in Torrance County allegedly had too many plants, pests, and other violations. Each farm faces $1 million in fines after receiving formal hearings to assess the allegations.

🔶 Ski season in full swing at Ski Santa Fe – Ski season is in full swing and with a winter storm impacting New Mexico, Ski Santa Fe is primed to have a good season for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy.

🔶 Bernalillo County launches landlord incentive program – The city and the county are stepping in with what could be a financial boost for landlords who face pricey bills from some tenants that leave a mess at rental properties. “We really want to make sure the landlords know that they’re not alone and we’re here to partner with them,” said Shatriece Lewis, the Landlord Liaison for a new Bernalillo County program aimed at helping landlords who’ve been left with costly repairs from certain renters.

🔶 Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire compensation claims hit $276 million – The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office has given millions in aid to people affected by last year’s fire. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as of December 21, 2023, there have been 2,753 claimants, 1,643 claims received, and $276 million given out.

🔶 Midwinter eagle survey at Abiquiu Lake set for January 6 – Abiquiu Lake needs volunteers to help count eagles in the area. The Army Corps of Engineers will hold its annual midwinter survey on January 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s part of an effort from the National Wildlife Federation to index wintering Bald eagle populations in the lower 48 states. The corps said it also generates interest in the species and their conservation.

🔶 State higher education department reflects on 2023 achievements – TOn Tuesday, the New Mexico Higher Education Department (NMHED) released a list of milestones they hit in 2023. The department recognized support from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other partners who helped in reaching the past year’s goals.