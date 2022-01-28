NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Jan. 28 – Feb. 4 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Jan. 8 – Feb. 12 – Family Art Workshops – Stop by the Albuquerque Museum School during your visit to make an art project. All ages will enjoy family art projects. Work on a new project each week. Try your hand working with a variety of art mediums — all materials supplied.

Jan. 29 – Pediatric COVID Vaccination Clinic (5-11 years old) – UNM Health is hosting a Pediatric Vaccination Clinic (5-11 years old) at Carrie Tingley Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration must still be completed through the NM DOH Portal: https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/my-registration.html. Use the event code, “Lobo Pups” to register for this location, date, and time.

Jan. 29 – Recycled Robot Revamp – Bring your creativity and ingenuity with you to the San Pedro Library as we rejuvenate recycled materials into robots. Take your new friend home with you or leave it with us to show off at the library. All materials needed for your creation will be provided. For ages 5 and up, the event kicks off at 10 a.m.

Jan. 29 – Tiguex Park Dance & SK8 Party – Headphone Dance Party is hosting a dance and skate party from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Any donations they collect will be split between DJ La Ruda and the Trevor Project. Attendees are asked to wear masks.

Jan. 29 – Community Block Parties – Block parties are open to the community and will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. with setup taking place at 11 a.m. Saturday. The goal of the Community Block Parties is to connect the community to resources and services tailored to the needs of the neighborhood. This week’s event will be a vaccination event at Cesar Chavez Community Center from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. All February block parties have been postponed until March.

Jan. 29 – Coffee & Cars – Get your motor runnin’ for another amazing Coffee & Cars the last Saturday of each month. Bring your ride to Cottonwood Mall from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. or come check out others from low riders to hot rods and more. The first 50 will receive free coffee from Stan’s Coffee & Scones so get there early.

Jan. 29 – 30 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Around New Mexico

Events

Jan. 21 – Feb. 26 – Glimpses of the Past print exhibition – Glimpses of the Past: Historic New Mexico Prints 1880-1950 has reopened in the Dean Porter Gallery of The Lunder Research Center. The free exhibition presents more than 50 works in graphic media focusing on northern New Mexico, most never before seen by the public. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Jan. 29 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 29 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Jan. 29 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 30 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Jan. 30 – Everything is Beautiful: Art-Making with Recycled Materials – Generate student Maya Gollihugh of Capital High School presents a free, drop-in art-making workshop with recycled materials for the opening weekend of the Young Curators’ exhibition, Everything is Beautiful. Open from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. to participants 10 years old and up at 1606 Paseo de Peralta, Santa Fe.

Feb 1 – 6 – FEMA Vax Mobile – The FEMA Mobile Vaccine unit/bus will be in Elida at the Elida Town Hall parking lot on Feb 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The FEMA Mobile Vaccine unit/bus will be at the Roosevelt County Courthouse parking lot on Feb 2-6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Department of Senior Affairs Offering Free Transportation Options – The Department of Senior Affairs is offering seniors aged 60 and over free transportation to and from any City Senior or Multigenerational Center within a five-mile radius of each site. To learn more about this service, contact the senior center you would like to visit or go to the Senior Affairs website.

🔶 Phishing Scam Attempts On The Rise As Tax Season Approaches – Tax season is approaching and employers are issuing W-2s in anticipation. With the onset of Tax Day, phishing scam attempts aimed at identity theft and tax refund theft are on the rise. There is a wide variety of tax-related scam and phishing attempts out there, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) offers many resources to combat them.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office to Limit In-Person Services – Due to growing COVID-19 concerns, beginning Thursday, Jan. 13, the county clerk’s office will suspend all in-person services and transactions, not made by appointment, for the next two weeks. Additional updates will be issued dependent upon information that presents itself during the next two weeks. At this time, the county clerk’s office doors will remain locked, and staff will process drop-box items and be available to assist customers, by appointment.