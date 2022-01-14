What’s happening around New Mexico January 14 – January 20

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Jan. 14 – Jan. 20 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Jan. 8 – Feb. 12 – Family Art Workshops – Stop by the Albuquerque Museum School during your visit to make an art project. All ages will enjoy family art projects. Work on a new project each week. Try your hand working with a variety of art mediums — all materials supplied. Child and adult-friendly.

Jan. 14 – Boys & Girls Clubs offering all-day programming – In response to the emergency closure of Albuquerque Public Schools due to ongoing cyber-security threats, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico will offer free all-day programming for youth 5-18 at its location at 3333 Truman Street NE on Friday, Jan. 14 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This program will be open to all APS families for free on a first-come, first-serve basis, and parents and guardians will be asked to register online beforehand.

Jan. 15 – Community Block Parties – Block parties are open to the community and will take place from noon to 3 p.m. with setup taking place at 11 a.m. Saturday. The goal of the Community Block Parties is to connect the community to resources and services tailored to the needs of the neighborhood. This week’s event is at Civic Plaza.

Jan. 15 – New Mexico Trivia – Do you pride yourself on being an expert about anything and everything Land of Enchantment? Show off your knowledge and maybe even learn a thing or two about this great state of ours with our New Mexico Trivia. Play by yourself or in a team of up to five people. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners will receive prizes, and registration is required and limited to 30 ages 16 and up.

Jan. 15 – Movies in the Mountains – This year’s Movies In The Mountains is a free Comedy Film Festival shown every third Saturday of the month at 12 p.m. Call the library at 505-281-8508 to get a required and socially distanced reservation. January’s film is Buck Privates (1941) Abbott and Costello and The Andrews Sisters.

Jan. 15 – Budgee Cottontail’s Rodeo – Enjoy a family-friendly morning of rodeo and ranch games at the Gutiérrez-Hubbell House. Try your hand at creating your own brand, join a potato sack race, or compete in a stick horse rodeo game. This event will be outdoors, so come dressed for the weather. Registration is encouraged for this free event.

Jan. 15 – West Mesa High School – The vaccine event at West Mesa High School in Albuquerque will operate on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and has the capacity to deliver 500 doses of the Pfizer for kids (5-11) vaccine. Vaccines are free and don’t require identification. Patients can register online.

Jan. 16 – Cheers To A New Year Artisan Market – Enjoy 40+ vendors, live music, raffles, and fun for the whole family at 2019 5th St. NW. The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jan. 20 – World Penguin Day – The ABQ BioPark is home to macaroni, king, and gentoo penguins. On World Penguin Day, visitors will learn about these three species as well as the other 14 penguin species. Through hands-on discovery stations, they will investigate the threats facing wild penguins and learn about what they can do to help. Included with regular admission.

Around New Mexico

Events

Jan. 15 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 15 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Jan. 16 – Los Alamos Vaccine Clinic – The New Mexico Department of Health is administering the Pfizer vaccine – primary (1st or 2nd) and booster (3rd) shots – this Sunday, Jan. 16 at Los Alamos High School Auxiliary Gym from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for ages 12 years and up. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome, as long as there is sufficient vaccine supply.

Jan. 16 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Jan. 17 – Santa Fe Shelter Offers Fee-Waived Adoptions – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter has announced that on Monday, Jan. 17, all dogs over the age of five months will have fees waived in honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. The shelter is honoring the legacy of White, who was a long-time animal advocate and spoke about shelter animals during her lifetime. The shelter is also participating in the Betty White Challenge, a social media challenge that encourages fans to donate to their local animal shelter. The Betty White fee-waived adoption event will be at 100 Caja del Rio Road from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 18-21 – Christmas Tree Collection – The Los Alamos County Environmental Services Division will collect Christmas trees the week of Jan. 18 – 21. Environmental Services’ staff remind Los Alamos residents to set trees on the curb on their regularly scheduled trash collection day during one of the Christmas tree collection weeks. All lights and ornaments must be removed prior to collection. No artificial trees will be accepted. The collected trees will be processed into mulch and compost. If residential miss the dates, they can take their tree to the Eco Station or Overlook Collection for free or call the Eco Station at 505-662-8163 for a special brush collection for $25.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Many of the city’s offices will be closed on Jan. 17 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. For a full list of what will be open and what will be closed, visit the city’s website.

🔶 General Obligation (G.O.) Bond Money, How Do You Want It Spent – How do you want your General Obligation (GO) bond money spent? A new library? Road repairs? Updates to storm sewers? Enhancements to community and senior centers? Resources for public safety? Take our short survey and let the City Council know how you want the bond money spent for your community. To learn more, visit cabq.gov/munic…/programs/2021-g-o-bond-program.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Los Alamos County Clerk’s Office to Limit In-Person Services – Due to growing COVID-19 concerns, and in continuing to align with directives from the Los Alamos County Manager’s Office, County Clerk Naomi Maestas will be taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of citizens and employees. Beginning Thursday, Jan. 13, the County Clerk’s Office will suspend all in-person services and transactions, not made by appointment, for the next two weeks. Additional updates will be issued dependent upon information that presents itself during the next two weeks. At this time, the County Clerk Office doors will remain locked, and staff will process Drop-Box items and be available to assist customers, by appointment.

🔶 Lake Maloya and Lake Alice at Sugarite Canyon State Park are Closed – The Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department State Parks Division announce that Lake Maloya and Lake Alice at Sugarite Canyon State Park near Raton are temporarily closed due to recent weather conditions and ice forming on the lakes. State Park officials have deemed the lakes unsafe at this time. Park staff will continue monitoring ice conditions and will advise when the lakes are safe for winter activities. The Lake Alice Campground is open on a first-come, first-served basis, and all the park trails remain open.

🔶 Blood supplies hit historical lows – Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states, is experiencing a low blood supply. The omicron variant is the latest COVID-19 complication forcing additional community blood drives to cancel and lessening the number of healthy and available donors. All eligible donors, especially those with the most transfused blood type O, which is currently at less than half of the desired four-day supply, are critically needed. During January, National Blood Donor Month, those who donate to Vitalant will be entered into the $5,000 Big Game Giveaway to win one of four, $5,000 prepaid gift cards redeemable by email.