NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 12 – January 18.

Albuquerque

Jan. 13-14 – Flea Market – Head to ExpoNM to check out trinkets, charms and more. Admission is $10 per car or $2 for walk-ups.

Jan. 13,16 – UNM Men’s Basketball Season – Home games are back at The Pit. Tickets start at $15.

Jan. 13 – Third Thursday – Head to the Albuquerque Museum to get an up-close look at the historic film with the exhibition ‘News for the People: Local Journalism’. Guests can view short films, learn with a talk from an author, and enjoy live music. The event is free to attend and starts at 5 p.m.

Jan. 13 – Martin Luther King Jr. March/Parade – Head to UNM Campus to take part in the MLK Commemorative march along with other events happening. The events are free to attend.

Jan. 13 – New Mexico Bullsnakes Home Game – Watch the New Mexico Bullsnakes take on the Southwest Desertcats at George I. Sanchez Collaborative Community School. Tickets are $5 each.

Jan. 14 – Historic Lobo Theater | Movie Screening – Visit the Historic Lobo Theater to watch “Ferris Bueller’s Day.” Brunch will be available for an additional purchase upon arrival. Movie tickets are $10, Brunch and movie tickets are $25 and brunch-only tickets are $21.

Jan. 17 – Bilingual Storytime – Visit the National Hispanic Cultural Center to take part in the bilingual storytime. The event is free to attend and starts at 10 a.m.

Jan. 17 – UNM Women’s Basketball Season – Home games are back at The Pit. Tickets start at $8.

Jan. 18 – Swing Dancing Class & Social Hour – Learn how to swing dance. Take a class, meet some new people, and have some fun. Tickets are sold at the door and are $15.

New Mexico

Jan. 12-18 – College Days – Visit Red River, NM to take part in college deals on the Red River Ski & Summer Area. Lift tickets, rentals and lessons will be discounted during this time for eligible college students.

Jan. 12 – Red Chile Fest – Enjoy a variety of red chile food items like red chile pork tamales, red chile sauce, and more. Tickets are $99 the event will take place at Las Cosas in Santa Fe, NM.

Jan. 12 – Live music at the Alley – Head to the Alley in Taos, NM to enjoy live music. There will be a cover charge for guests. The music kicks off at 10 p.m.

Jan. 13 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Visit Santa Fe, NM to take part in shopping from over 150 local vendors and farmers. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 13 – 2nd Saturday Art Hop – Truth or Consequences, NM is inviting the attendees to check out their downtown shops, galleries, and studios. Individuals can enjoy some nightlife, food, and music. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

Jan. 13 – Sip, Savor & History Walking Tour – Santa Fe Railyard Take part in a guided walking tour to learn all about the railroad and how it helped get Santa Fe to where it is. Guests will get to try local food and drinks as well. Tickets start at $75.

Jan. 14 – Music on the Mountain – Enjoy local music at the mountain brewery in Cedar Crest. Guests can also enjoy pizza with another brewery about 20 min away. The event kicks off at 4 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Bugg lights are coming back to Albuquerque – A beloved local Christmas light display has moved a lot over the years. Now it’s returning to where it all started. “It’s bittersweet,” said Ronnie Torres, Curator of Bugg Lights Museum in Belen.

🔶 Bernalillo County approves acequia education site plan – A project highlighting the importance of acequias in New Mexico is moving ahead. Bernalillo County Commissioners signed off on plans for an outdoor education site at the head of the Acequia Madre which is along Central just west of the Rio Grande.

🔶 Animal Humane New Mexico is relocating its Albuquerque thrift shop – Animal Humane New Mexico is relocating its Albuquerque thrift shop over the next month. The current thrift shop is located at 4646 Menaul Blvd. NW will be moved to 5341 Menaul Blvd. NE, which is about half a mile down the street inside the Daskalos Shopping Center. “Over the last couple of years, we’ve had a huge increase in traffic which has been great, but we need a little more space. The new store will offer four times more retail space as well as ample parking,” said Val Wilson, executive director of Animal Humane New Mexico.

🔶 Water authority’s South Valley Bosque restoration project is now fully funded – A project that aims to restore part of the Bosque to benefit wildlife and create a new outdoor recreation space for the community in the South Valley is now fully funded. The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority’s Southside Water Reclamation Plant Outfall Restoration Project is taking place at the western boundary of the Southside Water Reclamation Plant on 2nd Street, about a mile south of Rio Bravo. The plant discharges about 55 million gallons of treated wastewater into the river every day.

🔶 Overnight first responder receiving area to open at Gateway Center – For decades, first responders say they’ve only had two places to take the unhoused when they need help in Albuquerque, jail, or the emergency room. Now the city’s Gateway Center homeless shelter is looking to change that with a new drop-off service. That “no barrier” place is coming in the form of a new overnight patient receiving area at the Gateway Center on Gibson Blvd.

🔶 ABQ Biopark featuring living fossil native to New Mexico – This week, the ABQ Biopark featured a special living fossil as part of their weekly Under the Waves series. The Longnose Gar is native to the Pecos River and experts said they may have been present in North America for over 100 million years.

🔶 Spaceport America holding public comment meetings on growth at the facility – Spaceport America continues to grow in New Mexico, and now they’re asking for your input on it. “Our goal is to be a major player in commercial space in the country and be well known for it,” said Executive Director Scott McLaughlin.

🔶 APD warn homeowners if they don’t register their alarms, they won’t respond – After thousands of false alarm calls at homes and businesses in just the past six months, the Albuquerque Police Department is cracking down. APD said these calls delay them from arriving at homes and businesses that are actually being broken into.

🔶 Sandia Peak Tramway to close in early 2024 for equipment overhaul – It’s become an Albuquerque icon over nearly six decades, but the Sandia Peak Tramway is also showing its age. Now, crews are getting ready for some major upgrades. More than 12 million people have gone up and down the Sandia Peak Tramway, which towers over Albuquerque. However, with over 57 years of operation now, the tram said it’s finally time for an important overhaul of outdated equipment.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 San Juan County Fire and Rescue needs more than 100 volunteers to meet call volume – The San Juan County Fire and Rescue Department covers one of the largest areas in the state and they do it mostly with volunteers but those volunteers are getting harder to find.

🔶 Former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales announces U.S. Senate bid – Former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales is announcing his campaign for United States Senate. Gonzales says he will be running as a Republican.

🔶 Bernalillo County gets $640,000 for emergency response upgrades – The federal government is sending $640,000 to Bernalillo County in order to boost their emergency response capabilities. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

🔶Governor names new Economic Development Department acting secretary – A new acting secretary for the state’s Economic Development Department (EDD) has been named by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Mark Roper will succeed Jon Clark, who starts his new job with the New Mexico State Investment Council on January 22.

🔶 New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority approves three groups to fix abandoned homes – There are thousands of vacant or abandoned homes in New Mexico, according to the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA). To help address the problem, the MFA has approved service providers to fix up homes.

🔶 PNM customers to see decrease in monthly bill – After PNM tried to raise rates on customers, it will actually have to lower them. Last month, the state’s Public Regulation Commission rejected PNM’s bid to raise rates to cover costs related to the Four Corners and Palo Verde Power Stations.

🔶 New program pays, trains New Mexico stylists, barbers to discuss vaccinations with clients – A new program in New Mexico is training hair stylists and barbers to share information about vaccinations with clients in an effort to address vaccine hesitancy.

🔶 This is the top tamale in New Mexico, according to Yelp – A Yelp blog published on Dec. 4, 2023, has revealed the top tamales in every state. According to Yelp reviews, the best tamale in New Mexico is from Buen Provecho ABQ.

🔶 Ski season in full swing at Ski Santa Fe – Ski season is in full swing and with a winter storm impacting New Mexico, Ski Santa Fe is primed to have a good season for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy.

🔶 Bernalillo County launches landlord incentive program – The city and the county are stepping in with what could be a financial boost for landlords who face pricey bills from some tenants that leave a mess at rental properties. “We really want to make sure the landlords know that they’re not alone and we’re here to partner with them,” said Shatriece Lewis, the Landlord Liaison for a new Bernalillo County program aimed at helping landlords who’ve been left with costly repairs from certain renters.

🔶 Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire compensation claims hit $276 million – The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office has given millions in aid to people affected by last year’s fire. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as of December 21, 2023, there have been 2,753 claimants, 1,643 claims received, and $276 million given out.

🔶 State higher education department reflects on 2023 achievements – TOn Tuesday, the New Mexico Higher Education Department (NMHED) released a list of milestones they hit in 2023. The department recognized support from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other partners who helped in reaching the past year’s goals.



