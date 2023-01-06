NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12.

Albuquerque

Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe – The Pacific Rim Cafe will be showing the Lion King for free for adults and children to watch. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Table service and food will be available and children are encouraged to bring pillows and blankets.

Jan. 6 – New Mexico Ice Wolves Game – The New Mexico Ice Wolves are back for another home game. They will be taking on the Lone Star Brahmas. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. and doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 – $27.50.

Jan. 6 – Swingn’ 2023 with the Burque Jazz Bandits – Ring in the first weekend of 20234 with the Burque Jazz Bandits live at Echoes. Enjoy a drink and jazz. There will be a dance space provided and it will be $10 per person to attend. The event runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jan. 7 – Al’burrr’querque Polar Bear Plunge – Plunge into 40-degree waters at the Sierra Vista West Tennis Complex and Swimming Pool. The doors open at 10 a.m. Food and drinks will be provided. $40 to plunge and $50 to go down a slide.

Jan. 7 – January Cruise 2023 Kick Off Event – Start the New Year at Cafe Bella Coffee for an organized cruise in Albuquerque The event starts at 10 a.m. and runs till 4 p.m. Individuals can meet, eat and cruise along with the group.

Jan. 7 – Latin Dance Night at Nativo Lodge – Every Saturday, attend the free Latin Dance Night at Nativo Lodge. Individuals can join in for food, dancing, and drinks. There will be a free intro class at 5 p.m. and the DJ will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Jan. 8 – ABQ Sandia Snowshoe Tour – Happening each Sunday through early March attend an easy-to-moderate snowshoe walk. Attendees will do a 5-mile round trip along Sandia Peak. Shoes are available for rent. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is $125 per person.

Jan. 11 – Route 66 Comedy Show – The ‘best comedy show in the southwest’ is happening at Bourbon and Boots. Enjoy drinks and food as a large lineup performs live. The event is $7 to attend and runs from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 – Line Dance Classes – Happening each Thursday at the German American Club attend a fun and laid-back dance class to learn a variety of line dances. The event is $5 to attend and the event runs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

New Mexico

Jan. 6 – Navajo Weaving Lecture – Jackson Clark, a leading authority on Navajo weaving is offering a free lecture from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be in Santa Fe, NM at the Sorrel Sky Gallery.

Jan. 6 – First Friday at the Galleries – Happening in Silver City, NM head to the art walk where individuals can check out unique arts and crafts. The event is free to attend and will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 6 – Rio Rancho Community Day – Rio Rancho has set up a community day event. The event kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with networking and will have a soccer game as well. The event is free for Rio Rancho residents.

Jan. 7 – The Grand Grand Opening of Wildflower Playhouse – In Taos, NM a playhouse will be celebrating its grand opening with an open house and performances. The performances start at 6 p.m. and are free with limited seating. The open house is also free and runs from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 – Teen Art Lab – In Taos, NM teens can check out an artmaking space. Individuals can write, move to music, collage and more. Teens ages 13 to 19 can attend and they are asked to pay what they can or $20 as suggested. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harwood Museum.

Jan. 7 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing ‘cozy soups.’ Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 9 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Jan. 11 – Brewery and Distillery – The Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery will be hosting a sushi night each Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. There is no admission feed but individuals can enjoy drinks and food from the restaurant. There will also be a live band from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jan. 11 – Portrait and Figure Drawing Classes – Happening in Santa Fe, NM, there will be a small class to help individuals develop their drawing skills. The classes occur each Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Art is Gallery. It is $80 to attend.

Jan. 12 – Pride After 5 – New Mexico Out Business Alliance invites individuals to network, discuss and get involved with the Santa Fe LGBTQ+. The event is free to attend and all are welcome. The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the El Rey Court.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 ABQ Convention Center gears up for 2023 indoor track, field season – The Albuquerque indoor track and field season will begin soon. The city is known within the indoor track and field world. It takes a team from the City’s Parks and Recreation Department 10 days to put together. The indoor track and field area brings more than future Olympians to the Duke City. It brings in a revenue of nearly $2.2 million over the 7-week season.

🔶 Albuquerque, Rio Rancho provide free Christmas tree recycling – The Solid Waste Management Department is working with a variety of groups to offer free Christmas tree recycling. Individuals can drop off their trees between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until January 8, 2023.

🔶 Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch – It’s not your typical baseball merchandise. Superhero fans can now get their hands on Marvel-themed Minor League Baseball jerseys. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies, with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023.

🔶 Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency aims to bring business to downtown Albuquerque – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is set to launch another round of the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. The program aims to attract business, improve safety and create a better downtown environment. For more information on the program, visit the city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency website.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Over $10M funded to fight housing issues in New Mexico – In a recent update from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Fund recipients have been assigned as a part of the Casa Connection Grant Program. Around $10.6 million is being provided to organizations across New Mexico to help people struggling with housing issues. Money from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget has been set aside for the Casa Connection Grant Program.

🔶 New Mexico Department of Health: Omicron boosters approved for 6-month-olds and older – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has announced healthcare providers and pharmacies will offer COVID-19 bivalent booster doses to a young crowd. Now, kids as young as six months old can get the shot.

🔶 New Mexico minimum wage set to increase in new year – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has announced that the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. The increase is in accordance with the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act signed into law by Governor Lujan Grisham on April 1, 2019. On January 1, the state minimum wage will be $12 per hour, and for tipped wage, it will be $3.

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.