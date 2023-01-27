NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2.

Albuquerque

Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end of Arbor Road.

Jan. 27-28 – MXP presents Disruption – Disruption, the second monthly MXP event, dives into the new and potentially disruptive technologies invading our lives and the art world, from augmented reality overlays on physical space, artwork, and performance to AI-generated imagery and the ‘text to image’ uproar. Join us for an evening of technological exploration, music, audience participation, and live performance.

Jan. 27-29 – Fiddler on the Roof – The heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific and The King and I bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra, and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter and based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins.

Jan. 27-29 – Neil Simon’s The Dinner Party – Neil Simon calls The Dinner Party his little “gem” all about relationships and reconciliation. It is a one-act comedy about marriage and divorce. The play revolves around people at a dinner party in a swanky French restaurant. Fridays at 7.30 p.m., Saturdays at 2.00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m., and Sundays at 2.00 p.m.

Jan. 27-29 – The Dresser – THE DRESSER is a bracing, heartbreaking drama set backstage at a theatre in the English provinces during WWII; an elegy to a by-gone era. Dresser Norman (played by Yannig Morin) struggles to get ‘Sir’ (played by Peter Shea Kierst) through his breakdown and onstage. Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30 p.m., Sundays at 2.00 p.m.

Jan. 28 – 4th Saturday Winter Market – Bring the kids, the grands, other family, friends, and the dogs. There’s space for everyone to move around and enjoy the crisp fresh air of a Winter’s day. It’s free and runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Jan. 28 – An Afternoon of Modern Dance – Learn more about a truly fascinating American art form: Modern Dance! Come enjoy hearing the stories of what it was like to tour, perform, and interact with great choreographers as we host a panel discussion featuring Diana MacNeil, Donna Jewell, and Corey Nagel.

Jan. 28 – Artist Pop-up and Gallery Opening – This is an artisan pop-up market and gallery opening for local artist Arelis Haskamp @personofinterestarts. Live music from RJ Perez, coffee, pastries, and more! Saturday, January 28 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the Remedy Coffee Garden and Coffee Shop.

Jan. 28-29 – Lunar New Year with Quang Minh Lion Dance Team – The team will be performing at Viet Taste on Jan. 28 at 12:00 p.m. and the Santa Fe Folk Art Museum on Jan. 29 at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 28 – S.T.R.E.A.M. Night at the Museum: It’s Electric! – Join the Balloon Museum and our presenting partners, the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) and Science Girl’s Lab for some S.T.E.A.M. Night fun!

New Mexico

Jan. 27 – Adrian Aguirre: Caballos de Fuerza – A new exhibit at the Strata Gallery depicts the Border Patrol’s use of force against migrants. Caballos de Fuerza is the gallery’s first solo show of 2023, featuring New Mexico-based artist Adrian Aguirre. The exhibition opened on January 24, and there will be a special reception on January 27 from 5:00-7:00 pm.

Jan. 27 – Beginners Strengthening – This class is low intensity on the joints and helps establish core strength in the upper back and lower torso. This class will offer a warm-up, integration of body systems, strengthening, and then a cooling-down session. At the High Frequency Loft in Taos.

Jan. 27 – Railyard Arts District Last Friday Art Walk – Housed in spacious warehouse-style buildings, all within walking distance, the galleries include Blue Rain Gallery, Charlotte Jackson Fine Art, Evoke Contemporary, Form & Concept, LewAllen Galleries, Tai Modern, Zane Bennett Contemporary Art, and the internationally renowned SITE Santa Fe art space. Galleries are open year-round and feature an Artwalk from 5 to 7pm the last Friday of every month.

Jan. 27 – Blank Conversations Theater Company presents Green Day’s American Idiot – American Idiot is a sung-through rock musical based on the concept album of the same name by punk rock band Green Day. This musical follows the exhilarating journey of a new generation of young Americans, lead by friends Johnny, Tunny and Will, as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world, borne along by Green Day’s electrifying score.

Jan. 27 – Community Tour of MAKE Santa Fe – Every Friday night starting at 6:00 p.m. we are offering tours of MAKE Santa Fe! We’ll host a Q & A to answer any questions you have about our space, tools, membership, costs, etc.

Jan. 28 – Santa Fe Farmers’ Market – Voted one of the “Top Ten Farmers’ Markets” by Sunset Magazine, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful growers’ markets in the country. Serving more than 150 farmers and producers in Northern New Mexico.

Jan. 28 – Pop-Up Apothecary – This event is held on the last Sunday of every month, 3-7:00 p.m., and features local apothecary makers selling homemade quality items. From herbal & medicinal oils, salves, elixirs, tinctures, teas, soaps, lotions, cosmetics, health foods, and more!

Jan. 28 – Railyard Artisan Market – The Railyard Artisan Market represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion.

Jan. 28 – Farmers & Crafts Market of Las Cruces – The Mesilla Valley has a rich farming tradition that is on display at the market. They have a steady supply of local produce growers offering a range of products, including organic and gluten-free options. They also have a large supply of prepared food vendors serving everything from traditional New Mexican food to homemade kombucha! So whether it’s breakfast while you stroll or lunch before heading home, the market has something for every taste.

Jan. 28 – SouperBowl XXVII – It’s back! The Food Depot is proud to announce the return of Souper Bowl — back from a two-year hiatus. A community-loved event and fundraiser for The Food Depot.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 The 2023 Albuquerque Visitors Guide is available for free – Whether you’re new to the area or have lived in Albuquerque for decades, the annual Albuquerque Visitors Guide offers great ideas for events and to-do activities. The 2023 version has just been released, so here are some of the highlights. The 2023 Visitors Guide highlights a wide range of activities available in and near the city. Of course, big events like the Balloon Fiesta are mentioned, but some lesser-known activities are also included.

🔶 Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.

🔶 Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch – It’s not your typical baseball merchandise. Superhero fans can now get their hands on Marvel-themed Minor League Baseball jerseys. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies, with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023.

🔶 Albuquerque ups incentives for ‘Adopt-A-Stop’ bus stop clean-up program – Discounted advertising and a plaque honoring civic commitment are among the new perks the City of Albuquerque is handing out to volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves to keep bus stops clean. Albuquerque Transit officials made the announcement Wednesday, hoping in part to draw more participants into the six-year-old “Adopt-A-Stop” program.

🔶 The Pit’s loud Lobo crowds return to the national spotlight in new profile piece – It’s no secret in the Land of Enchantment that the University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team is drawing big crowds again for the first time in years. But ahead of another home game Friday, the 18 and 3 Lobo men and their fans have also now found themselves back in the national sports writing spotlight.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 New Mexico Governor proposes $750, $1500 tax rebates for 2023 – A month after suggesting a new round of economic relief or “tax rebate” payments could go out to New Mexicans in 2023, Governor Michelle Lujan has finalized her support for a specific proposal. The Governor is endorsing Senate Bill 10, legislation that would send one-time rebates of $750 to single tax filers, or $1,500 to joint tax filers.

🔶 Where does New Mexico rank when it comes to best, worst states for retirees? – Retirement is one of life’s ultimate goals, for some. A recent WalletHub study has ranked the best and worst states to retire. New Mexico ranked No. 30.

🔶 Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country.

🔶 New Mexico debuts puppet-hosted YouTube series offering advice for new parents – It might be one of the most unexpected approaches toward helping new parents in New Mexico. But a state agency is turning to a puppet to help families with young children. Debuting on YouTube Thursday morning, “The Early Show with Alax” is a product of the state’s Early Childhood Education & Care Department (ECECD.) Hosted by a furry blue and green, bug-eyed alien puppet named Alax, the show is billed as “a playful, informative online series for families with young children.”