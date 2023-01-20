A beautiful sunset of a Yucca plant on the sand dunes at White Sands National Monument in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 20 – 26.

Albuquerque

Jan. 20 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer ticket. Individuals must be 21 and over to attend and the event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 20 – Adult Night Explora – Adult Night at Explora allows anyone over 18 to enjoy the museum. This month explore the science of chain reactions, attendees will be lighting pinecones on fire and more. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students, military, and seniors.

Jan. 21 – Mokuhanga Printmaking – Join Remarque/New Grounds Print Workshop & Gallery to make a Japanese Mokuhanga printing. The class runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. it is $130 to attend and all materials are included.

Jan. 21 – Late-Nite Comedy Jam – Guild Cinema will be bringing together a variety of stand-up comedy acts, performing live on stage. The late-night event starts at 10 p.m. and tickets are $15.

Jan. 21 – Saturday Explorer Camp: Local Life Cycles – The Open Space Visitor Center will be teaching ages 6-10 about the natural world which includes, hiking and outdoor exploration, hands-on science, literacy, and art activities. The camp last three hours and two park rangers will be hosting the class. It is $10 to attend.

Jan. 22 – Candle Maker: Candle Trio – Urban360 Pizza will be offering a craft-your-own-candle event. Individuals can make three candles with any smell. Attendees can join for $42 and supplies are included. The event starts at 12 p.m.

Jan. 22 – Celebrate with Us! Chinese New Year – The Chinese Culture Center will be celebrating the Lunar New Year. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a variety of performances from Lion Dances, Tai Chi, Kung Fu, and more.

Jan. 22 – NM Wedding Expo 2023 – The state’s biggest bridal show will be at Isleta Resort & Casino. Individuals can attend for $10 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be wedding pros, fashion shows, and more for all to enjoy and plan their wedding.

Jan. 23 – Winter Vegan Wine Dinner – Head to Farm & Table for an evening with a five-course dinner paired with vegan wines. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with chef Rosa Zamora and Chef Jens. Individuals can attend for $110 per person.

Jan. 26 – Bands of Enchantment Red Carpet Premiere – The launch of New Mexico’s international music television show Bands of Enchantment: Albuquerque Sessions will be screening at the KiMo Theatre. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and is free to attend. Individuals can enjoy live music, local vendors, and more.

New Mexico

Jan. 20-22 – Ice Skating @ Wingfield Park – Enjoy an outdoor skating rink in Ruidoso, NM at Wingfield Park. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends. A day pass is $20 with skates and $12 without. Skating aid will be there to provide an enjoyable experience for all.

Jan. 20 – Oil & Cold Wax Workshop One Day, The Basics – Jorge Luis Bernal Art Studio and Workshops will be teaching attendees to create multiple paintings using cold wax and oil paint. The class is $250 to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 20 – Ski or Snowboard with a Ranger! – Join an interpretive tour for skiers and snowboarders. Rangers will guide attendees through Carson National Forest. It is free to attend but individuals must have a valid lift ticket and gear, they also ask that participants are able to ski/snowboard beginner slopes.

Jan. 21 – Lake Lucero Tour – Individuals can earn about how the white sands formed on this guided tour of Lake Lucero. The tour is three hours and will have a 1.5-mile roundtrip hike. The event starts at 10 a.m. and is $8 per person and $4 for children under 15.

Jan. 21 – New Mexico Runners Soccer Game – Rio Rancho Events Center will host the 2nd home game for New Mexico Runners. Tickets start at $15 and children under three are free.

Jan. 21 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing ‘cozy soups.’ Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 21,25 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Occurring weekly each Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Las Cruces. Attendees can enjoy shopping for local hand-crafted items and seasonal local produce.

Jan. 22 – Not Forgotten Military Appreciation Ski Week – Head to Ski Taos in Taos, NM for the final day of military appreciation ski week. Active duty military, Gold Star families, veterans, and immediate family members with a military ID can ski for $50 a day.

Jan. 23 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Jan. 26 – Marie Siegrist Watercolor Workshop – Join an artistic workshop to create the illusion of a depth landscape. The workshop will start with a demonstration and painting throughout the day. In the end, the group will critique and exhibit the paintings. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is @210 for existing members and $260 for nonmembers.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 ABQ Convention Center gears up for 2023 indoor track, field season – The Albuquerque indoor track and field season will begin soon. The city is known within the indoor track and field world. It takes a team from the City’s Parks and Recreation Department 10 days to put together. The indoor track and field area brings more than future Olympians to the Duke City. It brings in a revenue of nearly $2.2 million over the 7-week season.

🔶 Three Albuquerque Schools receive a $275,000 grant – Three south valley Albuquerque schools with now receive a grant to offer help with a new Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program. Funds will go to Mountain View Elementary, Polk Middle School, and Rio Grande High School. The funding came from the Omnibus Bill approved by congress, the money will help the three schools in their efforts to launch a theme-based agriculture STEM kindergarten through the 12th pathway.

🔶 Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch – It’s not your typical baseball merchandise. Superhero fans can now get their hands on Marvel-themed Minor League Baseball jerseys. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies, with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023.

🔶 Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency aims to bring business to downtown Albuquerque – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is set to launch another round of the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. The program aims to attract business, improve safety and create a better downtown environment. For more information on the program, visit the city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency website.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Over $10M funded to fight housing issues in New Mexico – In a recent update from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Fund recipients have been assigned as a part of the Casa Connection Grant Program. Around $10.6 million is being provided to organizations across New Mexico to help people struggling with housing issues. Money from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget has been set aside for the Casa Connection Grant Program.

🔶 New Mexico Department of Health: Omicron boosters approved for 6-month-olds and older – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has announced healthcare providers and pharmacies will offer COVID-19 bivalent booster doses to a young crowd. Now, kids as young as six months old can get the shot.

🔶 New Mexico minimum wage set to increase in new year – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has announced that the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. The increase is in accordance with the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act signed into law by Governor Lujan Grisham on April 1, 2019. On January 1, the state minimum wage will be $12 per hour, and for tipped wage, it will be $3.

🔶 New Mexico 2023 legislative session, key issues – New Mexico started the 60-day legislative session on Tuesday, January 17. New Mexico lawmakers will be working to get a large range of bills passed. Crime, healthcare, and the economy are the key issues for lawmakers to discuss in this session.