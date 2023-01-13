NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19.

Albuquerque

Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+.

Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream Weekend – Kick off the weekend with a variety of MLK events. Each date will have a different event or activity, some are free to attend and others will cost.

Jan. 14 – Chilly Willy – At Mariposa Basin Park individuals can participate in a half marathon, 5K and 10K. Individuals will also receive a medal and shirt. Those who cannot make it can also join virtually. The race kicks off at 8:30 a.m. and registration is $35 to $55.

Jan. 14 – Food Truck Rally 2023 – Check out over 30 vendors and over 15 food trucks in Nob Hill. Attendees can also enjoy music, bounce house and food truck judging. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jan. 14 – Los Rancho Art Market – It is the first market of 2023 and happening from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Enjoy shopping around for arts, crafts, decor and more made by local artists. The event is free to attend. Dogs are welcome. Kids can also enjoy a playground area.

Jan. 15 – Monthly Outdoor Jug Band Jam – The Jug Band Jam is getting together each third Sunday of the month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees can bring along their acoustic instruments and play music from the 20s and 30s. Chairs are available, food and drink can be ordered and the event is free to attend.

Jan. 15 – Vietnamese Lunar New Year Celebration – Join in at the Holy Ghost Catholic School in Albuquerque to celebrate the 2023 Lunar New Year. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and is free to attend. There will be lion dancing, musical performances, food vendors, and prize raffles.

Jan. 17 – National Day of Racial Healing – Head to Explora for the 7th Annual National Day of Racial Healing. Attendees can enjoy dinner and watch parties to see the advancement of racial equality through the experiences of healing and collaboration. The event is free to attend but RSVP is required, the event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Jan. 18 – Yin Yoga After-Dark – Happening each Wednesday with Sabrina’s Z CREQ Fitness enjoy a relaxing yoga session. The class is designed for all to enjoy and runs from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Individuals are asked to bring water and a yoga mat. The class is $7.50 to attend and they do have mats if needed.

Jan. 18 – Make your Own Macrame Plant Hanger – Head to the Public House ABQ to make your own plant holder. This unique style is coming back and will fit all the decor in your home. Attendees will get all the supplies included. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $34 each.

New Mexico

Jan. 13-14 – Toughest Monster Truck Tour – Attend the loudest and biggest monster truck tour in Rio Rancho, NM. The two-day event will show off some cool trucks, drivers, and more. Ticket prices range and the event kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14 – 2nd Saturday Art Hop in Truth or Consequences – Happening each second Saturday in Truth or Consequences, NM individuals can enjoy the shops, galleries, and studios from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event is free to attend.

Jan. 14 – Annual Winter Luau – Happening in Lincoln, NM at Bonita Valley Brewing Company enjoy a summer-themed event. Individuals are asked to bring out the best Hawaiin shirts and flip-flops. There will be live music and an all-you-can-eat buffet with some Hawaiian-inspired BBQ treats.

Jan. 15 – Sun/Day Sound Bath Sessions – Enjoy a day of sound bath healing at White Sands National Park. Attendees will be able to enjoy a nice meditation and healing through crystal singing bowls. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jan. 14 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing ‘cozy soups.’ Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 16 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Jan. 17-22 – Not Forgotten Military Appreciation Ski Week – Head to Ski Taos in Taos, NM for the military appreciation ski week. Active duty military, Gold Star families, veterans, and immediate family members with a military ID can ski for $50 a day.

Jan. 18 – Portrait and Figure Drawing Classes – Happening in Santa Fe, NM, there will be a small class to help individuals develop their drawing skills. The classes occur each Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Art is Gallery. It is $80 to attend.

Jan. 19 – Drag Bingo! – Hosted by HRA Santa Fe check out fun, music, and performances. Attendees can enjoy playing Bingo with 6 cards for $20. There will also be food and cocktails available.

Jan. 19 – NMSU First Thursday – New Mexico State University is inviting attendees for an epic night of fun and dance. Tickets are $10 or $15 per day of the event. There will be drinks, DJs, glow sticks and more. The event will be at the Rad Retrocade in Cruces, NM from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next morning.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 ABQ Convention Center gears up for 2023 indoor track, field season – The Albuquerque indoor track and field season will begin soon. The city is known within the indoor track and field world. It takes a team from the City’s Parks and Recreation Department 10 days to put together. The indoor track and field area brings more than future Olympians to the Duke City. It brings in a revenue of nearly $2.2 million over the 7-week season.

🔶 Albuquerque, Rio Rancho provide free Christmas tree recycling – The Solid Waste Management Department is working with a variety of groups to offer free Christmas tree recycling. Individuals can drop off their trees between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until January 8, 2023.

🔶 Isotopes launch Marvel-themed merch – It’s not your typical baseball merchandise. Superhero fans can now get their hands on Marvel-themed Minor League Baseball jerseys. It’s part of a three-year partnership between the two companies, with Minor League teams wearing the Defenders of the Diamond logo in 2023.

🔶 Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency aims to bring business to downtown Albuquerque – Albuquerque’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is set to launch another round of the Downtown Storefront Activation Grant Program. The program aims to attract business, improve safety and create a better downtown environment. For more information on the program, visit the city’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency website.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Over $10M funded to fight housing issues in New Mexico – In a recent update from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Fund recipients have been assigned as a part of the Casa Connection Grant Program. Around $10.6 million is being provided to organizations across New Mexico to help people struggling with housing issues. Money from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget has been set aside for the Casa Connection Grant Program.

🔶 New Mexico Department of Health: Omicron boosters approved for 6-month-olds and older – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has announced healthcare providers and pharmacies will offer COVID-19 bivalent booster doses to a young crowd. Now, kids as young as six months old can get the shot.

🔶 New Mexico minimum wage set to increase in new year – The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS) has announced that the minimum wage will increase, effective January 1, 2023. The increase is in accordance with the New Mexico Minimum Wage Act signed into law by Governor Lujan Grisham on April 1, 2019. On January 1, the state minimum wage will be $12 per hour, and for tipped wage, it will be $3.

🔶 State Now Offers Both Renters & Homeowners Assistance – New Mexico has consolidated statewide housing assistance programs to help more New Mexicans access funds. Now, the New Mexico Home Fund is offering help to those impacted by the pandemic. For homeowners, the state is offering help to avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners can get funding to help cover past-due mortgage payments, overdue utilities, property taxes, home insurance, and additional expenses. For renters, the state is offering help covering past, current, and future rent. Eligible renters can also get their utilities covered for up to 15 months.