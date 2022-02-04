NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Feb. 4 – Feb. 10 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Jan. 8 – Feb. 12 – Family Art Workshops – Stop by the Albuquerque Museum School during your visit to make an art project. All ages will enjoy family art projects. Work on a new project each week. Try your hand working with a variety of art mediums — all materials supplied.

Feb. 4 – ABQ Artwalk – This edition will feature new art exhibits, performances, and parking lot markets. ABQ Artwalk is Friday, Feb. 4 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Feb. 4 – Birth of La China Poblana: Mexico’s Women Stitch Together a Nation’s Identity – Birth of La China Poblana: How Mexico’s Women Stitched Together a Nation’s Identity features dresses, embroidered elements, historic photos, and a detailed history of the dress. Join Gutiérrez Hubbell House to learn about the history of this beautiful garment and the women who brought it to life. The opening reception begins Friday at 5 p.m.

Feb. 5 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet their guide at 10 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow 1 1/2 to 2 hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

Feb. 5 – Mobile Care Package Distribution – This will be a mobile distribution in which the Who I Am Foundation will fill buggies, bags, and coolers on wheels with food, bottled water, snacks, hygiene products, and other essential necessities; they then proceed to walk around to find those in need. They will meet and greet in the parking lot off of 2nd and Central. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 5 – 6 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Feb. 6 – A Lovely Little Pop-Up Shop – Visit the pop-up shop hosted by Delectable Baking Co. for local vendors, food trucks, raffles, and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9577 Osuna Rd. NE.

Feb. 9 – Westside Artist Workshop – Join the Central and Unser library every Wednesday to learn and share skills in fiber arts, spinning, sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, beading, drawing, embroidery, doll making, needle felting, punch quilting, cross-stitch, and gourd design. All skill levels welcome – Children must be accompanied by an adult. Every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Around New Mexico

Events

Jan. 21 – Feb. 26 – Glimpses of the Past print exhibition – Glimpses of the Past: Historic New Mexico Prints 1880-1950 has reopened in the Dean Porter Gallery of The Lunder Research Center. The free exhibition presents more than 50 works in graphic media focusing on northern New Mexico, most never before seen by the public. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Feb 1 – 6 – FEMA Vax Mobile – The FEMA Mobile Vaccine unit/bus will be in Elida at the Elida Town Hall parking lot on Feb 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The FEMA Mobile Vaccine unit/bus will be at the Roosevelt County Courthouse parking lot on Feb 2-6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 3 – 13 – 2022 Santa Fe Film Festival – The Sante Fe Film Festival will be live and in-person this year. All attendees must wear masks in all festival venues and social distance. There will be panels, presentations, and workshops in addition to films shown.

Feb. 5 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 5 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Feb. 5 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 6 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Feb. 6 – Taos Winter Wine Festival – They’re back! 30 great winery partners return to Taos for a long weekend of festivities, with daily Wine Tasting Luncheons Friday, Saturday, and Sunday outdoors on the Phoenix Grill Deck from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Aprés Ski Tastings and Wine Seminars Friday and Saturday continue at the Taos Ski Valley Resort Center Plaza from 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Travel Training Program for Kids K-12 Available Through ABQ RIDE – Kids in Motion is a hands-on educational program and travel training aimed at teaching children grades K-12 about public transportation and its effect on the environment, as well as the economic benefits of using public transit.

🔶 COVID Rapid Test Request Form Available Online – The New Mexico Department of Health has an online form that can be used to request rapid COVID tests for individuals, families, large organizations, clinics, shelters, or other community-focused groups.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Bandelier National Monument Plans Winter Prescribed Burn – The National Park Service plans to implement a prescribed fire in Bandelier National Monument starting as early as Thursday, Feb. 10, continuing through until completion if conditions are favorable. The prescribed burn will occur in previously thinned areas where materials have been piled for burning. The pile burn operation is expected to take one day depending on weather and fuel conditions. The 289 Pile Unit is about five acres along US Forest Service (USFS) Road 289 within Bandelier near the boundary with the Santa Fe National Forest.