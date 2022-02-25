NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Feb. 25 – Mar. 3 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Feb. 25-26 – Open Casting Event – Goodwill Industries of New Mexico is hosting an open casting event with Bill Marinelli Casting at the Goodwill Office, 5000 San Mateo Blvd. They are looking for people interested in the film industry. Anyone can attend, photos will be taken. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 25-26 – CAGC Annual Rummage Sale – The Council of Albuquerque Garden Clubs invites the public to their Annual Rummage Sale. Shoppers will find clothing, furniture, small appliances, jewelry, books, home decor, kitchenware, knick-knacks, and more. Both days’ events begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

Feb. 26 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet their guide at 10 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow 1 1/2 to 2 hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

Feb. 26 – Esperanza Pop-Up Bike Clinic – Bring your bike to the Cherry Hills Library and learn how to fix a flat, adjust your brakes, and so much more. Plus, pick up resources on bicycle safety and self-sufficiency for recreational, fitness, and utility riders. This event is free to the public and kicks off at 10 a.m. A limited number of tools will be available. If you can, please bring any tools you may need.

Feb. 26 – 27 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Feb. 27 – Pre-Spring Pop Up – Spring is in the air. Support local New Mexico artisans at the Pre-Spring Pop Up starting at 10 a.m. and 9577 Osuna Rd. There will be vendors, food, and raffles! This is an all-ages event so bring your family and see the amazing local talent.

Feb. 27 – NM Wedding Expo – This is the state’s biggest bridal show of the year, hosted at the Isleta Resort and Casino beginning at noon. Here you can see gowns from David’s Bridal and Uptown Bride, taste delicious cakes from among the best in the business and see floral arrangements and bouquets that smell as beautiful as they look. See more than 100 wedding pros who will all be on hand to answer your questions or give you ideas.

Mar. 4 – BernCo Genealogy Classes – Bernalillo County is once again offering free online genealogy classes. The first week is about family history and research, where you can learn how genealogists access millions of records from home, most for free. Classes are 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Around New Mexico

Events

Jan. 21 – Feb. 26 – Glimpses of the Past print exhibition – Glimpses of the Past: Historic New Mexico Prints 1880-1950 has reopened in the Dean Porter Gallery of The Lunder Research Center. The free exhibition presents more than 50 works in graphic media focusing on northern New Mexico, most never before seen by the public. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Feb. 26 – Family Mornings at Folk Art – Visit the Museum of International Folk Art for their Family Mornings at Folk Art program featuring storytime, art activity, and explorations in the galleries, a free family program. This month’s event begins at 11 a.m.

Feb. 26 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 26 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Feb. 26 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 27 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 BernCo Arts Board Selects Finalists for Outposts Public Art Project Phase II – The Bernalillo County Arts Board has selected 16 finalists for Phase II of the Outposts Public Art Project. The county’s Public Art Program is now conducting a community survey to rate the 16 proposals and select the next five sculptures to be installed along the Alameda Drain Trail on Second Street from Osuna to Paseo del Norte. The county is distributing the survey to community members in the area and the results will go to the Arts Board for approval in March 2022.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Magdalena Ranger District to implement prescribed fire operations on Baney Unit 3C – Pending favorable conditions, fire managers on the Cibola National Forest & National Grasslands (NF & NGs) may implement previously announced prescribed fire on Unit 3C of the Baney Prescribed Fire (RX) on the Magdalena Ranger District as early as Fri., Feb. 25 and possibly continue thru Mon., Feb 28th if necessary. Fire crews are looking at burning up to 215 acres on the Baney unit 3C in the northwestern part of the San Mateo Mountains approximately 25 miles southwest of Magdalena, NM.