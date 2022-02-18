NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Feb. 18 – Feb. 24 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Feb. 18 – Great Backyard Bird Count – Grab your binoculars and head to the Botanic Garden for the nationwide Great Backyard Bird Count. Volunteer with other citizen scientists around the country for this annual snapshot of migratory birds. All information collected will be given to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to be compiled with data from around the country. Take a look at the Bird Watcher’s List for birds you could see at the BioPark. Meeting information No pre-registration is required for this event, but volunteers must meet tour guides in front of the Botanic Garden at 8 a.m. when the event begins.

Feb. 19 – Backyard Farming: Great Backyard Bird Count – Join biologist Ariel Eliott to learn about birding and bird identification. They will guide visitors through the grounds and assist with IDs and spotting feathered visitors. No experience is necessary. You may wish to bring your own binoculars, birds guides, or download the eBird or Merlin Bird ID app in advance, but none of this is required.

Feb. 19 – Stories Under the Cottonwood Tree – Meet in the Main Garden Outdoor Classroom to hear “How Crane Got His Rusty Colored Feathers” and other wisdom tales told by storyteller Dianne Rossbach. It’s always a good time to share songs and stories. These sessions are filled with fun, natural history facts, songs, poems, and stories. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Rio Grande Nature Center State Park.

Feb. 19 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet their guide at 10 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow 1 1/2 to 2 hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

Feb. 19 –Los Ranchos Matanza – Los Ranchos de Albuquerque would like to bring this tradition back to the North Valley. The main dish will be a whole pig, slow-roasted in a coal pit. They also will be serving calabacitas, elote corn, beans, tortillas, and a drink. Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase for those who are 21+. This is a family-friendly event and they will have games like giant Jenga and Cornhole. The roasted pig will be revealed and served at 1:30 p.m. Online registration is required.

Feb. 19 – Mardi Gras Market – Join The Mardi Gras Market for a night of local artists and vendors, live music, and the Munchie Truck. Stop by 709 Central Ave. between 4 and 8 p.m.

Feb. 19 – ABQ BioPark on the Rocks: Beaks & Fangs – It’s time for ABQ BioPark on the Rocks: Beaks and Fangs. An adults-only happy hour event featuring penguins and reptiles. Guests will graze on numerous appetizer stations indoors around both the penguin and adjacent reptile habitats. ABQ BioPark on the Rocks: Beaks and Fangs is a one-night-only event on Saturday, Feb. 19. Event starts at 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Feb. 19-20 – Project Appleseed Rifle Marksmanship Clinic – Project Appleseed is an activity of The Revolutionary War Veterans Association, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, dedicated to teaching every American our shared heritage and history as well as traditional rifle marksmanship skills. Learn the fundamentals of Rifle Marksmanship like three-position shooting, the steps to firing the shot, and much more, in a fun, family-friendly environment. The event begins at 8 a.m.

Feb. 19 – 20 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Feb. 23 – Senior Scam Jam – Bernalillo County is sponsoring two free webinars designed to help all residents identify and avoid scams. The 90-minute online classes will be presented on Feb. 23 and March 23 at noon. There is no cost to attend but registration is required. The classes are being presented online only via Zoom so attendees must have access to a computer with internet access. This month the focus will be on Cyber Safety and Common Scams; Financial Exploitation by a Fiduciary; Lottery, Prize, and Sweepstakes Scams; Phishing and Internet Scams; Imposter Scams; Tech Support/Computer Virus Scam; Scams Targeting Veterans; Charity Scams; Investment Scams; and COVID-19 Scams.

Around New Mexico

Events

Jan. 21 – Feb. 26 – Glimpses of the Past print exhibition – Glimpses of the Past: Historic New Mexico Prints 1880-1950 has reopened in the Dean Porter Gallery of The Lunder Research Center. The free exhibition presents more than 50 works in graphic media focusing on northern New Mexico, most never before seen by the public. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Feb. 18 – Color of Winter – 203 Fine Art is pleased to present the seasonal exhibition, Color of Winter, that displays an excellent selection of Early Moderns & Contemporary Artists from the Gallery’s collection. Inspired by the tones of winter, this exhibition features abstract to representational paintings and sculptural works. Color of Winter will be on view between February 17 – April 22, 2022, at 203 Fine Art in Taos, NM.

Feb. 19 – Creative Internship Meet-Up – In-person and virtual meetings on Feb. 19th to find out about internships in Tourism and Filmmaking. Stipends are available. This is open to high school juniors and seniors with priority given to Bernalillo High School and greater Bernalillo area students. Families and students are invited to find out more and meet the creative teams they will work with. Space is limited. It begins at 11 a.m. at the Bernalillo Community Museum.

Feb. 19 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 19 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Feb. 19 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 20 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 President’s Day Closures for the City of Albuquerque – President’s Day will be observed Monday, February 21, 2022. Many City offices and services will be closed. However, there WILL be regular trash and recycle pickup, the 311 Community Contact Center will be open and taking calls, the BioPark, golf courses, and indoor swimming pools will be open, and ABQ RIDE will offer regular bus and Sun Van service.

🔶 BernCo Arts Board Selects Finalists for Outposts Public Art Project Phase II – The Bernalillo County Arts Board has selected 16 finalists for Phase II of the Outposts Public Art Project. The county’s Public Art Program is now conducting a community survey to rate the 16 proposals and select the next five sculptures to be installed along the Alameda Drain Trail on Second Street from Osuna to Paseo del Norte. The county is distributing the survey to community members in the area and the results will go to the Arts Board for approval in March 2022.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Los AlamosEco Station and Overlook Collection Center will be closed in observance of Presidents’ Day – Additionally, there will be no residential or commercial trash and recycling collection service provided on Monday, Feb. 21. If the observed date falls on your normal trash day, please place your materials out on the curb Wednesday, Feb. 23.