NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Feb. 11 – Feb. 17 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Jan. 8 – Feb. 12 – Family Art Workshops – Stop by the Albuquerque Museum School during your visit to make an art project. All ages will enjoy family art projects. Work on a new project each week. Try your hand working with a variety of art mediums — all materials supplied.

Feb. 11–12 – Alameda Plant Swap – This will be a free community event. It’s open to everyone but set-up materials won’t be provided so please bring your own tables or set up to the Alameda Greenhouse. It’s a two-day event. each day between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Feb. 11 – Sheriff’s Office Advisory & Review Board Meeting – The next meeting of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board (SOARB) will be Friday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.

Feb. 12 – Free Historical Downtown Walking Tour – Learn how the 175-year-old Villa De Alburquerque changed radically with the arrival of the ATSF Railroad in 1880. Listen to the stories of the pioneers, merchants, lawmakers, bullfighters, and politicians who helped to shape our city, no reservation is necessary. Simply meet their guide at 10 a.m. at the southwest corner of 1st and Central, by Tucanos Restaurant. Wear comfortable shoes, bring your own water, and leave pets at home. This is a family-friendly tour. Allow 1 1/2 to 2 hours for this leisurely tour. If you have a group of five or more or want to schedule a weekday tour, you can call 505-289-0586 to make arrangements.

Feb. 12 – Discover STEAM Day – The National Museum of Nuclear Science & History invites families to a day of engineering fun at Discover STEAM Day, Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Join local STEM professionals in experiments and hands-on activities such as making ice cream with liquid nitrogen, creating music, rocket science, and more. All activities are kid-friendly and designed to spark interest in STEAM. This event is included in the price of admission.

Feb. 12 – Be Mine Love Me Furever – Looking for your new family member? Join A Barking Chance Animal Rescue on Saturday from 10 p.m. – 2 p.m. at Simply Diego’s on Menaul. Adoptable dogs and cats on site.

Feb. 12 – Valentine Sip’n’Shop Market – In a relaxing country setting you will find local artisans and growers displaying all their beautiful creations. Park your car in the free parking lot and shop for beautiful handmade gifts and the makers are all there for you to meet and chat with. They also share this space with The Los Ranchos Growers Market so you can pick up some farm-fresh produce as well.

Feb. 12 – 13 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Feb. 17 – International District Economic Development entrepreneurial workshop – The workshop is geared toward entrepreneurs looking to start their own business and will offer a discussion on the various stages of a business model. Dinner will be provided. The workshop is from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at 111 Wyoming NE.

Around New Mexico

Events

Jan. 21 – Feb. 26 – Glimpses of the Past print exhibition – Glimpses of the Past: Historic New Mexico Prints 1880-1950 has reopened in the Dean Porter Gallery of The Lunder Research Center. The free exhibition presents more than 50 works in graphic media focusing on northern New Mexico, most never before seen by the public. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Feb. 3 – 13 – 2022 Santa Fe Film Festival – The Sante Fe Film Festival will be live and in-person this year. All attendees must wear masks in all festival venues and social distance. There will be panels, presentations, and workshops in addition to films shown.

Feb. 12 – Science Exploration Event – Stop by the second science exploration event from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Southside Library in Santa Fe. They will be sharing free science kits that are geared for students Pre-K -5th grade. It is a great chance to explore science and learn more about the great educational opportunities THRIVE Community School will offer starting August 2022.

Feb. 12 – New Mexico’s Money, Coins of the Colonists: 1536 – 1812 – Join Casa San Ysidro as a numismatic scholar, Rod Frechette, unfolds the history of Mexican coinage, contemporary US and European coinage, and Colonial (US) paper money from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 12 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 12 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter from November through May you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Feb. 12 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. It takes place on Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 13 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Take a Ride on Us during Super Bowl Sunday & Valentine’s Day – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is offering residents of the Bernalillo County metro area a safe ride home on Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day. The “Take a Ride on Us” campaign is offering 1,000 Uber rides for Super Bowl and 1,000 rides for Valentine’s Day. Participants have to type in the Uber code: LOVE22 or SUPER22 to get the discount. The codes will provide two riders per person and credit up to $15.

🔶 BernCo Arts Board Selects Finalists for Outposts Public Art Project Phase II – The Bernalillo County Arts Board has selected 16 finalists for Phase II of the Outposts Public Art Project. The county’s Public Art Program is now conducting a community survey to rate the 16 proposals and select the next five sculptures to be installed along the Alameda Drain Trail on Second Street from Osuna to Paseo del Norte. The county is distributing the survey to community members in the area and the results will go to the Arts Board for approval in March 2022.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 No Grab & Go Meals on Feb 14, 2022 – The Alamo Senior Center’s Grab & Go meal service will be closed on Monday, February 14, 2022. The center is having a new grease trap installed, and will be out of water in the kitchen during the entire installation. Frozen meals will be delivered to the homebound customers on Monday, Feb. 14 in place of the scheduled hot meal. The senior center will still be open for activities as scheduled. The hot meal program for both Grab & Go and Home Delivered Meals is planned to resume on Tuesday, Feb.15. Thank you for your understanding as we work to continually improve our facilities. If you have questions please contact the Alamo Senior Center at 575-439-4150.

🔶 Sandia Ranger District Plans Pile Burns starting as early as Feb 14 – Forest officials are preparing for prescribed burns in the Sandia Ranger District. They will be happening near Sulphur and Hondo Canyon. They’re expecting to start next Monday and end in late March. The smoke will be visible from Tijeras, Moriarty, Edgewood, and Albuquerque.