NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 3 – February 9.

Albuquerque

Feb. 3 – Science on Tap – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History for a series of informal talks on science and technology. The event is $5 to attend and individuals will also get one beer ticket. Individuals must be 21 and over to attend and the event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 – Vintage Swap – Happening at the 1964 Haus of Modern Vintage from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy refreshments and members who enjoy vintage. They recommend individuals bring up to five items to trade with others. It is $10 to attend and clothing, home goods, and small furniture pieces will be accepted.

Feb. 4 – Souper Bowl – Join in on this annual fundraising event to benefit Roadrunner Food Bank. Attendees can enjoy soup and dessert samples from about 35 restaurants. Individuals can also check out live music, a silent auction, and vote for a favorite dish. Tickets are $50 for ages 13+ and $15 for ages 5 to 12.

Feb. 4 – CABQ Youth Job & Volunteer Fair – The annual youth job and volunteer fair where there will be hundreds of job and volunteer opportunities and more. Those 14-25 are welcome to attend and it is free. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 4-5 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – Take a stroll and view a variety of trinkets and charms in a large open-air market. The market is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. depending on the weather. It is $2 for walk-ups and $7 per car for parking and admission is included.

Feb. 5 – First Sunday Stroll in Nob Hill – It is back, the stroll in Nob Hill has returned to offer pop-up markets along Silver Avenue. There be a variety of local eats and shops, live music and a fundraising event for Agora Crisis Center. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 5 – NM Renaissance Celtic Fest Preview – View a piece of the fair at Masks y Más. Attendees can enjoy Celtic music, New Mexico visual arts, and folk art. There will also be accessories for purchase. The event is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Feb. 5 – Sunday Cruise Watch – Head to the 505 Central Food Hall to enjoy drinks, food, and live music while you enjoy a car show. Live music will be there. The event is free to attend but there will be drinks and food for purchase. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 7 – Dream Collage Workshop – Individuals can explore creative techniques and start a personal dream practice. The class is one day and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. All materials will be provided and there is tiered pricing available.

Feb. 7 – Intermediate Knitting with Karen – Semi-experienced knitters are welcome to a two-hour class for knitting. Individuals are asked to bring their own yard and needles, they will provide a pattern to learn and read from. The class runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is $80.

Feb. 9 – Container Gardening Workshop – The director of Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm will be hosting a workshop to cover the flowers, vegetables, succulents and more. Attendees will get tips on how to make container gardens look great all season. It is $5 to attend and runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

New Mexico

Feb. 3-4 – Red River Songwriters’ Festival – Join your favorite songwriters, enjoy some drinks, and maybe even ski. This is 21+ event tickets are limited, GA is $150 and single-day tickets are $55.

Feb. 3 – First Friday at the Galleries – Head to Silver City to visit the art walk. Attendees can purchase unique arts and crafts. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 – 2023 “Taos Is Art” Banner Competition – The Town of Taos and Taos Arts Council are looking for artists to for the lamppost banner campaign that will be on view within the Town of Taos. Individuals can submit their entries to be a part of the community.

Feb. 4 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing ‘cozy soups.’ Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 4 – Teen Art Lab – In Taos, NM teens can check out an artmaking space. Individuals can write, move to music, collage and more. Teens ages 13 to 19 can attend and are asked to pay what they can or $20 as suggested. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Harwood Museum.

Feb. 4 – Campfire Cooking: Buffalo Soldiers – Join a ranger to learn the basics of campfire cooking. Attendees will experience African American cooking culture, recipes will also be provided and a demonstration will be presented. It is $5 to attend and individuals 16 and younger are free. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Feb. 4-5 – Carlsbad Gun Show – Attend the gun show at the Pecos Village River Conference Center. Individuals can buy, sell, or trade. Admission is $6, a 2-day pass is $10 and $3 for ages 12-17. Children under 11 are free.

Feb. 5 – New Mexico Resident Free Sunday – Head to the Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe, NM. Individuals can enjoy free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. View the world’s largest international folk art collection of more than 150,000 objects from six continents and over 150 nations.

Feb. 5 – Railyard Artisan Market – The Railyard Artisan Market represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion.

Feb. 6 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 The 2023 Albuquerque Visitors Guide is available for free – Whether you’re new to the area or have lived in Albuquerque for decades, the annual Albuquerque Visitors Guide offers great ideas for events and to-do activities. The 2023 version has just been released, so here are some of the highlights. The 2023 Visitors Guide highlights a wide range of activities available in and near the city. Of course, big events like the Balloon Fiesta are mentioned, but some lesser-known activities are also included.

🔶 Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.

🔶 Albuquerque ups incentives for ‘Adopt-A-Stop’ bus stop clean-up program – Discounted advertising and a plaque honoring civic commitment are among the new perks the City of Albuquerque is handing out to volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves to keep bus stops clean. Albuquerque Transit officials made the announcement Wednesday, hoping in part to draw more participants into the six-year-old “Adopt-A-Stop” program.

🔶 The Pit’s loud Lobo crowds return to the national spotlight in new profile piece – It’s no secret in the Land of Enchantment that the University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team is drawing big crowds again for the first time in years. But ahead of another home game Friday, the 18 and 3 Lobo men and their fans have also now found themselves back in the national sports writing spotlight.

🔶 Nusenda offers teacher grant program – Nusenda has recently announced that the application for the financial education innovation award is now open. The award was made to recognize educators who go above and beyond to improve financial well-being across New Mexico. Applications close on Feb. 28 and the winners will be announced in April to celebrate Financial Literacy Month.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 New Mexico Governor proposes $750, $1500 tax rebates for 2023 – A month after suggesting a new round of economic relief or “tax rebate” payments could go out to New Mexicans in 2023, Governor Michelle Lujan has finalized her support for a specific proposal. The Governor is endorsing Senate Bill 10, legislation that would send one-time rebates of $750 to single tax filers, or $1,500 to joint tax filers.

🔶 Where does New Mexico rank when it comes to best, worst states for retirees? – Retirement is one of life’s ultimate goals, for some. A recent WalletHub study has ranked the best and worst states to retire. New Mexico ranked No. 30.

🔶 Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country.

🔶 New Mexico debuts puppet-hosted YouTube series offering advice for new parents – It might be one of the most unexpected approaches toward helping new parents in New Mexico. But a state agency is turning to a puppet to help families with young children. Debuting on YouTube Thursday morning, “The Early Show with Alax” is a product of the state’s Early Childhood Education & Care Department (ECECD.) Hosted by a furry blue and green, bug-eyed alien puppet named Alax, the show is billed as “a playful, informative online series for families with young children.”

🔶 Storehouse New Mexico seeking food donations – Storehouse New Mexico is known as one of the state’s largest food pantries and now they are in need of donations. They are hosting a service project, ‘Scouting for Food’ which raises crucial necessities for those who need it most. There will be three collection sites in New Mexico and one in our neighboring state Colorado.