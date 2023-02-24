NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 24 – March 2.

Albuquerque

Feb. 24-Mar. 2 – Yoga in the Wellness Yurt | Los Poblanos – Restore daily at a yoga class in a quiet area of the farm at Los Poblanos. First-timers or regulars are welcome to join and reduce stress. Individuals can attend for $15 per person.

Feb. 24 – Science of Wine – Head to Explora if you are 21 and over to test wines, learn and enjoy live music. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a variety of wine-themed activities and view the museum as well. Tickets start at $20.

Feb. 24 – Gin & Jazz: New Orleans Edition – Tractor Brewing Company invites attendees to celebrate New Orleans. Attendees can enjoy live music from local jazz bands. The event starts at 5 p.m. and guests are encouraged to wear their best jazz outfits.

Feb. 24-25 – Carnaval 2023: Homage – Head to an exciting carnival that features live music, dancing and more. The event will take place at the National Hispanic Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. It will focus on highlighting the traditions of Brazil, Cuba, Trinidad and New Orleans. Tickets are $17 to $27.

Feb. 24-26 – New Mexico Lobo Baseball vs. Northern Colorado Bears – The UNM Lobo Baseball team will be playing four games. The first game starts off on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m., Feb. 25 at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 12 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Feb. 25 – Los Ranchos Matanza – Enjoy the celebration in the North Valley. Enjoy foods like pig, turkey and lamb roasted in a coal pit. Beer and wine will also be available for guests. Attendees can also enjoy games and entertainment, Tickets are $25 and the event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 25-26 – Sonicality Workshop – Singers, sounders and vocalists head to a two-day two-hour workshop to enjoy sound and movement. Attendees will explore a variety of sound textures, tools and more. Each day starts at 10:30 a.m. and it is $50 to attend the two-day workshop.

Feb. 25-26 – Keshet’s 2023 Choreographers’ Showcase – Head to the Keshet Dance and Center for the Arts for a two-day showcase that features new works from choreographers. Individuals can attend to focus on any dance discipline or techniques they would like to work on. Friday’s event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets prices vary.

Feb. 27 – Monday Game Night – All month long enjoy Monday Game Night at Sidewinders Bar and Grill. Attendees can join in on a night full of games, music and fun. The event kicks off at 8 p.m.

Feb. 28 – New Mexico Lobos Basketball vs. Fresno State Bulldogs – Head to The Pit for the final home game of the regular season. The doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $15.

Feb. 28 – Tuesday Bachata Classes with Reni Gongora – Learn how to dance each Tuesday with Reni Gongora from RNA dance. Beginners are welcome to a 1st class at 6 p.m. and there is an intermediate class starting at 7 p.m. Individuals can take one class for $15 or two for $30.

Mar. 2 – Clay Dragon Workshop – Head to Creativity Warehouse to learn the basics of hand-building pottery. Attendees will learn how to make a dragon sculpture. Attendees will learn texture and different techniques. Ages 6 and up are able to attend and it is $45 a person.

New Mexico

Feb. 24 – Tapia Fight Night – Profesional boxing will be headed to Rio Rancho Event Center. Some of the top championship fighters will be on the card. The event starts at 6 p.m. and tickets start at $30.

Feb. 24 – Oscar Worth Cocktails: Cocktail Class – Santa Fe Spirits will be offering a beginners mixology class. They will be focused on some fun-themed Oscar cocktails. The event starts at 5 p.m. and individuals over 21 only. It is $65 per person.

Feb. 24-25 – Gathering of Quilts – Enjoy beautiful work from local quilters and learn about historic quilts. Attendees can view over 100 quilts, demonstrations, vendors and quilt appraisals. The event starts at 10 a.m. and is free to attend. The event will be in Truth or Consequences, NM.

Feb. 24-25 – Distillery Tour – Learn how Santa Fe Spirits makes their drinks and enjoy a tasting flight. Attendees will tour the barrel aging room and more. There will be a 20% discount on all purchases after the tour. The tour and flight are $20 per person and it starts at 3 p.m.

Feb. 25 – Children’s art class – Happening in Columbus, NM at Desert Artistas Gallery kids ages 6 to 10 can enjoy an art class. All materials will be included and the class starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 per child.

Feb. 25 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing ‘cozy soups.’ Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 25-26 – February Fun Fest – Visit Sipapu Ski Resort in Vadita, NM for this free fun fest. Attendees can view a giant show castle, a mountain-wide scavenger hunt and more. Individuals can attend for free and check out the unique snow castle. The event starts at 9 a.m.

Feb. 25 – Pop Up Apothecary – Support local vendors and take a peek at local homemade quality items. Individuals can attend for free from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals can purchase things like oils, soaps, and more.

Feb. 27 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Mar. 1 – Dude Ranch Spring Break – Head to Winston, NM for a horseback adventure along with a variety of other events for all to enjoy. Pricing varies per event and they ask that individuals call for pricing.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 The 2023 Albuquerque Visitors Guide is available for free – Whether you’re new to the area or have lived in Albuquerque for decades, the annual Albuquerque Visitors Guide offers great ideas for events and to-do activities. The 2023 version has just been released, so here are some of the highlights. The 2023 Visitors Guide highlights a wide range of activities available in and near the city. Of course, big events like the Balloon Fiesta are mentioned, but some lesser-known activities are also included.

🔶 Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.

🔶 Albuquerque ups incentives for ‘Adopt-A-Stop’ bus stop clean-up program – Discounted advertising and a plaque honoring civic commitment are among the new perks the City of Albuquerque is handing out to volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves to keep bus stops clean. Albuquerque Transit officials made the announcement Wednesday, hoping in part to draw more participants into the six-year-old “Adopt-A-Stop” program.

🔶 Albuquerque BioPark Botanic Garden featured in travel site’s top 12 – The Botanic Garden at the ABQ BioPark made Fodors list of 12 best botanical gardens in the nation. The garden was described as a place that showcases plants from arid climates. ABQ’s Botanic Garden was mentioned alongside gardens in Washington D.C., Hawaii, and New York.

🔶 Nusenda offers teacher grant program – Nusenda has recently announced that the application for the financial education innovation award is now open. The award was made to recognize educators who go above and beyond to improve financial well-being across New Mexico. Applications close on Feb. 28 and the winners will be announced in April to celebrate Financial Literacy Month.

🔶 Submit artwork to be featured in Sugar Skull Fun Run – Bernalillo County is looking to feature original artwork for the ninth annual Sugar Skull Fun Run happening in October 2023. All New Mexico artists of all ages are welcome to submit artwork by Apr. 3 at 5 p.m. The winner will receive $250 and a booth to sell their artwork.

🔶 36th annual Run for the Zoo Program is back – Schools around Albuquerque are invited to participate in the Run for the Zoo School Program happening on May 7. The program offers a discounted rate for students, families, faculty and friends. The school with the most participants will receive a prize.

🔶 Indigenous Art, Culture, and Community exhibition at Albuquerque Museum – The Albuquerque Museum has a unique exhibition on display until July 28, 2023. The exhibit features the work of many award-winning Native American artists along with ceramics, beadwork, prints, paintings, and more will be on view including over 50 works by over 35 artists.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 New Mexico Governor proposes $750, $1500 tax rebates for 2023 – A month after suggesting a new round of economic relief or “tax rebate” payments could go out to New Mexicans in 2023, Governor Michelle Lujan has finalized her support for a specific proposal. The Governor is endorsing Senate Bill 10, legislation that would send one-time rebates of $750 to single tax filers, or $1,500 to joint tax filers.

🔶 Where does New Mexico rank when it comes to best, worst states for retirees? – Retirement is one of life’s ultimate goals, for some. A recent WalletHub study has ranked the best and worst states to retire. New Mexico ranked No. 30.

🔶 Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country.

🔶 New Mexico debuts puppet-hosted YouTube series offering advice for new parents – It might be one of the most unexpected approaches toward helping new parents in New Mexico. But a state agency is turning to a puppet to help families with young children. Debuting on YouTube Thursday morning, “The Early Show with Alax” is a product of the state’s Early Childhood Education & Care Department (ECECD.) Hosted by a furry blue and green, bug-eyed alien puppet named Alax, the show is billed as “a playful, informative online series for families with young children.”

🔶 Visit Las Cruces invites individuals to participate in photo contest – Visit Las Cruces is asking communities throughout southern New Mexico to participate in a photo contest. New Mexico cities, Elephant Butte, Las Cruces, Ruidoso, Silver City, and Truth or Consequences should send in their photos for a chance to win a southern New Mexico getaway. The contest ends on Feb. 28 and winners will be announced on March 1.