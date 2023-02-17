NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 17 – February 23.

Albuquerque

Feb. 17-18 – 2023 USATF Indoor Championships – The best athletes are back in Albuquerque. This year stop by the Albuquerque Convention Center to watch athletes country run, jump and throw. This will be the final weekend of the event. Tickets start at $15.

Feb. 17 – BKFC presents Knucklemania III – The biggest bare knuckle event of the year will be at Tinglet Coliseum for one night only. Starting at 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. with a lineup of unforgettable fighters. Stay for the main event with Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt and Mike “The Marine” Richman. Tickets range from $45 to $200.

Feb. 18 – Discover STEAM Day – Head to the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History from 12 a.m. to 3 p.m. to experiment and engage, and more. All activities will be STEAM themed. It is free for museum membership holders. Ticket prices range.

Feb. 18 – Free Children’s Mini Concert & Instrument Petting Zoo! – Children ages newborn to 10 can join Color Wheel Toys and Crow Studios to get up close with instruments like a cello, drum set, marimba and more. Attendees can also enjoy a concert from Caitlin Fahey Crow and Isaac Crow. The event is free to attend and runs from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 – Parents Night Out Valentines Day – Parents who need a night out could drop off the kids to enjoy a pizza party and a night of fun at the Learning Experience Paradise Hills. Kids can play games, do arts & crafts, movies and more. The event is $50 per child and $5 per additional child and runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb. 20 – New Moon Yoga in the Wellness Yurt –Learn more about the new moon cycle and enjoy a gentle yoga class with Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm. The event will start at 6 p.m. and will be $25 a person.

Feb. 20 – Toddler Time – Head to Explora to enjoy an early opening for toddlers. On Wednesdays, individuals can enjoy early childhood exhibit areas, story time and a music jam! The event starts at 9 a.m. and will be museum admission price.

Feb. 21 – Spoon Carving – Learn techniques to carve a spoon out of hardwood. Attendees will be able to use traditional or power carving methods. Individuals ages 13 and over are welcome to join the class. The class will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and tickets start at $67.50.

Feb. 23 – Dice Towers with Crash! – Attend a two-day class at Creativity Warehouse to create a unique functional sculpture. Attendees will learn how to focus on hand-building techniques including slab building, pinch pot and decorating. The classes will take place on Feb. 23 and 34 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is $85 to attend.

New Mexico

Feb. 17,22 – Afterschool Board Games at the Taos Public Library – The Taos Public Library invites children ages 8 to 11 for after-school board games. The event starts at 2 p.m. and happens each Wednesday and Friday.

Feb. 17-18 – Distillery Tour – Learn how Santa Fe Sprits makes their drinks and enjoy a tasting flight. Attendees will tour the barrel aging room and more. There will be a 20% discount on all purchases after the tour. The tour and flight are $20 per person and it starts at 3 p.m.

Feb. 18 – Mardi Gras Party Promises Good Times for a Great Cause – In Santa Fe, NM head to a Mardi Gras-themed party located at the Scottish Rite Temple. There will be a Masquerade Ball and a post-masquerade dance party. There will be a variety of live music, New Orleans food and more. The event is $175 for the Masquerade Ball and $50 for the Masquerade Dance Party.

Feb. 18 – Whiskey Blending Class – Learn how to blend your own bottles of Colkegan Whiskey. Attendees will learn about flavors and create their own bottles to take home. The event is $115 per person and runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Individuals must be 21 and over to attend.

Feb. 18 – Broadway for Brunch – Happening in Farmington, NM head to a Broadway brunch. Attendees will enjoy a nice breakfast and music. There will also be a Silent Auction at the event. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and is $20 a person.

Feb. 18-19 – Vines in the Pines Wine Festival – Enjoy New Mexico Wine tasting, local arts and more. Attendees will be able to sample 12 wines and purchase wine at the event. There will be live local performances at the event. Tickets are $25 for a one-day pass and $40 for a two-day pass.

Feb. 18 – Farmers & Crafts Market of Las Cruces – Join the farmers and Crafts Market of Las Cruces which takes place every Saturday from 8:30 am to 1 p.m. Attendees can enjoy shopping from a variety of local vendors.

Feb. 18 – Ski or Snowboard with a Ranger! – Join an interpretive tour for skiers and snowboarders. Rangers will guide attendees through Carson National Forest. It is free to attend but individuals must have a valid lift ticket and gear, they also ask that participants are able to ski/snowboard beginner slopes.

Feb. 20 – Monday Funday: NM Appreciation Discount – Meow Wolf will be hosting a ‘Monday Funday’ day where New Mexico residents can get 50% off admission prices after 3 p.m. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience for just half the price. Tickets can be purchased online or at the venue. Use code “MONDAYFUNDAY” at checkout for 50% off NM Resident admission.

Feb. 23 – Ski Lift Pitch 2023 – Entrepreneurs and investors are invited to Taos to pitch their start-ups during this special event. There will be 12 startups selected to partner with different investors and learn what they need to get their start-ups going. There are single-day tickets and student tickets available. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 The 2023 Albuquerque Visitors Guide is available for free – Whether you’re new to the area or have lived in Albuquerque for decades, the annual Albuquerque Visitors Guide offers great ideas for events and to-do activities. The 2023 version has just been released, so here are some of the highlights. The 2023 Visitors Guide highlights a wide range of activities available in and near the city. Of course, big events like the Balloon Fiesta are mentioned, but some lesser-known activities are also included.

🔶 Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.

🔶 Albuquerque ups incentives for ‘Adopt-A-Stop’ bus stop clean-up program – Discounted advertising and a plaque honoring civic commitment are among the new perks the City of Albuquerque is handing out to volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves to keep bus stops clean. Albuquerque Transit officials made the announcement Wednesday, hoping in part to draw more participants into the six-year-old “Adopt-A-Stop” program.

🔶 Albuquerque BioPark Botanic Garden featured in travel site’s top 12 – The Botanic Garden at the ABQ BioPark made Fodors list of 12 best botanical gardens in the nation. The garden was described as a place that showcases plants from arid climates. ABQ’s Botanic Garden was mentioned alongside gardens in Washington D.C., Hawaii, and New York.

🔶 Nusenda offers teacher grant program – Nusenda has recently announced that the application for the financial education innovation award is now open. The award was made to recognize educators who go above and beyond to improve financial well-being across New Mexico. Applications close on Feb. 28 and the winners will be announced in April to celebrate Financial Literacy Month.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 New Mexico Governor proposes $750, $1500 tax rebates for 2023 – A month after suggesting a new round of economic relief or “tax rebate” payments could go out to New Mexicans in 2023, Governor Michelle Lujan has finalized her support for a specific proposal. The Governor is endorsing Senate Bill 10, legislation that would send one-time rebates of $750 to single tax filers, or $1,500 to joint tax filers.

🔶 Where does New Mexico rank when it comes to best, worst states for retirees? – Retirement is one of life’s ultimate goals, for some. A recent WalletHub study has ranked the best and worst states to retire. New Mexico ranked No. 30.

🔶 Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country.

🔶 New Mexico debuts puppet-hosted YouTube series offering advice for new parents – It might be one of the most unexpected approaches toward helping new parents in New Mexico. But a state agency is turning to a puppet to help families with young children. Debuting on YouTube Thursday morning, “The Early Show with Alax” is a product of the state’s Early Childhood Education & Care Department (ECECD.) Hosted by a furry blue and green, bug-eyed alien puppet named Alax, the show is billed as “a playful, informative online series for families with young children.”

🔶 Visit Las Cruces invites individuals to participate in photo contest – Visit Las Cruces is asking communities throughout southern New Mexico to participate in a photo contest. New Mexico cities, Elephant Butte, Las Cruces, Ruidoso, Silver City, and Truth or Consequences should send in their photos for a chance to win a southern New Mexico getaway. The contest ends on Feb. 28 and winners will be announced on March 1.