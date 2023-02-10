NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16.

Albuquerque

Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. to enjoy a dark night.

Feb. 10-11 – New Mexico Burlesque Festival – Head to the KiMo Theatre to enjoy two days of the burlesque festival. Individuals can experience two different shows on two different nights. Single-day and two-day passes are available.

Feb. 10-12 – New Mexico Shrine Circus – The Jordan World Circus is back in town for three days. Attendees can enjoy performances on three days at a variety of times. Discounted tickets are available at Albertsn’s locations. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Feb. 11 – A Little Valentine’s Day Event – Creativity Warehouse will be celebrating Valentine’s early this year with a princess guest. Attendees can paint a small pottery piece, enjoy story time and get a picture with the princess. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be $25 a painter.

Feb. 11 – Balloon Museum Artisan Market – Stroll around the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum to view over 15 local vendors. Attendees shop around to find the perfect gift. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 11 – Jordan Jonas | An Evening of Magick & Other Witchery – Attend a unique show as the professional weirdo brings together a macabre brand of magicians and mentalists. Attendees will experience psychic demonstrations, mindreading, and chilling narratives. The event starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20.

Feb. 12 – Rail Yards Valentine Market – Shop from local vendors at the Rail Yards Market, this weekend will be highlighting all the love for the upcoming holiday. Individuals can attend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to find the perfect gift.

Feb. 13 – Monday Game Night – February Jenga Tournament – All month long enjoy Monday Game Night at Sidewinders Bar and Grill. Attendees can join in on a night full of games, music and fun. The event kicks off at 8 p.m.

Feb. 14 – Albucreepy is for (Taco) Lovers – The return of the “Date Night With the Dead” is back after two years. Attendees will enjoy a 2.5-hour ghost walk around Albuquerque. Attendees will also be treated to a special Taco Tuesday Taco Bar and drinks. Tickets are $40 and the event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. 21 and over.

Feb. 16-17 – 2023 USATF Indoor Championships – The best of the best athletes are back in Albuquerque. This year stop by the Albuquerque Convention Center to watch athletes country run, jump and throw. Tickets start at $15.

New Mexico

Feb. 11 – NM Runners Arena Home Game – The New Mexico Runners Arena Soccer team will be playing 12 matches in the Midwest Division. The next home game will be against the Kansa Bandits, doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the game starts at 5:05 p.m. It will be Educators Appreciation Night. All educators, teachers, & school staff get in FREE when you show your school ID.

Feb. 11 – Diné Star Stories – Head to the El Morro National Monument for a star-filled evening. Learn about the night sky from speaker Ravis Henry and a ranger at Canyon de Chelly. Those who cannot make it in person can stream it here. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and it is free to attend.

Feb. 11 – 2nd Saturday Art Hop in Truth or Consequences – Head to the downtown shop, galleries and studios in Truth or Consequences. Attendees can enjoy a variety of open shops from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Individuals can also enjoy local eats and live music.

Feb. 11 – Walk & Talk Tours with Alpacas – Join a gentle walking tour to learn and get up close with alpacas. Attendees will be able to meet other animals on the farm as well. The tour starts at 11 a.m. and will last about an hour. Tickets are $5 per person, $3 for ages 2 to 12 and free for children under 2.

Feb. 11 – Saturday Cooking Classes – Open Kitchen, LLC will host cooking classes every Saturday. This weekend they will focus on preparing ‘cozy soups.’ Classes are $115 plus tax. Classes take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Feb. 11 – The Adulti-Verse – Meow Wolf will be hosting a 21-and-over evening where guests can enjoy the space with no children. Attend Santa Fe’s immersive art experience and enjoy drinks from their bar. Live music will be presented by a DJ. Tickets are $35.

Feb. 13- Galentine’s Day: Sip Spa & Shop Social – The spa in the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe invites individuals to enjoy a rose quartz eye mask, create your own bath salts and more. Reservations are required.

Feb. 13-14 – Fall in Love at Terra – Head to the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe to enjoy a dining course at the Terra. Three courses have been created by chef Alejandra Di Bello. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and is $95 per person.

Feb. 14 – 3 Course Valentine’s Day Dinner – In Santa Fe, NM head to SkyFire for a rafted prix fixe menu. Friends, couples or families can enjoy live music and enchanting flavors. Dinner is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is $95 per person or $145 with an optional wine pairing.

Feb. 16 – Mardi Gras in the Mountains – Celebrate Madi Gras in the snow-capped mountains of Red River, NM. Experience the Tchoupitoulas, a spirit that removes your troubles and worries for the coming year and head to the grand ball or even the street parade.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 The 2023 Albuquerque Visitors Guide is available for free – Whether you’re new to the area or have lived in Albuquerque for decades, the annual Albuquerque Visitors Guide offers great ideas for events and to-do activities. The 2023 version has just been released, so here are some of the highlights. The 2023 Visitors Guide highlights a wide range of activities available in and near the city. Of course, big events like the Balloon Fiesta are mentioned, but some lesser-known activities are also included.

🔶 Hero’s Path Palliative Care seeks volunteers – Hero’s Path Palliative Care is a local nonprofit that provides support for families with children that have serious illnesses. They offer nature-based enrichment education programs and psychosocial support services. Their mission is to also help bring better resources to support families and help alleviate some of the stress.

🔶 Albuquerque ups incentives for ‘Adopt-A-Stop’ bus stop clean-up program – Discounted advertising and a plaque honoring civic commitment are among the new perks the City of Albuquerque is handing out to volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves to keep bus stops clean. Albuquerque Transit officials made the announcement Wednesday, hoping in part to draw more participants into the six-year-old “Adopt-A-Stop” program.

🔶 The Pit’s loud Lobo crowds return to the national spotlight in new profile piece – It’s no secret in the Land of Enchantment that the University of New Mexico Lobos men’s basketball team is drawing big crowds again for the first time in years. But ahead of another home game Friday, the 18 and 3 Lobo men and their fans have also now found themselves back in the national sports writing spotlight.

🔶 Nusenda offers teacher grant program – Nusenda has recently announced that the application for the financial education innovation award is now open. The award was made to recognize educators who go above and beyond to improve financial well-being across New Mexico. Applications close on Feb. 28 and the winners will be announced in April to celebrate Financial Literacy Month.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 New Mexico Governor proposes $750, $1500 tax rebates for 2023 – A month after suggesting a new round of economic relief or “tax rebate” payments could go out to New Mexicans in 2023, Governor Michelle Lujan has finalized her support for a specific proposal. The Governor is endorsing Senate Bill 10, legislation that would send one-time rebates of $750 to single tax filers, or $1,500 to joint tax filers.

🔶 Where does New Mexico rank when it comes to best, worst states for retirees? – Retirement is one of life’s ultimate goals, for some. A recent WalletHub study has ranked the best and worst states to retire. New Mexico ranked No. 30.

🔶 Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country.

🔶 New Mexico debuts puppet-hosted YouTube series offering advice for new parents – It might be one of the most unexpected approaches toward helping new parents in New Mexico. But a state agency is turning to a puppet to help families with young children. Debuting on YouTube Thursday morning, “The Early Show with Alax” is a product of the state’s Early Childhood Education & Care Department (ECECD.) Hosted by a furry blue and green, bug-eyed alien puppet named Alax, the show is billed as “a playful, informative online series for families with young children.”