NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 8 – December 14.

Albuquerque

Dec. 8-10 – Holiday Movie Afternoon Tea Party – Snapdragon Tea will be hosting a special themed tea menu with food as well. The event starts at 8 a.m. The menu will featured holiday-themed items.

Dec. 8-14 – Pueblo Gingerbread Experience – Visit the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center to enter and even view local submissions of gingerbread houses. Entries are accepted until Dec. 19 and judging will take place on Dec. 20

Dec. 8-14 – River of Lights – Visit the ABQ BioPark to walk through a variety of holiday lights. View over 700 light displays, enjoy treats and more. Tickets start at $14.

Dec. 8-14 – Winter Wonderland NM 23 – Head to EXPO NM to take part in a walking light tour. Guests can enjoy local vendors, live music, Santa pictures and more. Tickets start at $49.

Dec. 8-14 – Winter of Enchantment at Big Jim Farms – Enjoy live music, Christmas lights, beer and wine, local vendors, farm animals and more. Guests can enjoy the farm Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 9-10 – 7th Annual Ugly Sweater Revue – The Duke City Repertory will be home to the holiday event of the year. Improvisers will take the stage as there will be a variety of singing,

burlesque, improv, and all more. Guests are encouraged to wear ugly sweaters and tickets are $15.

Dec. 9-10 – Holiday Market at the ABQ Railyards – Shop from over 150 local vendors. Guests can enjoy food, crafts, art, live music and more. Parking and entry is free. The event starts at 10 a.m.

Dec. 8 – Bites & Sips Wine & Chocolate – Head to Mission Winery for a tasting flight paired with chocolate. Tickets are $30.

Dec. 8 – Encanto Free Film Screening – Enjoy a night at the National Hispanic Cultural Center to watch Encanto. The movie starts at 7 p.m. and the event is free but reservations are required.

Dec. 8 – The Nightbird Trolley Experience – Enjoy Downtown ABQ all in one night. Ride the ABQ Trolley through a variety of neighborhoods where guests can listen to live music, shop and grab dinner or drinks.

Dec. 8 – Brews and Boos – Head to the Painted Lady to experience a tour of a haunted location. Guests will be able to view historic photos, receive a complimentary beer and even experience paranormal activity. Tickets are $35.

Dec. 9 – 2023 Holiday Market – Head to the ABQ Collective to shop around. Mr. and Mrs. Klaus will be at the event, along with a few other activities for the kids. There will also be live music.

Dec. 9 – New Mexico Bullsnakes Home Game – Head to Albuquerque High School to check out the local New Mexico Bullsnakes basketball game. Tickets start at $15.

Dec. 10 – UNM Women’s Basketball Season – Home games are back at The Pit. Tickets start at $8.

Dec. 12 – Wreath Making Workshop – Visit Los Poblanos to take part in a wreath-making workshop. Guests can use items that were foraged from the property and will learn how to make one. The workshop will take place outdoors and tickets are $150.

Dec. 13 – 20th Anniversary Celebration – Visit Explora to celebrate their 20th anniversary. There will be STEAM activities, demonstrations and more. Food, photos, and fun will all be taking place. The event starts at 3 p.m.

Dec. 14 – Albucreepy Ghost Walk | Nightmare Before Creepmas – Hear ghost stories around the fire of unique and dark Christmas stores from the old world. There will be a few stops at local businesses around the area. Tickets are $30.

Dec. 14 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and tickets range from $20-$30.

Dec. 14 – Swing Dancing Class & Social Hour – Learn how to swing dance. Take a class, meet some new people, and have some fun. Tickets are sold at the door and are $15.

New Mexico

Dec. 8-14 – Christmas on the Pecos – Head to Carlsbad, NM to take a boat ride through the Pecos River and view Christmas lights. Tickets start at $15. Boats can seat up to 50 or 65 riders.

Dec. 8 – T or C’s Old-Fashioned Christmas – Head to Truth or Consequences, NM to view a tree-lighting, bonfires, local performers and more.

Dec. 9 – 28th Annual Luminaria Beach Walk – Elephant Butte, NM invites the community to walk among thousands of luminaria. There will also be campfires, local drinks, food and treats. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Dec. 9 – Christmas Drone Show & Drive In Movie – Enjoy a drone show and a drive in movie. The movie will be “Arthur Christmas,” followed by a holiday drone light show. The event is free to attend.

Dec. 9 – Christmas on the Chicorica – Head to Raton, NM to star gaze, roast marshmallows and take photos. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Dec. 9 – Holiday Lights – View thousands of luminarias that will be displayed along the roadway and Visitor Center at Rockhound State Park. There will be hot cider & biscochitos available.

Dec. 9 – Twilight Tours – Ramah, NM, is a place where guests can learn about the rescue wolves, take a tour, and have a talk around the fire. Guests will also be able to view the wolves throughout the evening. Other activities are available for guests as well. The tour starts at 4:45 p.m.

Dec. 9 – 2nd Saturday Art Hop – Truth or Consequences, NM is inviting the attendees to check out their downtown shops, galleries, and studios. Individuals can enjoy some nightlife, food, and music. The event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 New fiber optic internet service launches in Albuquerque – Albuquerque is getting more options when it comes to who provides internet service as new fiber optic providers look to join the fray. “We’re big in Texas and Louisiana. We have over 300,000 homes in those areas,” said Regional VP of Operations of Vexus Fiber for New Mexico, Kevin Folk.

🔶 People in Albuquerque can now buy unpasteurized milk – Raw milk has been available to customers around New Mexico for a while but as of Tuesday morning, people can buy a bottle of unpasteurized milk within Albuquerque city limits. Mayor Tim Keller signed the raw milk ordinance into law Tuesday side by side with people from the local milk and cheese industry.

🔶 Air Quality Control Board continues hearing despite Albuquerque city council vote to stop it – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo Air Quality Control Board continued to meet on Tuesday despite the city council voting to stop it. During Monday night’s Albuquerque city council meeting, the council voted to override Mayor Tim Keller’s veto. The vote allows the council to stop the air quality control board from making any decisions during a hearing this week.

🔶 Albuquerque Public Schools asks community to weigh in on 2024-2025 school calendar – The Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) district is getting a jump start on planning out the 2024-2025 academic calendar, and they are asking the public to weigh in. The district has released an online survey for community members to take that focuses on decisions like when the school year will start and end, when the major breaks will be, and how the breaks should be allocated throughout the school year.

🔶 Colorado-based organization seeks help with providing free – Christmas trees to Albuquerque residents An organization based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is looking to provide free Christmas trees to people across the world, including residents in Albuquerque, New Mexico. So far this holiday season, 25 people in Albuquerque have requested a free Christmas tree.

🔶 Sandia Peak Tramway to close in early 2024 for equipment overhaul – It’s become an Albuquerque icon over nearly six decades, but the Sandia Peak Tramway is also showing its age. Now, crews are getting ready for some major upgrades. More than 12 million people have gone up and down the Sandia Peak Tramway which towers over Albuquerque. However, with over 57 years of operation now, the tram said its finally time for an important overhaul of outdated equipment.

🔶 Albuquerque collecting gifts for shelter animals – The city is taking donations through the end of December. You can drop off donations at Animal Welfare Department shelters and participating small businesses (see a list of locations at this link).

New Mexico

🔶 Niagara Bottling asking Los Lunas Council for permission to expand water bottling operation – A water bottling company is asking to use 254 million gallons of water a year. Niagara Bottling is asking the village council in Los Lunas to let them expand their operations. Niagara Bottling opened a plant in 2017. Under the original agreement, they are allowed to use up to 285 acre-feet of water per year (about 93 million gallons). Now, the company is asking to approve the use of more water, more than double the original amount.

🔶 Where can you go sledding in New Mexico? – With more cold weather to come, New Mexicans might be itching to spend some time in the snow. If you’re not a fan of skiing, there is other outdoor fun to be had, like sledding. Click here to view the list of New Mexico locations to go sledding this winter, along with ratings from Yelp and Google.

🔶 NMDOT holds meeting on I-25 exit improvements near San Antonio – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is asking for input on an interchange project that will take place south of Socorro. The department wants to improve the I-25 exit near the community of San Antonio; that section connects the interstate to Highway 380, toward Carrizozo. A virtual meeting to discuss the project is set for Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m

🔶 Alamogordo considering change to curfew ordinance for minors – The Alamogordo City Commission is considering making changes to a curfew ordinance for minors. Under the proposed ordinance, children under 18 years old would not be allowed out without adult supervision from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekday nights and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekend nights.

🔶 Two New Mexico cities named among 2023’s most ‘sinful’ places in the US, study says – The study includes Albuquerque and Las Cruces, as it did last year. Albuquerque lost some of its sinful ways, as it slid from No. 70 to No. 80 between 2022 and 2023. Las Cruces, on the other hand, cranked it up a couple of notches as WalletHub’s 2023 ranking for the southern New Mexico town is now ranked at No. 143 (as opposed to 2022’s No. 146 ranking.

🔶 New Mexico to buy $500 million worth of brackish and treated water – New Mexico’s governor is looking to invest in expanding the state’s water supply. The idea is to guarantee a $500 million purchase of water – the guarantee should be enough to spur private investment in water treatment, the governor’s office says.

🔶 New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority puts $3.5 million towards home solar projects – New Mexico’s Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA) has approved funding for solar home improvements in New Mexico. The MFA will put $3.5 million towards solar projects for homes in the NM Energy$mart Weatherization Program.

🔶 This is the best cheeseburger spot in New Mexico, according to Yelp – Yelp has taken on a big task: identifying each state’s best cheeseburger spot. In the review site’s recently released ranking, a single restaurant per state has been named as the one to visit.

🔶 State Department of Health encouraging flu vaccines – The state’s Department of Health is reminding New Mexicans it is not too late to get a flu vaccine. The DOH said that New Mexicans are strongly encouraged to get their flu vaccines before holiday celebrations as an effort to keep them and their families safe.

🔶 NMSP reminding tractor truck drivers to stay in the right lane – New Mexico State Police is reminding tractor truck drivers to keep to the right lane. A law passed in July made it illegal for commercial trucks to drive in the left lane except under provisions outlined in the bill.

🔶 New Mexico warns of cold-related illness – As the temperature drops, New Mexico’s Department of Health (DOH) is reminding residents to manage the cold, especially because cold weather increases the risk of certain illnesses.

🔶 Best places to go winter tubing in New Mexico, according to Google and Yelp reviews – A few ski areas have already opened, but that’s not the only activity you can do in the snow! Check out our full list of places to go tubing this winter season.

🔶 New Mexico winter is the perfect time to hike the spots too hot during summer – If you can stand a little chill, then winter is the perfect time to enjoy a hike in winter. That’s especially true for some hikes that are too hot in the summer. While there are countless options for winter hikes across the state, KRQE News 13 meteorologist Zoe Mintz has suggestions for top spots around New Mexico. . . But before we get to the list, it’s important to remember some winter hiking safety tips. Check it out here.

🔶 When do New Mexicans hang their Christmas lights? – The holiday season is in full swing and there’s no better showing of that than neighborhoods decked out in twinkly Christmas lights. But how obsessed with the tradition are New Mexicans? A new survey by Today’s Homeowner looks at when each state in the U.S. hangs their holiday lights and how much they spend on them.

🔶 LIST: Things to do in New Mexico during the winter – If you are looking for something to do this winter in New Mexico, the New Mexico Tourism Department has compiled a list of outdoor winter activities for people of all ages. View here.