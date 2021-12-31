What’s happening around New Mexico December 31 – January 6

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Dec. 31 – Jan. 6 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Nov. 19 – Jan. 1 – Lights of Enchantment – Lights of Enchantment is a drive-thru Christmas light show featuring over 350 light displays with over a million points of light. Each ticket admits one carload of family and friends.

Dec. 31 – Jungle Jam Presents: Noon Year’s Eve Celebration for the Kids – Jungle Jam Presents Noon Year’s Eve 2021. This all-ages red carpet event will be the party to remember. The event will include a live DJ and dancing, a photo booth, face painting, balloon twisting, and arts and crafts. Your kids will run, crawl, slide and jump their way into the New Year in the padless trampoline court as well as the huge playground structure with obstacles, bridges, slides, and crawl tunnels. Also included are the Jungle Jam grippy socks, a slice of pizza, and a 16 oz drink. Queen Elsa and Princess Anna of Arendelle will be available for photos and will be signing autographs (so bring your autograph book) and they will also take part in the balloon drop countdown to 12 p.m.

Dec. 31 – Explora Noon Year’s Eve – Albuquerque’s favorite family celebration is back and in-person. Explora will hold their annual Noon Year’s Eve Celebration Friday, Dec. 31 at 12:00 p.m. Join them for balloons, experiments, music, and a raffle that is sure to get you in the spirit for 2022. You will need to reserve your space for this event.

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Before Dark – Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the entire family at Albuquerque Museum. Create a holiday-inspired artwork and tour the Museum galleries. Free admission, kicks off at 10 a.m.

Dec. 31 – Farolitos Display – Volunteers are needed to place Farolitos along Edith between Lomas and Menaul NE at 7:30 am, 1300 Walter NE.

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Benefit for the Animals of ABQ – Lifetime for Dogs presents a very special New Year’s Eve. Come to the Lizard Tail Brewery (Industrial) and rock out with Dirty Modine. Ring in 2022 with happiness and create hope for the shelter animals of Albuquerque. $35 admission price includes a taco bar, hat, horn, lei, bubbles, and a champagne toast at midnight. A limited number of tickets are available. Contact Michelle at pawsforacauseNYE21@gmail.com to get your tickets. Proceeds go to Funds For Freedom, a local charity that provides additional supports for homeless pets in the city’s shelter system.

Jan. 1 – CABQ Inauguration – The Inauguration Ceremony for the mayor and new city councilors will now be closed to the public. Mayor Tim Keller, Councilor Klarissa Pena along with Councilors-Elect Louie Sanchez, Dan Lewis, Tammy Fiebelkorn, and Renee Grout will be sworn in on Saturday, January 1 at 3:30 p.m. As COVID-19 cases rise, the city has decided to make the event private. The public is still invited to watch the ceremony online.

Jan. 5 – Modernist Design Series – Albuquerque Museum presents a 3-part series examining 19th and early 20th-century design including architecture, decorative arts, and interior design. The series will be held on the first Wednesday of each month. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Around New Mexico

Events

December 31 – T or C New Year’s Turtle Ascension – New York city drops the ball on New Year’s Eve. T or C raises the turtle. The event starts at 8 p.m. with music by Rox Productions. Teresa Tortuga is raised at 10 p.m.

December 31 – Las Cruces Chile Drop – The 8th Annual Las Cruces Chile Drop located in downtown Las Cruces at Plaza de Las Cruces, 100 N Main returns this year. It begins at 9 p.m. and includes free admission, entertainment, free party favors while they last, a beer garden, food, and midway games.

December 31 – Joe Illick & the NYE Orchestra with Augustin Hadelich – Celebrate the final hours of 2021 with longtime Santa Fean Joe Illick, music director and principal conductor of the Fort Worth Opera, leading an all-star orchestra with violin soloist Augustin Hadelich. The show kicks off at 5 p.m. at Lensic Performing Arts Center.

December 31 – New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks – Join all of your friends and family at the Red River Ski & Summer Area’s New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade. There is never a charge for viewing the Torchlight Parade which happens every Saturday at 7 pm. Enjoy your favorite beverage and a meal while you watch the torchlight parade and fireworks. The event kicks off at 7 p.m.

Jan 3-7 – Christmas Tree Collection – The Los Alamos County Environmental Services Division will collect Christmas trees on the week of Jan. 3 – 7 and the week of Jan. 18 – 21. Environmental Services’ staff remind Los Alamos residents to set trees on the curb on their regularly scheduled trash collection day during one of the Christmas tree collection weeks. All lights and ornaments must be removed prior to collection. No artificial trees will be accepted. The collected trees will be processed into mulch and compost. If residential miss these dates, they may take their tree to the Eco Station or Overlook Collection for free or call the Eco Station at 662.8163 for a special brush collection for $25.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Christmas Tree Recycling Starts December 27 – Are you enjoying the smell of your live Christmas tree? Don’t forget about recycling it into mulch during this year’s Treecycling event. It’s free and kicks off Monday, Dec. 27, and continues through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

🔶 Bernalillo County free NYE rides – The Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Cumulus Media, and Ron Bell Injury Lawyers announce details for a safe ride option for New Year’s Eve celebrations. The rides begin on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at noon and will continue through Monday, Jan. 3 at 3 a.m. County residents can open the Uber app and use the code NYE21. By using the code, riders will receive a credit of up to $15 off two trips. The maximum number of rides available is 2,000 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The credit can only be used for rides and not Uber Eats, and the discount doesn’t cover tips.

🔶 The Bernalillo County Animal Care and Resource Center wants to remind everyone that New Year’s Eve can be a waking nightmare for dogs and cats, and pet owners. Many pets do not enjoy and are even very afraid of fireworks and guns being shot. They can also be frightened by having guests in the home. This fear doesn’t just make animals miserable; it can also be a danger. They go into fight or flight mode and are more prone to getting lost.

Here are ways to keep animals happy(ish) and safe on New Year’s Eve:

Keep pets in a safe, enclosed room, preferably one without windows. If having guests over, consider keeping pets in a room that’s off-limits to guests.

Surround pets with their favorite toys and familiar objects. Sometimes the smell of an article of clothing from your laundry can help comfort them.

Keep the room as quiet as possible by playing music and closing the doors, windows, and blinds.

The biggest risk of New Year’s is that pets will get loose and become lost. Even if a pet is secured inside, the sound of fireworks can cause extreme panic, sometimes causing them to break loose. Make sure pets are microchipped and wearing identification tags. If a pet does go missing, visit https://www.bernco.gov/animal-care-services/lost-found-animals/search-for-a-lost-pet/ for resources on locating lost pets.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Las Alamos council resumes in-person meetings – Los Alamos County Council will kick-off the new year resuming in-person meetings at the Municipal Building located at 1000 Central Ave., Los Alamos. While councilors and county staff will meet in Council Chambers, members of the public may choose to attend in person or continue to participate via Zoom. County Boards’ meetings will continue to be conducted virtually. The first in-person council meeting of 2022 is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m.

🔶 NMDOT and UBER partner to make the roads safer for the holidays – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is partnering with the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Uber to offer safe rides throughout New Mexico during the holidays. The NMDOT’s Traffic Safety Division received a grant from GHSA to fund the rides through UBER. The Uber rides will be available from Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, through Friday, Jan. 3, 2022, and will include a $15 Uber credit and does not include a tip. The ride code is ENDWI2021. The rides will be offered anywhere Uber service is available in the state focusing on the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve holidays.