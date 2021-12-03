What’s happening around New Mexico December 3 – December 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Dec. 3 – Dec. 9 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Nov. 13 – Dec. 22 – Stories and Music in the Sky – Join the Balloon Museum for Stories in the Sky and Music in the Sky, a presentation of award-winning early childhood education programming featuring stories, music, movement, and art. Each session will be followed by craft activities based on the weekly theme. There is no charge to attend.

Nov. 19 – Jan. 1 – Lights of Enchantment – Lights of Enchantment is a drive-thru Christmas light show featuring over 350 light displays with over a million points of light. Each ticket admits one carload of family and friends.

Nov. 26 – Dec. 24 – New Mexico Artisan Holiday Market – Visit Spur Line Supply Co. Nov. 26 – Dec. 24 to shop for locally crafted jewelry, fashion, fine art, home decor, artisanal food, gifts, and more.

Nov. 27 – Dec. 30 – River of Lights – Enjoy the magic of millions of twinkling lights and nearly 600 dazzling holiday displays at New Mexico’s largest walk-through light show. River of Lights was voted in the top 10 in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in 2020.

Dec. 3 – December ABQ Artwalk – ABQ Artwalk returns Friday, Dec 3. It features new art exhibits, art installations, performances, and a series of holiday art markets.

Dec. 3 – Old Town Holiday Stroll – Start your holiday shopping in Historic Old Town. Stop by Plaza Don Luis for the Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. Bring the family, discover new stores, and visit familiar staples of Old Town as you shop local. Local musicians and dance groups will bring holiday cheer to your strolling experience. Free parking is available at the lot on the corner of 18th St. and Bellamah Ave. Free shuttles will take event-goers to the Albuquerque Museum lot near Old Town Plaza from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Dec. 3-4 – Marine Toys for Tots Drive – On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Chick-fil-A Coors will host a toy drive, benefiting Marine Toys for Tots Albuquerque. Guests can donate new, unwrapped toys at the drop-off location inside the lobby of Chick-fil-A Coors. Every guest who makes a toy donation will also receive a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich or 8-count Chick-fil-A Nugget entrée, which can be redeemed at Chick-fil-A Coors.

Dec. 4 – Twinkle Light Parade 2021 – It’s time for Albuquerque’s most dazzling celebration. This free, family-friendly holiday event brings the sparkle to a mile-long stretch of Central Ave. Nob Hill will be all a-glow as the Twinkle Light Parade rolls west from Washington St. to Girard Blvd. starting at 5:15 p.m. The parade is comprised of local businesses, organizations, schools, and families, all competing for Best in Show. Streets will be closed at 3 p.m. to prepare for the parade. The Albuquerque Twinkle Light Parade is free for the public to attend and is a rain or shine event. Please be aware of and obey all posted street parking signs. Be mindful and not block Nob Hill residents’ driveways or access to their homes. The free, provided Park & Ride is the preferred option for this event.

Dec. 4 – CABQ Community Block Party – Block parties are open to the entire community and will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Setup will take place at 11 a.m Saturday. Be prepared to provide your own table, chairs, and canopies for shade. The goal of the Community Block Parties is to connect the community to resources and services tailored to the needs of the neighborhood.

Dec. 4 – Book Drive & Wrapping – Bring a new or previously loved book in and join them for some holiday wrapping fun. Food is Free Albuquerque is hosting a book drive in partnership with Rio Grande Food Project and Libros for Kids to provide holiday reading gifts in conjunction with a food box giveaway.

Dec. 4 – Cars and Crafts Holiday Fair – Over 60 local artisans will make your holiday shopping holly and jolly. Make plans to visit to experience live music, food, classic cars, and fun at the Goodwill headquarters on San Mateo.

Dec. 4-5 – Holiday Marketplace – Support 20 local artists, thoughtfully paired with wine, food trucks, and holiday festivities. Casa Rondeña Winery invites you to attend their free Annual Holiday Marketplace event. Saturday, December 4th and Sunday, Dec. 5

from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 4-5 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Dec. 7 – Runoff Election – The runoff election for City Council Districts 7 and 9 coming up on Tuesday, December 7. Voters who would like to vote absentee must request an absentee application in one of three ways:

Fill out the application on BerncoVotes.org and submit it online

Download the application, fill it out and mail it to the Clerk’s Office

Call 505-243-VOTE to request an application and one will be mailed to you. Dec. 2 is the deadline for completed applications to be received in the Clerk’s Office.

Early voting ends Saturday, December 4. There are 8 Early Voting Convenience Centers open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Election Day, there are 16 Election Day Voting Convenience Centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Around New Mexico

Events

Dec. 4 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. The market happens every Saturday at Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter, from November thru May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Dec. 4 – Christmas Electric Light Parade – Join the village of Los Lunas for the annual Christmas Electric Light Parade. The parade will start at Heritage Park at 6 p.m. and will proceed down Main Street and end at Don Pasqual Rd.

Dec. 4 – Toys For Kidz – Toy Run – The American Legion Riders Annual Toy Run to Support the Valencia County Sherriffs Toy Drive begins at the Lowes parking lot. Toy donation or $20 donation is requested. Join them for 50-mile police escorted ride around Valencia County. Registration opens at 10 a.m. Kick stands up at 12 p.m.

Dec. 4 – La Emi Flamenco Taos Performance – Experience a very special winter performance by New Mexico’s shining star of Flamenco: La Emi! For one night only at El Monte Sagrado. The show will feature performances by La Emi with special guest appearances by Vicente Griego, Gabriel Osuna, Daniel Peregrino, Janira Cordova, and Cristina Salazar.

Dec. 4-18 – Holiday Farm Store Open House at Windrush Alpacas – The store is filled with alpaca fleece items – hats, gloves, scarves, sweaters, blankets, rugs, toys, dryer balls, and more. Refreshments are free – and you may get to view an alpaca or two on your way in or out the door! Visit during open house hours – Saturday, December 4, 11, 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or book an appointment.

Dec. 5 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 City of Albuquerque Offers Free Parking for Holiday Shoppers at Local Businesses – The Department of Municipal Development (DMD) Parking Division is now offering free parking on Central Avenue and in Old Town. The City of Albuquerque annually offers free parking to help community members easily access local businesses. Every parking meter on Central Avenue is free for two hours. Free parking is also being offered in the Old Town parking lots on Central between Romero Street NW and San Felipe Street NW. Free parking in Old Town and on Central Ave. started Friday, Nov. 26, and will continue every day through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Parking meters will display a “Happy Holidays” message on all Central Avenue parking meters.

🔶 Creative Writing Workshops at City Libraries Encourage Budding Authors – Did you know you several of our local library branches offer monthly creative writing workshops for free? The Central and Unser Library hosts a creative writing session every 3rd Saturday of the month from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Cherry Hills offers a session every 4th Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All genre writers and skills are welcome and registration is not required.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 NMDOT Road Advisory Site Offers Travel Resources – With the holidays coming up, many people are planning road trips to visit family and friends, and knowing where road construction is and how to avoid it can help your travel arrangements. NMRoads.com offers construction information and locations, detours, and road closures, as well as traffic cameras and many other online resources. You can view this useful tool on your desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

🔶 Water Utility Authority Urges Residents to Prepare Now for Winter – The Water Utility Authority would like to remind property owners to prepare for the winter. Colder temperatures indicate that landscapes require less water than in summer. Follow these steps to prepare for winter: