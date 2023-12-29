NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 29 – January 4.

Albuquerque

Dec. 29-31 – River of Lights – Visit the ABQ BioPark to walk through a variety of holiday lights. View over 700 light displays, enjoy treats, and more. Tickets start at $14.

Dec. 29-31 – Winter Wonderland NM 23 – Head to EXPO New Mexico to take part in a walking light tour. Guests can enjoy local vendors, live music, Santa pictures, and more. Tickets start at $49.

Dec. 29-31 – Winter of Enchantment at Big Jim Farms – Enjoy live music, Christmas lights, beer and wine, local vendors, farm animals, and more. Guests can enjoy the farm Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 29-Jan.4 – Pueblo Gingerbread Experience – Visit the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center to judge and view local submissions of gingerbread houses. Viewing will take place until Jan. 5.

Dec. 30-31 – Flea Market – Head to ExpoNM to check out trinkets, charms and more. Admission is $10 per car or $2 for walk-ups.

Dec. 29 – UNM Men’s Basketball Season – Home games are back at The Pit. Tickets start at $15.

Dec. 29 – Brews and Boos – Head to the Painted Lady to experience a tour of a haunted location. Guests will be able to view historic photos, receive a complimentary beer, and even experience paranormal activity. Tickets are $35.

Dec. 31 – Noon Year’s Eve – Visit Explora to take part in the balloon drop. The event kicks off at 12 p.m. and tickets start at $11 for adults and $7 for kids.

Dec. 31 – Dancing through the Decades – Head to Hotel Andaluz to enjoy two parties. Tickets start at $175. The ticket includes party favors, champagne, and a menu. Tickets do not include food. The event starts at 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 31 – New Years Eve Before Dark – Visit the ABQ BioPark to take part in viewing the zoo or sea creatures. The Botanic Garden will also be open. There will be a variety of animal connections going on throughout the day.

Dec. 31 – A Night of Haunting Magick – View Jordan Jonas at The Painted Lady. Guests will experience a magic show in a haunted location. Tickets start at $30.

Jan. 4 – Swing Dancing Class & Social Hour – Learn how to swing dance. Take a class, meet some new people, and have some fun. Tickets are sold at the door and are $15.

New Mexico

Dec. 29-31 – Christmas on the Pecos – Head to Carlsbad, NM, to take a boat ride through the Pecos River and view Christmas lights. Tickets start at $15. Boats can seat up to 65 riders.

Dec. 31 – Las Cruces Chile Drop – Take a trip to Las Cruces, NM to watch a 19 ft LED chile. This year’s event will be featured on CNN. The event is free to attend and will feature live entertainment food and more.

Dec. 31 – It’s Midnight Somewhere – Take a trip to Silver City, NM to take part in a unique New Year’s Eve event. Guests are encouraged to dress up as ‘timeless characters’, guests can request songs and there will be a champagne toast at the end,

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve in Ruidoso – Head down to Ruidoso, NM to enjoy a night filled with live entertainment, food, and more. A variety of locations throughout the city will be hosting events. The full list can be found here.

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks – Head to Red River, NM to take part in the torchlight parade. The event is free to attend. Guests can enjoy food, live entertainment, and more. Tickets start at $5.

Dec. 31 – Aquatic New Year’s Eve Party – Visit Raton, NM to swim in the New Year. Guests can start the party at 9 a.m. and it is $5 per person to get in.

Jan. 1 – First Day Hikes – Ring in the New Year with a variety of free guided hikes taking part. Along with a couple of polar plunges. A full list of hikes and polar plunge events can be found here. Each hike has a different start time.

Jan. 1 – Polar Plunge – Head to Raton, NM to plunge in the Sugarite Canyon State Park’s Lake Maloya. Spectators are free and there will be a $20 fee for those who want to participate.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque ‘Treecycling’ starts day after Christmas – The City of Albuquerque’s “Treecycling” program starts next week. It’s a joint effort from the Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD), Parks and Recreation, and the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM).

🔶 Albuquerque trash collection schedule adjusted for New Year’s – The city of Albuquerque is changing trash pickup times for the new year’s week beginning on January 1, 2024. Trash, recycling and large items will not be collected Monday, January 1 and all collection days during the week will be delayed by one day.

🔶 APD warn homeowners if they don’t register their alarms, they won’t respond – After thousands of false alarm calls at homes and businesses in just the past six months, the Albuquerque Police Department is cracking down. APD said these calls delay them from arriving at homes and businesses that are actually being broken into.

🔶 Sandia Peak Tramway to close in early 2024 for equipment overhaul – It’s become an Albuquerque icon over nearly six decades, but the Sandia Peak Tramway is also showing its age. Now, crews are getting ready for some major upgrades. More than 12 million people have gone up and down the Sandia Peak Tramway, which towers over Albuquerque. However, with over 57 years of operation now, the tram said it’s finally time for an important overhaul of outdated equipment.

🔶 Albuquerque collecting gifts for shelter animals – The city is taking donations through the end of December. You can drop off donations at Animal Welfare Department shelters and participating small businesses (see a list of locations at this link).

New Mexico

🔶 Uber discounts will be offered to Sandoval, Bernalillo County residents for New Year’s Eve – Uber vouchers to celebrate the New Year are being given out to Sandoval and Bernalillo County residents to prevent DWIs. The “Take a Ride on Us” program is offering 2,000 trips on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at noon on Friday, Dec. 29, through 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2. Riders can open the Uber app, and under vouchers, add the code “ABQNYE23” to receive a credit of up to $10 off two trips. The credit does not cover Uber Eats or a driver’s tip.

🔶 Uber discounts will be offered to prevent DWI in Santa Fe County – Discounted Uber rides will be offered to Santa Fe residents to prevent drunk driving before and after New Year’s Eve. The Santa Fe County Community Services Department (CSD) DWI Program, Cumulus Media, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Attorneys will provide Santa Fe residents with a code to be entered into Uber for a $10 discount. The “Take a Ride on Us Program” begins on December 28, 2023, and will run through January 2, 2024.

🔶 Bernalillo County to offer free Christmas tree recycling – BernCo’s Public Works Division and Keep BernCo Beautiful are offering free Christmas tree recycling starting Jan. 2 through Jan. 13.

🔶 Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire compensation claims hit $276 million – The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office has given millions in aid to people affected by last year’s fire. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), as of December 21, 2023, there have been 2,753 claimants, 1,643 claims received, and $276 million given out.

🔶 Midwinter eagle survey at Abiquiu Lake set for January 6 – Abiquiu Lake needs volunteers to help count eagles in the area. The Army Corps of Engineers will hold its annual midwinter survey on January 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. It’s part of an effort from the National Wildlife Federation to index wintering Bald eagle populations in the lower 48 states. The corps said it also generates interest in the species and their conservation.

🔶 State higher education department reflects on 2023 achievements – TOn Tuesday, the New Mexico Higher Education Department (NMHED) released a list of milestones they hit in 2023. The department recognized support from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other partners who helped in reaching the past year’s goals.

🔶 Ski Santa Fe to open Upper Mountain – Ski Santa Fe will open its Upper Mountain on Friday, Dec. 22. On Friday, the Millennium and Tesuque Peak Triple Chairs will open for the first time this season. Approximately 90% of the Upper Mountain Trails will be open.

🔶 New Mexico will launch a new Summer EBT program in 2024 – The state of New Mexico confirmed on Tuesday its plan to implement a new Summer EBT program in 2024. The permanent program led by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service is aimed at keeping children fed.

🔶 Where can you go sledding in New Mexico? – With more cold weather to come, New Mexicans might be itching to spend some time in the snow. If you’re not a fan of skiing, there is other outdoor fun to be had, like sledding. Click here to view the list of New Mexico locations to go sledding this winter, along with ratings from Yelp and Google.

🔶 New Mexico now has one helpline for public health questions – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has launched a unified helpline for accessing a range of health services. The new number, (1-833-SWNURSE) 1-833-796-8773, is staffed with nurses to help connect locals to answers and resources.

🔶 New Mexico warns of cold-related illness – As the temperature drops, New Mexico’s Department of Health (DOH) is reminding residents to manage the cold, especially because cold weather increases the risk of certain illnesses.

🔶 Best places to go winter tubing in New Mexico, according to Google and Yelp reviews – A few ski areas have already opened, but that’s not the only activity you can do in the snow. Check out our full list of places to go tubing this winter season.

🔶 New Mexico winter is the perfect time to hike the spots too hot during summer – If you can stand a little chill, then winter is the perfect time to enjoy a hike. That’s especially true for some hikes that are too hot in the summer. While there are countless options for winter hikes across the state, KRQE News 13 meteorologist Zoe Mintz has suggestions for top spots around New Mexico. But before we get to the list, it’s important to remember some winter hiking safety tips. Check them out here.

🔶 LIST: Things to do in New Mexico during the winter – If you are looking for something to do this winter in New Mexico, the New Mexico Tourism Department has compiled a list of outdoor winter activities for people of all ages. View the list here.