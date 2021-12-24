What’s happening around New Mexico December 24 – December 31

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Dec. 24 – Dec. 31 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Nov. 19 – Jan. 1 – Lights of Enchantment – Lights of Enchantment is a drive-thru Christmas light show featuring over 350 light displays with over a million points of light. Each ticket admits one carload of family and friends.

Nov. 26 – Dec. 24 – New Mexico Artisan Holiday Market – Visit Spur Line Supply Co. Nov. 26 – Dec. 24 to shop for locally crafted jewelry, fashion, fine art, home décor, artisanal food, gifts, and more.

Nov. 27 – Dec. 30 – River of Lights – Enjoy the magic of millions of twinkling lights and nearly 600 dazzling holiday displays at New Mexico’s largest walk-through light show. River of Lights was voted in the top 10 in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in 2020.

Dec. 25 – Virtual Stories by the Fireside – Enjoy the age-old tradition of storytelling around the bonfire, virtually. Watch Stories by the Fireside online starting at 5 p.m.

Dec. 27 – Treecycling – The Solid Waste Management Department, Parks and Recreation, and PNM will recycle real Christmas Trees for free at three separate locations in Albuquerque beginning Dec. 27. No artificial trees will be accepted. PNM Vegetation Management crews and Parks and Recreation staff will grind trees into mulch chips, which can then be used as mulch to provide a better growing environment for plants and residential landscapes. Trees may be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27, through Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Montessa Park Convenience Center, Eagle Rock Convenience Center, and the Ladera Golf Course.

Dec. 31 – Jungle Jam Presents: Noon Year’s Eve Celebration for the Kids – Jungle Jam Presents Noon Year’s Eve 2021. This all-ages red carpet event will be the party to remember. The event will include a live DJ and dancing, a photo booth, face painting, balloon twisting, and arts and crafts. Your kids will run, crawl, slide and jump their way into the New Year in the padless trampoline court as well as the huge playground structure with obstacles, bridges, slides and crawl tunnels. Also included are the Jungle Jam grippy socks, a slice of pizza and a 16 oz drink. Queen Elsa and Princess Anna of Arendelle will be available for photos and will be signing autographs (so bring your autograph book) and they will also take part in the balloon drop countdown to 12 p.m.

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Before Dark – Celebrate New Year’s Eve with the entire family at Albuquerque Museum. Create a holiday-inspired artwork and tour the Museum galleries. Free admission, kicks off at 10 a.m.

Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve Benefit for the Animals of ABQ – Lifetime for Dogs Presents a very special New Year’s Eve. Come to the Lizard Tail Brewery (Industrial) and rock out with Dirty Modine. Ring in 2022 with happiness and create hope for the shelter animals of Albuquerque. $35 admission price includes a taco bar, hat, horn, lei, bubbles and a champagne toast at midnight. Limited number of tickets available. Contact Michelle at pawsforacauseNYE21@gmail.com to get your tickets. Proceeds go to Funds For Freedom, a local charity that provides additional supports for homeless pets in the city’s shelter system.

Around New Mexico

Events

Dec. 18-24 – A Baroque Christmas – The Pro Musica Baroque Ensemble presents this favorite holiday tradition in the festively decorated Loretto Chapel. Step back into the 18th century and experience chamber music as it is meant to be heard—in an intimate, resonant, and glorious space.

Dec. 24 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 – Meet & Take Photos with Mrs. Claus & Rudolph – Special Visits from Mrs. Claus & Rudolph at Santa Fe Place on Christmas Eve 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come Meet and Take Photos with the Red Nose Reindeer. This event is free. Bring your Camera. Holiday Glitter Tattoos & Balloons 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Santa’s Coming to Town Hall – The Bernalillo Fire/Rescue Department has teamed up with Santa to hand out goodie bags to kids on Christmas. Stop by Town Hall and see Santa.

Dec. 26 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Dec. 26 – Vitalant Blood Drive – Donate blood at Cottonwood Mall to transform the lives of others. Sunday, Dec. 26 – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27 – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. To make a life-saving appointment, please call Vitalant at 246-1457 or online at vitalant.org

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Christmas Tree Recycling Starts December 27 – Are you enjoying the smell of your live Christmas tree? Don’t forget about recycling it into mulch during this year’s Treecycling event. It’s free and kicks off Monday, Dec. 27, and continues through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

🔶 Bernalillo County Assessor Offers Online “Head of Family Exemption” for Property Taxes Online – Did you know that the Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office offers a variety of online resources, including your “Head of Family” exemption for your property taxes? With property tax bills having recently been sent out, this is a great time for you to submit that exemption.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 NMDOT and UBER partner to make the roads safer for the holidays – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is partnering with the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Uber to offer safe rides throughout New Mexico during the holidays. The NMDOT’s Traffic Safety Division received a grant from GHSA to fund the rides through UBER. The Uber rides will be available from Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, through Friday, Jan. 3, 2022, and will include a $15 Uber credit and does not include a tip. The ride code is ENDWI2021. The rides will be offered anywhere Uber service is available in the state focusing on the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve holidays.