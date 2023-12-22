NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 22 – December 28.

Albuquerque

Dec. 22-28 – River of Lights – Visit the ABQ BioPark to walk through a variety of holiday lights. View over 700 light displays, enjoy treats, and more. Tickets start at $14.

Dec. 22-28 – Pueblo Gingerbread Experience – Visit the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center to judge and view local submissions of gingerbread houses. Viewing will take place until Jan. 5.

Dec. 22-28 – Winter Wonderland NM 23 – Head to EXPO New Mexico to take part in a walking light tour. Guests can enjoy local vendors, live music, Santa pictures, and more. Tickets start at $49.

Dec. 22-28 – Winter of Enchantment at Big Jim Farms – Enjoy live music, Christmas lights, beer and wine, local vendors, farm animals, and more. Guests can enjoy the farm Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 22-23 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 p.m., and tickets range from $20-$30.

Dec. 22-24 – Funbox Bounch Park @ Coronado Center – Head to Coronado Center to enjoy 25,000 square feet of inflatables. The park will be open Friday through Sunday each week. Ticket prices vary.

Dec. 22-24 – Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment – Check out this spin on an original production of the Nutcracker with a New Mexico twist. Visit the National Hispanic Cultural Center to experience the play live. Tickets start at $14.

Dec. 22-23 – Albucreepy Ghost Walk | Nightmare Before Creepmas – Hear ghost stories of unique and dark Christmas stories from the old world. There will be a few stops at local businesses around the area. Tickets are $30.

Dec. 22 – Brews and Boos – Head to the Painted Lady to experience a tour of a haunted location. Guests will be able to view historic photos, receive a complimentary beer, and even experience paranormal activity. Tickets are $35.

Dec. 23 – Duke City Pedaler | Ugly Sweater Ride – Join a 14-passenger party bike that goes around Albuquerque to stop at local pubs, breweries, bars, and restaurants. Guests are encouraged to wear their ugly sweaters. Tickets start at $25.

Dec. 24 – Holiday Lights & Luminaria Bike Tour – Rent a bike and bike around Old Town with the Routes Bicycle Tours. Attendees will go through Old Town Albuquerque and the nearby Country Club neighborhoods. Bikes will be available, but guests can bring their own as well. Guests will get the supplies needed; the bikes will have lights and a goodie bag.

Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Luminaria Walk – Head to Old Town ABQ and the Albuquerque Country Club neighborhoods to view Christmas light displays. Individuals are encouraged to start in Old Tour and walk through the Country Club neighborhoods. The event is free to attend.

Dec. 24 – Historic Lobo Theater | Movie Screening – Visit the Historic Lobo Theater to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” There will be a full buffet available for $21, and general admission starts at $10. If guests arrive dressed in pajamas, they will receive 10% off.

Dec. 24 – ABQ Ride’s 58th Annual Luminaria Tour – The popular 58th Annual Luminara Tour is coming December 24, taking people through Albuquerque’s country club, Old Town, and Huning Castle neighborhoods, which are lined with traditional luminaries. Tickets have sold out.

Dec. 27 – Holiday Beer & Cheese – Visit Marble Brewery in the North East heights to experience beer and cheese pairings. Guests will get five beers and five portions of cheese. Tickets start at $35, and guests must be 21 and over.

Dec. 28 – Swing Dancing Class & Social Hour – Learn how to swing dance. Take a class, meet some new people, and have some fun. Tickets are sold at the door and are $15.

New Mexico

Dec. 22-23 – Vintage Christmas Village – Cloudcroft, NM will be turning parts of the town into a vintage Christmas village. Take a look at the variety of decorated buildings and even shop from local vendors.

Dec. 22-28 – Christmas on the Pecos – Head to Carlsbad, NM, to take a boat ride through the Pecos River and view Christmas lights. Tickets start at $15. Boats can seat up to 65 riders.

Dec. 22 – Candlelight Carols – Visit Santa Fe, NM, to experience the Desert Chorale’s annual winter choral concert. Tickets start at $20.

Dec. 23 – Christmas Hayride – Visit Logan, NM, to enjoy a Christmas hayride, caroling, treats, and even meet Santa. The fee is park entrance admission and the event will kick off at 5 p.m.

Dec. 23 – Bourbon Tasting – Visit Win, Place, and Show Bar to take part in a high-end bourbon tasting. There will be live music and a variety of tastings for guests to enjoy.

Dec. 23 – Twilight Tours – Ramah, NM, is a place where guests can learn about the rescue wolves, take a tour, and have a talk around the fire. Guests will also be able to view the wolves throughout the evening. Other activities are available for guests as well. The tour starts at 4:45 p.m.

Dec. 23 – Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks – Take a trip to Red River, NM, to view the torchlight parade and fireworks. The event is free to attend, and guests can visit the restaurant nearby for drinks and more.

Dec. 24 – Luminaria Lighting – Head to Sky City, NM, to take part in luminaria lighting. Guests will also get cookies and hot chocolate. The event starts at 5 p.m.

Dec. 25 – Ski & Ride with Santa – Take a trip with Santa at Red River, NM, and enjoy a day on the slopes with him. Santa’s helpers will be out taking photos and handing out candy canes.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque ‘Treecycling’ starts day after Christmas – The City of Albuquerque’s “Treecycling” program starts next week. It’s a joint effort from the Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD), Parks and Recreation, and the Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM).

🔶 $2.8 million going to refurbish senior apartments in Albuquerque – Encino Gardens in Albuquerque will be getting $2.8 million to convert the apartments to affordable housing for seniors. The project is spearheaded by the New Mexico Mortgage Finance Authority (MFA).

🔶 APD warn homeowners if they don’t register their alarms, they won’t respond – After thousands of false alarm calls at homes and businesses in just the past six months, the Albuquerque Police Department is cracking down. APD said these calls delay them from arriving at homes and businesses that are actually being broken into.

🔶 Albuquerque Wells Fargo workers form union – Workers at a Wells Fargo branch in Albuquerque voted to form a union on Wednesday, becoming the first-ever Wells Fargo workers to unionize. In an in-person election, bankers and tellers chose to join the Communications Workers of America’s Wells Fargo Workers United. Their goal is to improve conditions for the workers and their customers.

🔶 Is Albuquerque a good Christmas city? – With Christmas just around the corner, it’s a great time to take advantage of what local holiday festivities are available. From the River of Lights to the Twinkle Light Parade, Albuquerque certainly knows how to spread Christmas cheer, but how does it stack up against the rest of the country?

🔶 Sandia Peak Tramway to close in early 2024 for equipment overhaul – It’s become an Albuquerque icon over nearly six decades, but the Sandia Peak Tramway is also showing its age. Now, crews are getting ready for some major upgrades. More than 12 million people have gone up and down the Sandia Peak Tramway, which towers over Albuquerque. However, with over 57 years of operation now, the tram said it’s finally time for an important overhaul of outdated equipment.

🔶 New director of health, housing, and homelessness for Albuquerque announced – Mayor Tim Keller has filled the position that oversees the city’s response to the homeless. Gilbert Ramirez has been appointed as the next director for the Health, Housing, and Homeless Department. He will replace Carol Pierce, who leaves the post at the end of this year. Ramirez has served as deputy director for Albuquerque’s Behavioral Health and Wellness programs since 2018.

🔶 Albuquerque collecting gifts for shelter animals – The city is taking donations through the end of December. You can drop off donations at Animal Welfare Department shelters and participating small businesses (see a list of locations at this link).

New Mexico

🔶 Did you know you can request a refund if you overpaid Bernalillo County property tax? – Property owners can file for a property tax refund if they have been over-assessed. To do so, they can file a claim in district court, the Bernalillo County assessor says.

🔶 Rail Runner looking to make upgrades that could speed up trip through Albuquerque – Officials say the Rail Runner is finally as busy as it was before the pandemic, with ridership at about 2,800 people per day. Now, it is getting some improvements that are aimed at enhancing the experience for passengers.

🔶 Ski Santa Fe to open Upper Mountain – Ski Santa Fe will open its Upper Mountain on Friday, Dec. 22. On Friday, the Millennium and Tesuque Peak Triple Chairs will open for the first time this season. Approximately 90% of the Upper Mountain Trails will be open.

🔶 Two schools in New Mexico earn national recognition – Two schools in New Mexico are getting national recognition for positive educational advances and outstanding academic achievements of their students.

🔶 New Mexico warns of holiday scams – New Mexico finance experts are warning of holiday scams targeting seniors and others looking to find friends. The scams are called “pig butchering” scams.

🔶 Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood for sale – It’s not every day a zoo is for sale. However, a wildlife center east of the Albuquerque metro is now looking for a new owner. Roger Alink is the owner and creator of Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. He said 35 years ago he came up with the idea to open the park and include the outdoors, animals, and youth education.

🔶 New Mexico will launch a new Summer EBT program in 2024 – The state of New Mexico confirmed on Tuesday its plan to implement a new Summer EBT program in 2024. The permanent program led by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service is aimed at keeping children fed.

🔶 NMDOT holding snowplow naming contest – For the first time, the New Mexico Department of Transportation is letting people name its snowplows. The department said they want the public to name the vehicles because they want a creative and witty name.

🔶 This is the best cheeseburger spot in New Mexico, according to Yelp – Yelp has taken on a big task: identifying each state’s best cheeseburger spot. In the review site’s recently released ranking, a single restaurant per state has been named as the one to visit.

🔶 Where can you go sledding in New Mexico? – With more cold weather to come, New Mexicans might be itching to spend some time in the snow. If you’re not a fan of skiing, there is other outdoor fun to be had, like sledding. Click here to view the list of New Mexico locations to go sledding this winter, along with ratings from Yelp and Google.

🔶 New Mexico now has one helpline for public health questions – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has launched a unified helpline for accessing a range of health services. The new number, (1-833-SWNURSE) 1-833-796-8773, is staffed with nurses to help connect locals to answers and resources.

🔶 New Mexico warns of cold-related illness – As the temperature drops, New Mexico’s Department of Health (DOH) is reminding residents to manage the cold, especially because cold weather increases the risk of certain illnesses.

🔶 Best places to go winter tubing in New Mexico, according to Google and Yelp reviews – A few ski areas have already opened, but that’s not the only activity you can do in the snow. Check out our full list of places to go tubing this winter season.

🔶 New Mexico winter is the perfect time to hike the spots too hot during summer – If you can stand a little chill, then winter is the perfect time to enjoy a hike. That’s especially true for some hikes that are too hot in the summer. While there are countless options for winter hikes across the state, KRQE News 13 meteorologist Zoe Mintz has suggestions for top spots around New Mexico. But before we get to the list, it’s important to remember some winter hiking safety tips. Check them out here.

🔶 When do New Mexicans hang their Christmas lights? – The holiday season is in full swing, and there’s no better showing of that than neighborhoods decked out in twinkly Christmas lights. But how obsessed with the tradition are New Mexicans? A new survey by Today’s Homeowner looks at when each state in the U.S. hangs their holiday lights and how much they spend on them.

🔶 LIST: Things to do in New Mexico during the winter – If you are looking for something to do this winter in New Mexico, the New Mexico Tourism Department has compiled a list of outdoor winter activities for people of all ages. View the list here.