What’s happening around New Mexico December 17 – December 23

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Dec. 17 – Dec. 23 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Nov. 13 – Dec. 22 – Stories and Music in the Sky – Join the Balloon Museum for Stories in the Sky and Music in the Sky, a presentation of award-winning early childhood education programming featuring stories, music, movement, and art. Each session will be followed by craft activities based on the weekly theme. There is no charge to attend.

Nov. 19 – Jan. 1 – Lights of Enchantment – Lights of Enchantment is a drive-thru Christmas light show featuring over 350 light displays with over a million points of light. Each ticket admits one carload of family and friends.

Nov. 26 – Dec. 24 – New Mexico Artisan Holiday Market – Visit Spur Line Supply Co. Nov. 26 – Dec. 24 to shop for locally crafted jewelry, fashion, fine art, home decor, artisanal food, gifts, and more.

Nov. 27 – Dec. 30 – River of Lights – Enjoy the magic of millions of twinkling lights and nearly 600 dazzling holiday displays at New Mexico’s largest walk-through light show. River of Lights was voted in the top 10 in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in 2020.

Dec. 17-19 – La Estrella: A Flamenco Story of the Kings’ Quest – Witness the famous story of the three kings told through the beautiful art of flamenco. La Estrella is a magical, family-friendly holiday production, featuring members of Yjastros: The American Flamenco Repertory Company, students of the Conservatory of Flamenco Arts, and Tierra Adentro. $5 discount per ticket is available for all students. Call 505-277-3123 or visit the UNM Box Office to receive a discount.

Dec. 18 – CABQ Community Block Party – Join the City of Albuquerque during the Community Block Parties. Rental assistance applications will be available. This week’s event will be at the Barelas Community Center from noon to 3 p.m.

Dec. 18 – New Mexico Death Metal’s 7th Annual Brutal Christmas Food Drive – New Mexico Death Metal’s 7th Annual Brutal Christmas Food Drive featuring Power Toke, Desecrated Humanity, Eye, Funeral Relic, and Caedum Inferni. Entry costs five cans of food or $8. This is a 21+ event. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Dec. 18 – Book Drive & Wrapping – Bring a new or previously loved book in and join them for some holiday wrapping fun. Food is Free Albuquerque is hosting a book drive in partnership with Rio Grande Food Project and Libros for Kids to provide holiday reading gifts in conjunction with a food box giveaway.

Dec. 18 – Humble Holiday Market – This year, Humble Coffee Company is curating dozens of local artists, vendors, and food trucks to fill the Humble parking lot with holiday cheer. Stroll through a marketplace of artists, makers, and local vendors with your favorite Humble brew in hand while listening to the sounds of local musicians. There will be a $5 charge to attend which can be paid at the door, cash or charge. Ages 12 and under are free.

Dec. 18-19 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Dec. 19 – Last Minute Navidad Mercado – El Chante: Casa de Cultura is hosting their annual Last Minute Navidad Mercado. Come by Sunday, Dec. 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to shop for loved ones or yourself. They are also doing a donation drive for community members in need. They will be accepting donations on the day of the event. Right now, they are accepting toys, blankets, and/or jackets.

Around New Mexico

Events

Dec. 4-18 – Holiday Farm Store Open House at Windrush Alpacas – The store is filled with alpaca fleece items – hats, gloves, scarves, sweaters, blankets, rugs, toys, dryer balls, and more. Visit during open house hours on Saturday, December 4, 11, 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or book an appointment.

Dec. 11-22 – Desert Chorale 2021 Winter Festival: Nochebuena – The Santa Fe Desert Chorale is thrilled to return to a full, in-person 2021 Winter Festival with Nochebuena, running Dec. 11-22. In this program, the Desert Chorale builds on its long-standing commitment to music by Hispanic composers. The rich tapestry of our New Mexico heritage informs this seasonal celebration with new works as well as beloved carols from Spanish and Anglo traditions. There will be performances in both Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

Dec. 18 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. The market happens every Saturday at Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 18 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 18 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter, from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Dec. 18-24 – A Baroque Christmas – The Pro Musica Baroque Ensemble presents this favorite holiday tradition in the festively decorated Loretto Chapel. Step back into the 18th century and experience chamber music as it is meant to be heard—in an intimate, resonant, and glorious space.

Dec. 19 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Dec. 19 – Midtown Public EngagementPosolada and Farolito Cruise – As part of the city’s ongoing commitment to gather community input on the future of Midtown in unique and fun ways, the city of Santa Fe is sponsoring a Posolada and Farolito drive-through on the Midtown site from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. People will be asked to remain in their cars during the program like a drive-in movie and the event will be broadcast live on KSWV 99.5 radio. The Farolito cruise will end in the Greer Garson Theater parking lot for the drive-in program. Participants will remain in their cars for COVID safety, and bikes, food bags, posole, and vaccines will be given out.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Christmas Tree Recycling Starts December 27 – Are you enjoying the smell of your live Christmas tree? Don’t forget about recycling it into mulch during this year’s Treecycling event. It’s free and kicks off Monday, Dec. 27, and continues through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

🔶 Bernalillo County Assessor Offers Online “Head of Family Exemption” for Property Taxes Online – Did you know that the Bernalillo County Assessor’s Office offers a variety of online resources, including your “Head of Family” exemption for your property taxes? With property tax bills having recently been sent out, this is a great time for you to submit that exemption.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 NMDOT and UBER partner to make the roads safer for the holidays – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is partnering with the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Uber to offer safe rides throughout New Mexico during the holidays. The NMDOT’s Traffic Safety Division received a grant from GHSA to fund the rides through UBER. The Uber rides will be available from Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, through Friday, Jan. 3, 2022, and will include a $15 Uber credit and does not include a tip. The ride code is ENDWI2021. The rides will be offered anywhere Uber service is available in the state focusing on the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve holidays.