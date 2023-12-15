NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 15 – December 21.

Albuquerque

Dec. 15-21 – Pueblo Gingerbread Experience – Visit the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center to enter and even view local submissions of gingerbread houses. Entries are accepted until Dec. 19 and judging will take place on Dec. 20.

Dec. 15-21 – River of Lights – Visit the ABQ BioPark to walk through a variety of holiday lights. View over 700 light displays, enjoy treats and more. Tickets start at $14.

Dec. 15-21 – Winter Wonderland NM 23 – Head to EXPO NM to take part in a walking light tour. Guests can enjoy local vendors, live music, Santa pictures and more. Tickets start at $49.

Dec. 15-21 – Winter of Enchantment at Big Jim Farms – Enjoy live music, Christmas lights, beer and wine, local vendors, farm animals and more. Guests can enjoy the farm Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 15-21 – Trolley of Lights – This unique tour will offer a trip to see Albuquerque’s holiday lights. Dress warm and check out the lights. The tour will last about 75 minutes. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and tickets range from $20-$30.

Dec. 15-17 – Funbox Bounch Park @ Coronado Center – Head to Coronado Center to enjoy 25,000 square feet of inflatables. The park will be open Friday-Sunday each week. Ticket prices vary.

Dec. 15-17 – Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment – Check out a spin of an original production of the Nutcracker but with a New Mexico twist. Visit the National Hispanic Cultural Center to experience the play live. Tickets start at $14.

Dec. 15-16 – New Mexico Ice Wolves – The New Mexico Ice Wolves will be back at the Outpost Ice Arenas. Tickets start at $15.

Dec. 15-16 – Albucreepy Ghost Walk | Nightmare Before Creepmas – Hear ghost stories around the fire of unique and dark Christmas stores from the old world. There will be a few stops at local businesses around the area. Tickets are $30.

Dec. 15-17 – 7th Annual Ugly Sweater Revue – The Duke City Repertory will be home to the holiday event of the year. Improvisers will take the stage as there will be a variety of singing,

burlesque, improv, and all more. Guests are encouraged to wear ugly sweaters and tickets are $15.

Dec. 16-17 – New Mexico Bullsnakes Home Game – Head to Albuquerque High School to check out the local New Mexico Bullsnakes basketball game. Tickets start at $15.

Dec. 15 – Toys for Tats – Kool Kids Tattoo will be giving individuals 18 and older a free 2×2 simple tattoo with a toy donation. Those who bring an unwrapped toy valued at $30 or more will receive the tattoo deal.

Dec. 15 – Valle De Oro Luminaria Lights and Taas Star Party – Experience a night of luminarias, hot cocoa and more. There will also be telescopes available to view the stars with. The event is free to attend.

Dec. 15 – Family Movie Night – Head to the Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center to enjoy a screening of The Santa Clause. The event is free with a Department of Senior Affairs membership.

Dec. 15 – Brews and Boos – Head to the Painted Lady to experience a tour of a haunted location. Guests will be able to view historic photos, receive a complimentary beer and even experience paranormal activity. Tickets are $35.

Dec. 16 – Duke City Pedaler | Ugly Sweater Ride – Join a 14-passenger party bike that goes around Albuquerque to stop at local pubs, breweries, bars and restaurants. Guests are encouraged to wear their ugly sweaters. Tickets start at $25.

Dec. 16 – Wheels Museum Christmas Party – Check out Santa the Elves, train rides, cook decoring and more. Guests will have a chance to participate in a variety of activities. The event is free to attend and starts at 2 p.m.

Dec. 16 – Isleta New Mexico Bowl – Head to the University Stadium to watch two teams play. New Mexico State will take on Fresno State.

Dec. 16 – Rio Grande Community Farm’s Winter Open House – Meet board, staff growers and volunteers to celebrate the open house. There will be garden demos, hay rides, pick your own and more for all to enjoy.

Dec. 17 – UNM Women’s Basketball Season – Home games are back at The Pit. Tickets start at $8.

Dec. 20 – UNM Men’s Basketball Season – Home games are back at The Pit. Tickets start at $15.

Dec. 21 – Swing Dancing Class & Social Hour – Learn how to swing dance. Take a class, meet some new people, and have some fun. Tickets are sold at the door and are $15.

New Mexico

Dec. 15-21 – Christmas on the Pecos – Head to Carlsbad, NM to take a boat ride through the Pecos River and view Christmas lights. Tickets start at $15. Boats can seat up to 50 or 65 riders.

Dec. 15,17,19-21 – Candlelight Carols – Visit Santa Fe, NM to experience the Desert Chorale’s annual winter choral concert. Tickets start at $20.

Dec. 16 – Farolito Lights Ceremony – Visit the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society to enjoy treats, a photo booth and more. The event is free to attend but those who are interested can donate as well/

Dec. 16 – Hike with Santa – Enoy a nice short hike with Santa in Alamogordo, NM. Guests will be able to grab a hot cocoa, coffee, treats and more. The event starts at 10 a.m.

Dec. 16 – Silver City Museum Victorian Christmas and More – Take a trip to Silver City, NM to meet Father Christmas, get cookies, cider and a book to take home. There will be a variety of events and vendors for all to enjoy. The event is free to attend but donations are suggested.

Dec. 16 – Twilight Tours – Ramah, NM, is a place where guests can learn about the rescue wolves, take a tour, and have a talk around the fire. Guests will also be able to view the wolves throughout the evening. Other activities are available for guests as well. The tour starts at 4:45 p.m.

Dec. 19 – Farm La-La – Visit Las Cruces, NM to view lights, ride a trolley, make crafts, decorate and more. Guests can also visit the New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum. \

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque’s last speed camera is officially live but could more be on the way? – In just about a year and a half, the city has built out a network of speed cameras snapping photos and sending tickets to speeding drivers and the city now says its final camera is up and running in northeast Albuquerque. “We have an agreement with the state of New Mexico Department of Transportation so that was the last one,” said Patrick Montoya, Department of Municipal Development, City of Albuquerque.

🔶 Bernalillo County looking for artists to create sculptures – The county is looking for artists to create sculptures for the “Outposts” public art project. Five artists will be chosen, the county says. Artists living in New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Arizona, Texas, or Colorado are eligible to apply. Selected artists will get a budget of $25,000 to create a sculpture.

🔶 Albuquerque converting old hotel into affordable housing, set to open in 2024 – A once closed-down hotel is now getting a new purpose by bringing more affordable housing to the city. The former SureStay Hotel off of Lomas and Eubank, is being turned into affordable housing, owned by the city, called the Los Altos Lofts.

🔶 Travelers will see changes at Sunport’s TSA checkpoint lanes starting Saturday – New Mexicans rushing to catch a flight out of the Sunport will run into a big change starting this weekend. For the first time in decades, security screening is moving. The first phase of the Sunport’s terminal renovation is almost done and flyers will be met with a more spacious TSA checkpoint plans to open up on Saturday, Dec. 15.

🔶 Metropolitan Detention Center warden resigns – Bernalillo County announced that Metropolitan Detention Center Warden Jason Jones has resigned from his position. Jones was placed on administrative leave in November after what Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada called an “internal personnel matter.”

🔶 Sandia Peak Tramway to close in early 2024 for equipment overhaul – It’s become an Albuquerque icon over nearly six decades, but the Sandia Peak Tramway is also showing its age. Now, crews are getting ready for some major upgrades. More than 12 million people have gone up and down the Sandia Peak Tramway which towers over Albuquerque. However, with over 57 years of operation now, the tram said its finally time for an important overhaul of outdated equipment.

🔶 New director of health, housing, and homelessness for Albuquerque announced – Mayor Tim Keller has filled the position that oversees the city’s response to the homeless. Gilbert Ramirez has been appointed as the next director for the Health, Housing, and Homeless Department. He will replace Carol Pierce, who leaves the post at the end of this year. Ramirez has served as deputy director for Albuquerque’s Behavioral Health and Wellness programs since 2018.

🔶 Albuquerque collecting gifts for shelter animals – The city is taking donations through the end of December. You can drop off donations at Animal Welfare Department shelters and participating small businesses (see a list of locations at this link).

New Mexico

🔶 New Mexico experts predict the state will have $3.48 billion in ‘new money’ in the upcoming year – Over the last few years, the state government has earned more money than lawmakers planned to spend in the state budget. This trend of so-called “new money” is likely going to continue in the upcoming fiscal year, budget experts say.

🔶 NMDOT holding snowplow naming contest – For the first time, the New Mexico Department of Transportation is letting people name its snowplows. The department said they want the public to name the vehicles because they want a creative and witty name.

🔶 Former Governor Bill Richardson’s office supplies, oryx mount up for auction – A few months since the late former Governor Bill Richardson passed away, the contents of his office are going to auction. The lot sale will include furniture, art, and a whole lot of pens. Richardson served as a U.S. Congressman, the Secretary of Energy, a United Nations ambassador, and a two-term governor of New Mexico. He passed away in his sleep at the age of 75 in September.

🔶 BCSO relaunches air support with Metro 1 – It has been more than a year since a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s helicopter crashed, killing four responders. Now, the department’s air support unit is flying again. “This is a huge asset again for all of Bernalillo County,” said Sheriff John Allen. Metro 1 is once again patrolling the skies over Bernalillo County. Its mission is to provide an extra set of eyes in the air to assist deputies on the ground. “If we get into a pursuit, these individuals and our crew can follow them. They actually see things before they happen,” Allen continued.

🔶 New Mexico agency requesting additional $149 million for early childhood care and education – State agencies around New Mexico are asking lawmakers for their annual budget. And the state’s Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) is asking for a big boost. The department was created in 2019 to run a cohesive early childhood care system in the state. The agency operates a range of programs, from free home visits to an educational YouTube show. Now, they’re asking lawmakers for an increase of nearly $150 million in their upcoming budget to bring the total funding to more than $818 million.

🔶 DOT invests $480,000 to improve wildlife crossings on Mescalero Apache lands – The United States Department of Transportation is investing in wildlife crossings on Mescalero Apache tribal lands. DOT is donating nearly half a million toward the Wildlife Crossings pilot program to improve wildlife crossings along Highway 70.

🔶 New Mexico Environment Department asking for millions to pay employees – Every year, state agencies ask the legislature for their annual budget requests. This year, the New Mexico Environment Department says it’s planning on asking for $6.2 million to pay its employees higher rates. The idea is to “fully fund our agency, fully make our people whole for the jobs they’re doing,” Department Secretary James C. Kenney says.

🔶 This is the best cheeseburger spot in New Mexico, according to Yelp – Yelp has taken on a big task: identifying each state’s best cheeseburger spot. In the review site’s recently released ranking, a single restaurant per state has been named as the one to visit.

🔶 Where can you go sledding in New Mexico? – With more cold weather to come, New Mexicans might be itching to spend some time in the snow. If you’re not a fan of skiing, there is other outdoor fun to be had, like sledding. Click here to view the list of New Mexico locations to go sledding this winter, along with ratings from Yelp and Google.

🔶 New Mexico now has one helpline for public health questions – The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) has launched a unified helpline for accessing a range of health services. The new number, (1-833-SWNURSE) 1-833-796-8773, is staffed with nurses to help connect locals to answers and resources.

🔶 New Mexico warns of cold-related illness – As the temperature drops, New Mexico’s Department of Health (DOH) is reminding residents to manage the cold, especially because cold weather increases the risk of certain illnesses.

🔶 Best places to go winter tubing in New Mexico, according to Google and Yelp reviews – A few ski areas have already opened, but that’s not the only activity you can do in the snow. Check out our full list of places to go tubing this winter season.

🔶 New Mexico winter is the perfect time to hike the spots too hot during summer – If you can stand a little chill, then winter is the perfect time to enjoy a hike in winter. That’s especially true for some hikes that are too hot in the summer. While there are countless options for winter hikes across the state, KRQE News 13 meteorologist Zoe Mintz has suggestions for top spots around New Mexico. . . But before we get to the list, it’s important to remember some winter hiking safety tips. Check it out here.

🔶 When do New Mexicans hang their Christmas lights? – The holiday season is in full swing and there’s no better showing of that than neighborhoods decked out in twinkly Christmas lights. But how obsessed with the tradition are New Mexicans? A new survey by Today’s Homeowner looks at when each state in the U.S. hangs their holiday lights and how much they spend on them.

🔶 LIST: Things to do in New Mexico during the winter – If you are looking for something to do this winter in New Mexico, the New Mexico Tourism Department has compiled a list of outdoor winter activities for people of all ages. View here.