What’s happening around New Mexico December 10 – December 16

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening Dec. 10 – Dec. 16 around New Mexico.

Albuquerque

Events

Nov. 13 – Dec. 22 – Stories and Music in the Sky – Join the Balloon Museum for Stories in the Sky and Music in the Sky, a presentation of award-winning early childhood education programming featuring stories, music, movement, and art. Each session will be followed by craft activities based on the weekly theme. There is no charge to attend.

Nov. 19 – Jan. 1 – Lights of Enchantment – Lights of Enchantment is a drive-thru Christmas light show featuring over 350 light displays with over a million points of light. Each ticket admits one carload of family and friends.

Nov. 26 – Dec. 24 – New Mexico Artisan Holiday Market – Visit Spur Line Supply Co. Nov. 26 – Dec. 24 to shop for locally crafted jewelry, fashion, fine art, home decor, artisanal food, gifts, and more.

Nov. 27 – Dec. 30 – River of Lights – Enjoy the magic of millions of twinkling lights and nearly 600 dazzling holiday displays at New Mexico’s largest walk-through light show. River of Lights was voted in the top 10 in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights in 2020.

Dec. 10 – 3rd annual Toys for Tats – Bring an unwrapped toy/toys valued at $30 or more with a valid receipt and get a free 2×2 simple tattoo. The event helps support children affected by homelessness and whose parents have been incarcerated in order to keep a strong bond between parent and child. This event is a first come first serve. Bring a simple design, nothing too complex. Visit 3535 Gibson Blvd SE, starting at 9 a.m.

Dec. 11 – CABQ Community Block Party – Join the City of Albuquerque during the Community Block Parties. Rental assistance applications will be available. This week’s event will be at Dennis Chavez Community Center from noon to 3 p.m.

Dec. 11 – Book Drive & Wrapping – Bring a new or previously loved book in and join them for some holiday wrapping fun. Food is Free Albuquerque is hosting a book drive in partnership with Rio Grande Food Project and Libros for Kids to provide holiday reading gifts in conjunction with a food box giveaway.

Dec. 11 – Free Community Health and Wellness Fair – Free Community Health and Wellness Fair hosted by Bridge to Health offering free wellness testing and health screenings (including dental and vision), COVID-19 vaccinations, free healthy food giveaways, health insurance enrollment, fun activities for kids, and more. The event begins at 10 a.m. at 6900 Gonzales Road, SW.

Dec. 11 – Los Ranchos Holiday Art Market – Everyone is invited to the Holiday Art Market on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. View art, gift shopping, and lots of holiday spirit. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance and visitors will have a chance to win a gift basket with a collection of art pieces from the vendors.

Dec. 11–12 – Holiday Market at the Rail Yards – Keep it local and safe for the holidays, enjoy the best of Burque’s local small businesses in-person at the Rail Yards in Albuquerque. Vendors of made-from-scratch delicious food and quality handmade crafts will convene to indulge Albuquerque’s locavore and giving spirit this year for the 8th annual Holiday Market. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. each day. Entry is free with free park and rides from the zoo and free parking nearby.

Dec. 11-12 – Expo New Mexico Flea Market – New Mexico’s largest open-air market is located in Albuquerque at Expo New Mexico Fairgrounds on Central Avenue west of Louisiana Boulevard. The Flea Market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Around New Mexico

Events

Dec. 4-18 – Holiday Farm Store Open House at Windrush Alpacas – The store is filled with alpaca fleece items – hats, gloves, scarves, sweaters, blankets, rugs, toys, dryer balls, and more. Refreshments are free – and you may get to view an alpaca or two on your way in or out the door! Visit during open house hours – Saturday, December 4, 11, 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or book an appointment.

Dec. 11 – City of Santa Fe’s Rapid Hiring Event – Saturday, December 11, 2021, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Genoveva Chavez Center. Bring proof of education, a valid driver’s license, and a vaccination card. They will have on-site assistance with applications and on-site interviews.

Dec. 11 – Elephant Butte Luminaria Beachwalk & Floating Lights Parade – The Luminaria Beachwalk, organized and hosted by Friends of Elephant Butte Lake and Elephant Butte Lake State Park, starts at dusk. For information contact Jasen Kershaw, Ranger Specialist at Elephant Butte Lake State Park: 575-755-5923.

Dec. 11 – Bonfires on Bent Street and John Dunn Shops – Hosted by Bent Street and John Dunn Merchants, Bonfires on Bent Street and John Dunn Shops kicks of the Holiday and Christmas season with bonfires and farolitos as you stroll along and enjoy festivities, taste the snacks and hors d’oeuvres and feast, the music and the gathering. The event is a favorite local and visitor event where friends reunite. The shops also will be decorated for the festivities.

Dec. 11 – Glenwood Street Market – The vendors sell hand-crafted items, food, jewelry, metal art, cutting boards, gourd art, plants, canned goods, organic vegetables, and a variety of the usual to the unusual. The market happens every Saturday at Mile Marker 51 on Highway 180, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 11 – Las Cruces Farmers & Crafts Market – Local food, crafts, and entertainment every Wednesday and Saturday in downtown Las Cruces. Market Hours are Wednesday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 11 – Socorro Farmers’ Market – Visit the Socorro Farmer’s Market, part of the New Mexico Farmers’ Market Association. The only continuous market in New Mexico, during the winter, from November through May, you will find them in the Teen Center at 1002 Ake Ave. on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Dec. 12 – The Railyard Artisan Market in Santa Fe – The Railyard Artisan Market, started in 2009, represents a wide variety of New Mexico’s artists and craftspeople. The Sunday market offers a unique opportunity to enjoy local art and music inside the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can find pottery, painting, jewelry, sculpture, fiber arts, photography, hand-blown glass, artisanal teas, and handmade herbal body products. Location: 1607 Paseo de Peralta in Santa Fe, 87501.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 City of Albuquerque Offers Free Parking for Holiday Shoppers at Local Businesses – The Department of Municipal Development (DMD) Parking Division is now offering free parking on Central Avenue and in Old Town. The City of Albuquerque annually offers free parking to help community members easily access local businesses. Every parking meter on Central Avenue is free for two hours. Free parking is also being offered in the Old Town parking lots on Central between Romero Street NW and San Felipe Street NW. Free parking in Old Town and on Central Ave. started Friday, Nov. 26, and will continue every day through Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Parking meters will display a “Happy Holidays” message on all Central Avenue parking meters.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 Postponed: Ribbon Cutting Fitness Park at SWAN Park – Due to the forecast of inclement weather and to prioritize public health, wellness, and safety, the ribbon-cutting event for this facility that was scheduled for Dec. 10 has been postponed. A larger event will take place in early spring.

🔶 NMDOT and UBER partner to make the roads safer for the holidays – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is partnering with the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Uber to offer safe rides throughout New Mexico during the holidays. The NMDOT’s Traffic Safety Division received a grant from GHSA to fund the rides through UBER. The Uber rides will be available from Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, through Friday, Jan. 3, 2022, and will include a $15 Uber credit and does not include a tip. The ride code is ENDWI2021. The rides will be offered anywhere Uber service is available in the state focusing on the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve holidays.

🔶 NMDOT Road Advisory Site Offers Travel Resources – With the holidays coming up, many people are planning road trips to visit family and friends, and knowing where road construction is and how to avoid it can help your travel arrangements. NMRoads.com offers construction information and locations, detours, and road closures, as well as traffic cameras and many other online resources. You can view this useful tool on your desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.