NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 1 – December 7.

Albuquerque

Dec. 1-2 – Jacksonwink Brawilday Weekend – Head to fight night. There will be jaw dropping fighting taking place. Tickets are $40 to start.

Dec. 1-7 – River of Lights – Visit the ABQ BioPark to walk through a variety of holiday lights. View over 700 light displays, enjoy treats and more. Tickets start at $14.

Dec. 1-7 – Winter Wonderland NM 23 – Head to EXPO NM to take part in a walking light tour. Guests can enjoy local vendors, live music, Santa pictures and more. Tickets start at $49.

Dec. 1-7 – Winter of Enchantment at Big Jim Farms – Enjoy live music, Christmas lights, beer and wine, local vendors, farm animals and more. Guests can enjoy the farm Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 1-7 – Funbox Bounch Park @ Coronado Center – Head to Coronado Center to enjoy 25,000 square feet of inflatables. The park will be open Friday-Sunday each week. Ticket prices vary.

Dec. 1 – Old Town Holiday Stroll – Enjoy the lighting ceremony, live music. hot chocolate and more in Old Town ABQ. The event is free to attend.

Dec. 1 – Brews and Boos – Head to the Painted Lady to experience a tour of a haunted location. Guests will be able to view historic photos, receive a complimentary beer and even experience paranormal activity. Tickets are $35.

Dec. 2 – Twinkle Light Parade – Enjoy the light parade in the Nob Hill area. Guests can view the communities floats and all enjoy a light parade. The event is free to attend.

Dec. 2 – Holiday Pop-Up Market – Support local and head to the La Salita Restaurant to shop lad. There will be a variety of vendors and more. The event is free to attend.

Dec. 2 – New Mexico Bullsnakes Home Game – Head to Albuquerque High School to check out the local New Mexico Bullsnakes basketball game. Tickets start at $15.

Dec. 2,6 – UNM Men’s Basketball Season – Home games are back at The Pit. Tickets start at $15.

Dec. 4,6-7 – UNM Women’s Basketball Season – Home games are back at The Pit. Tickets start at $8.

Dec. 6 – Dining in the Dark: Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience – Visit M’Tucci’s Twenty Five to experience a unique dining experience. Guests will be blindfolded and provided different menus for their liking. Tickets start at $75.34

Dec. 7 – Swing Dancing Class & Social Hour – Learn how to swing dance. Take a class, meet some new people, and have some fun. Tickets are sold at the door and are $15.

New Mexico

Dec. 1-2 – Robert Mirabal Annual Winter Holiday Show – Head to Taos, NM to enjoy music, shop, dance and more. Tickets start at $30.

Dec. 1-7 – Christmas on the Pecos – Head to Carlsbad, NM to take a boat ride through the Pecos River and view Christmas lights. Tickets start at $15. Boats can seat up to 50 or 65 riders.

Dec. 2-3 – Silver City Holiday Artisan Market – Silver City, NM will be filed with local artists, vendors and more. There will be something for everyone. The event is free to attend and starts at 10 a.m.

Dec. 1 – Tree Lighting & Holiday Market – Visit Santa Fe, NM to shop around the holiday market and enjoy watching the farolito tree light up. The events are free to attend.

Dec. 2 – Ruidoso Festival of Lights Parade – Enjoy a night of lights, a parade and more for all to enjoy. The event is also accepting donations for Toys for Tots.

Dec. 2 – Festival of Lights After Party – Take a trip to Ruidoso, NM to enjoy drinks, winter activities, fire pits and even a movie. The event is free to attend and fun for all.

Dec. 2 – First Friday at the Galleries – Head to Silver City to visit the art walk. Attendees can purchase unique arts and crafts. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 2 – Paseo Pottery Throw Down – Visit Santa Fe, NM to enjoy pottery demos, libations, music and more. Tickets are $25.

Dec. 2 – Luminaraia De Abó – Enjoy a night of luminaries, local events, and treats. The event is free to attend, there will be live music for all to enjoy and piñatas for fun.

Dec. 2 – Twilight Tours – Ramah, NM, is a place where guests can learn about the rescue wolves, take a tour, and have a talk around the fire. Guests will also be able to view the wolves throughout the evening. Other activities are available for guests as well. The tour starts at 4:45 p.m.

Albuquerque Notices

🔶 Albuquerque Westside Emergency Housing Center getting improvements – Albuquerque City Council has recently approved funding to help with improvements to the interior and exterior of the Westside Emergency Housing Center.

🔶 Warden of Metropolitan Detention Center placed on administrative leave – The warden of the Metropolitan Detention Center is on administrative leave but right now Bernalillo County is not saying why. An MDC spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that Warden Jason Jones was placed on leave Monday after holding the position since October 2022.

🔶 More than 1,500 people have gone through Bernalillo County Metro Court’s behavioral health program – A special behavioral health-focused program designed to decrease crime around Albuquerque is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Over the last two decades, the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court’s special Behavioral Health Court has helped 1,787 people get treatment.

🔶 Albuquerque collecting gifts for shelter animals – The city is taking donations through the end of December. You can drop off donations at Animal Welfare Department shelters and participating small businesses (see a list of locations at this link).

🔶 Behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Tumbleweed Snowman in Albuquerque – A 12-to-15-foot Tumbleweed Snowman displayed on the side of a main highway has become a longstanding holiday tradition in Albuquerque. On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, also known as “Tumbleweed Tuesday,” the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority (AMAFCA) debuts Tumbleweed Snowman on the north side of Interstate 40.

🔶 Albuquerque students turn guns into musical instruments – It’s not what you normally think of when it comes to guns, turning them into something else. But it’s exactly what one group of students at Robert F. Kennedy Charter School are doing. “I know friends that have guns at a young age just for protection or just because of rivals, you know, but it just not right? Because why do we have rivals,” said Nathan Alvarez, a sophomore at RFK.

🔶 City of Albuquerque begins holiday donation drive – The City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is holding its annual holiday donation drive. The department is accepting donations of items to help homebound seniors.

🔶 KRQE Cares: Providing shoes for kids – KRQE Cares has been distributing new shoes to students at Title One schools since 2015. These efforts would not be possible without generous donations from our KRQE News 13 viewers. Donate anytime online, here.

New Mexico Notices

🔶 New Mexico warns of cold-related illness – As the temperature drops, New Mexico’s Department of Health (DOH) is reminding residents to manage the cold, especially because cold weather increases the risk of certain illnesses.

🔶 New Mexico’s upgraded communications system is paying off for public safety – Over the last few years, New Mexico has implemented and expanded a new radio system for police and other first responders. Now, the upgraded system is set to see more than 12 million radio calls this year.

🔶 New Mexico’s governor headed to Dubai for climate conference – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is on her way to the Middle East to attend a climate change conference in Dubai. She is joined by Deputy Chief Operation Officer Caroline Buerkle and Environment Department Secretary James Kenney for the weekend event.

🔶 Roswell receives funding for new skate park – The city of Roswell is one step closer to getting a new skate park. The city received $450,000 to help fund the construction of the new park. The city is also trying to determine where the park will be built.

🔶 Best places to go winter tubing in New Mexico, according to Google and Yelp reviews – A few ski areas have already opened, but that’s not the only activity you can do in the snow! Check out our full list of places to go tubing this winter season.

🔶 New Mexico winter is the perfect time to hike the spots too hot during summer – If you can stand a little chill, then winter is the perfect time to enjoy a hike in winter. That’s especially true for some hikes that are too hot in the summer. While there are countless options for winter hikes across the state, KRQE News 13 meteorologist Zoe Mintz has suggestions for top spots around New Mexico. . . But before we get to the list, it’s important to remember some winter hiking safety tips. Check it out here.

🔶 Efforts to expand New Mexico’s prescription drug donation program begin in Roundhouse – A group of medical and pharmacy students and other advocates want to make it easier for people to donate their prescription drugs to people who have limited access or couldn’t afford them traditionally.

🔶 FEMA offers extension for some Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon fire claims documents – Extensions are available in certain circumstances when individuals have submitted a Notice of Loss but do not have all of the supporting documents ready. In that case, they can submit a written request for an extension.

🔶 When do New Mexicans hang their Christmas lights? – The holiday season is in full swing and there’s no better showing of that than neighborhoods decked out in twinkly Christmas lights. But how obsessed with the tradition are New Mexicans? A new survey by Today’s Homeowner looks at when each state in the U.S. hangs their holiday lights and how much they spend on them.

🔶 LIST: Things to do in New Mexico during the winter – If you are looking for something to do this winter in New Mexico, the New Mexico Tourism Department has compiled a list of outdoor winter activities for people of all ages. View here.